What’s New in New Orleans

New Orleans is the kind of place you could visit 100 times and never have the same experience. Discover LGBTQ+ Life in the Big Easy with us.

I’ve touched down on its historic streets countless times and always discover something new. During my most recent visit, I checked into two of the city’s newest properties: Caesars New Orleans (caesars.com/caesars-new-orleans/hotel) and the Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans (caesars.com/nobu-new-orleans). While they’re situated in the same new-build tower that’s connected to the Caesars New Orleans casino complex (which itself is a rebrand of the former Harrah’s facility), each hotel offers a unique flavor designed to appeal to different types of travelers.

At Caesars New Orleans, I appreciated the attractive, bright design and appropriately Roman-influenced décor touches, while the Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans drew me in with its darker, sleek tones and more upscale amenities. Both offer great service and easy access to noteworthy experiences. My husband Angel and I savored an especially good dinner at the new Nobu restaurant, one of the newest outposts of the legendary Japanese brand, which is located just downstairs from the hotel lobby. A local New Orleanian also advised us that the hotel bar at Caesars/Nobu is one of the city’s best places for after-work drinks, which is high praise in a city known for the expertise of its mixologists.

I also enjoyed spending some time at another outstanding hotel, the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans (ritzcarlton.com), which is situated in a beautiful building that dates to 1908 and once housed one of the city’s top luxury department stores. The property recently completed an extensive renovation that included a $15 million refresh of its Maison Orleans Club Level.

My favorite experience at the Ritz-Carlton was a blissful Voodoo Ritual treatment in the Ritz-Carlton Spa; it’s a massage treatment enhanced with evocative candles and music inspired by the Big Easy. Measuring some 25,000 square feet, the spa is billed as the largest hotel spa in New Orleans and offers lots of additional experiences as well.

Other hotels sporting refreshed looks include Hotel Monteleone (hotelmonteleone.com), a French Quarter favorite that has refurbished its Iberville Tower section, and Le Pavillon (lepavillon.com), which recently reopened after a $19 million renovation and has joined Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

Hyatt, meanwhile, has expanded its presence in the Big Easy with the recent addition of two existing hotels to its portfolio: Maison Métier (hyatt.com), which is now part of the Unbound Collection, and The Barnett (hyatt.com), which adopted the JdV by Hyatt brand after shedding its previous identity as an Ace Hotel.

Bringing a rich cultural and historic vibe to the city’s hotel scene is the Dew Drop Inn (dewdropinnnola.com), which first opened in 1939 as a barbershop and restaurant that served members of the Black community during segregation. Located in the Central City neighborhood, it’s been reborn as a 17-room hotel that also hosts live music performances.

Still to come is the new, 1,000-room Omni New Orleans, which is set to open in 2029 near the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In the meantime, you can enjoy the famous Omni hospitality at the Omni Royal New Orleans (omnihotels.com) in the French Quarter.

Regardless of where visitors stay, they may soon benefit from a new partnership between New Orleans & Company (neworleans.com), the city’s tourism office, and Wheel the World (wheeltheworld.com), a platform designed to help travelers with disabilities to identify accessible hotels, restaurants, and attractions. New Orleans & Company began with 60 venues and businesses for the launch, with accessibility assessments and staff training available for participating businesses.

ATTRACTIONS IN NEW ORLEANS

Among the city’s newest attractions is Vue Orleans (vueorleans.com), an observation deck located in the same high-rise as the Four Seasons Hotel. I enjoyed the multimedia history and culture presentations, as well as the breathtaking, sky-high view of the city from the open-air observation deck. Nearby, the Audubon Aquarium (audubonnatureinstitute.org/aquarium) and the Audubon Insectarium (audubonnatureinstitute.org/insectarium) combined spaces less than two years ago, offering visitors access to both attractions with just one ticket.

One of the city’s biggest attractions, the National World War II Museum (nationalww2museum.org), is especially good at developing new exhibits that document various aspects of the war and its effects on the world. In 2025, the museum broke ground on a new event pavilion and also received a property donation that will allow it to expand its seven-acre campus even further. During my most recent visit, I donated my father’s collection of World War II documents and artifacts, but even if you don’t have a personal connection there’s lots to see. Among the current temporary exhibits is “On American Shores: The Aleutian Islands Campaign,” which runs through January 11, 2026.

On the cultural front, the New Orleans African American Museum (noaam.org) continues to operate from its administrative building as of press time, as the organization fundraises and works on reopening the full campus.

THE FLAVORS IN NEW ORLEANS

Cuisine has always been one of the biggest draws in New Orleans, thanks to the city’s rich and diverse traditions that incorporate elements of Cajun, Creole, African, Caribbean, French and other cultures.

The ever-changing dining scene has witnessed the opening of several noteworthy eateries. Among the newest restaurants garnering praise in New Orleans is Junebug (junebugnola.com), which debuted in early 2025 in the Warehouse District in the former recording studio of producer Cosimo Matassa. That musical heritage is reflected in the décor, which incorporates musical instruments, while French and Creole influences are showcased on the menu.

Also new is Here Today (heretodaynola.co), which is run by the same folks behind uptown favorite Coquette (coquettenola.com). Rotisserie is the name of the game at Here Today, with half and whole chicken dinners and schnitzel sandwiches among the indulgences. Seafood lovers, meanwhile, may want to check out Maria’s Oyster & Wine Bar (mariasoysterbar.com), where Gulf Coast catches are the main attraction, including oysters, snapper ceviche, and shrimp escabeche. The daily Happy Hour is an especially popular time to take a seat at Maria’s.

Fresh options in the French Quarter include Patula (instagram.com/patulanola), a courtyard café on Royal Street that’s ideal for morning pastries and afternoon salads and sandwiches. For creative Japanese/Peruvian dishes, Nikkei Iza kaya (nikkeiizakaya.com) is the new hotspot, with Nori tacos, Peruvian causa, and other delicacies served in a casual setting located in the Broadside music venue. Also celebrating Asian flavor is Koru (instagram.com/koru_nola), a sushi bar on Magazine Street that specializes in dishes like dressed nigiri; patrons get to watch the chefs work.

LGBTQ+ LIFE IN NEW ORLEANS

The Big Easy has a well-deserved reputation as a festive, inclusive place for queer globe trotters. Top nightlife spots include Lafitte’s (lafittes.com), which is billed as the oldest continuously operating gay bar in the United States, the Bourbon Pub Parade (bourbonpub.com), which hosts drag shows, go-go guys and dancing, and Oz New Orleans (ozneworleans.com), a lively queer dance club that hosts weekly events including karaoke, drag shows, and a Thursday night “strip off” contest. For a more relaxed vibe, we also enjoy Good Friends Bar (goodfriendsbar.com), which hosts happy hours and karaoke nights. The Corner Pocket (cornerpocket.net), meanwhile, hosts danc ing guys in their underwear nearly every night, while in the Marigny neighborhood, The Phoenix Bar (phoenixbarnola.com) is a Southern Decadence Parade laidback place to socialize and perhaps visit the darkened upstairs bar.

The city’s nightlife scene heats up even more during the city’s big annual events, most notably Southern Decadence (southerndecadence.com), which takes place every year over Labor Day weekend. Planning ahead is essential for this massive celebration, which includes street parties, concerts, and a Sunday parade. Multiple nightclubs and entertainment venues host parties during Southern Decadence, and you can often buy tickets to them in advance through their websites. New Orleans & Company (neworleans.com) has created an Ultimate Decadence Guide to help travelers plan their visit.

Reserving accommodations in advance is especially important for Southern Decadence, since hotels can fill up fast. Hotels that stage queer-friendly happenings include the Virgin Hotels New Orleans (virginhotels.com/new-orleans), which hosts DJ events during Southern Decadence at The Pool Club as well as a burlesque drag brunch in the Commons Club, the hotel’s hip restaurant and bar. For Mardi Gras, the hotel’s programming includes a Lundi Gras Bounce Brunch, pop-up shops with local vendors, and pre-parties and after parties at The Pool Club.

Also popular on the LGBTQ+ calendar is New Orleans Pride (neworleanspride.org), which takes place in June and features events including a community festival, pride parade, and lots of parties. While 2026 details hadn’t been announced as of press time, the previous three years have also included a New Orleans Habitat for Human ity Pride Build, allowing participants to build homes to help local families.

MARDI GRAS AND OTHER ANNUAL EVENTS

The Big Easy hosts countless annual events that attract all kinds of travelers, these include Jazz Fest (nojazzfest.com/music), which takes place in April, Essence Fest (neworleans.com), which happens in July, and Halloween (neworleans.com) in October.

The city’s highest-profile annual celebration, of course, is Mardi Gras (neworleans.com). This iconic pre-Lenten tradition, similar to carnaval in some Latin American countries, is simply spectacular. And it’s actually more than just one event; it’s an entire season the starts in January, with a series of parades, balls, and other get-togethers, most involving the participation of Mardi Gras organizations called krewes. There’s a decidedly queer angle to enjoy amid all of the festivities, especially if you partake in events organized by one of the LGBTQ+ krewes. New Orleans & Company offers a helpful introduction to LGBTQ+ Mardi Gras events and krewes, including the krewe of Aermenius (armeinius.org), which hosts a fantastic themed ball where I had a fabulous time last year, and the krewe of Petronius (kreweofpetronius.net), which also organizes a ball.

Be sure to check schedules and make travel plans way in advance if you want to attend Mardi Gras events, especially if you’re aiming to attend any that take place closer to the actual Mardi Gras day (which takes place next on February 17, 2026; dates change every year).

One of the largest krewes, Orpheus (kreweoforpheus.com), organizes one of the season’s most exciting Mardi Gras parades. I’ve participated, and it was the most intense, exciting, and unforgettable experiences I’ve ever had in the Big Easy. There’s nothing like riding a giant float and throwing beads and other goodies to the crowds and then celebrating at a grand party with big-name performers (one of the 2025 Orpheus “monarchs” was Bianca Del Rio, a sign of just how inclusive this krewe is). The next Orpheus parade is February 16, 2026.

During my most recent visit, I also discovered how to experience another, slightly more relaxed side of Mardi Gras: the smaller-scale, but still fabulously creative and fun, vibe of parades and balls that take place earlier in the season. My trip coincided with the parade and ball organized by the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus (chewbacchus.org), which, as the name implies, has a loose outer space theme that plays out in revelers’ eye catching handmade costumes. The Chewbacchanal, the annual party following the parade, was a hoot as well, with costumed revelers and live music. I can’t wait to go back again next year.

