What’s New In… Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore is experiencing a never-before-seen renaissance, and attracting travelers from across the globe.

With a booming art and culture movement, stunning urban revitalization, and growing luxury hotel scene, Baltimore has found its groove with a city-wide metamorphosis touting big and bold cosmopolitan swagger while preserving centuries-old roots. Add to this a 235-acre waterfront complex and the 50th anniversary of its annual Gay Pride in 2025, and all eyes are on Balti more, including The New York Times which recently named Charm City among its most influential top 52 Places To Go list.

Baltimore’s gay community is especially thriving. While some may argue that Baltimore native John Waters, the famous film director of such classics as Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, put the city on the map for the LGBTQ community, Baltimore has welcomed gay people for half a century. This year, Baltimore Gay Alliance, the city’s first LGBT political activist group founded in 1975, celebrates 50 years. Its history is well preserved at Alliance-created Gay Community Center of Baltimore (GCCB), now proudly named The PRIDE Center of Maryland (pridecentermd.org), that hosts a score of annual cultural events, including gay fitness programs, cooking classes, balls, brunches, and pageants.

Baltimore also celebrated a landmark, 50-anniversary milestone with Baltimore Pride (baltimorepride.org) in 2025. What started as a small event organized by the Baltimore Gay Alliance in 1975 has grown into an enormous, citywide extravaganza.

In June 2023, Wes Moore, the first Black Governor in the state’s 246-year history, proclaimed June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month for the state of Maryland, as well as March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility. The pro LGBTQ+ Governor also signed the Trans Health Equity Act into law last year, requiring Maryland Medicaid to provide additional coverage for gender-affirming care, and launched a “Definitely Earned It” campaign in February 2025 highlighting local Black and minority figures that made significant contributions to American and Baltimore life, in response to the White House’s pressure on DEI in the United States.

Governor Moore is also pivotal in Baltimore’s revival, expansion, and rapid growth. When elected, he said: “We are going to invest in this city unapologetically.” He wasn’t kidding.

The metamorphosis can be traced back to 2022 when Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport announced a $425 million renovation—the largest enhancement in the airport’s history. The overhaul includes a significant terminal expansion (Southwest Airlines), as well as more concession space, seating, and upgrades to facilities.

Downtown Baltimore now has a pulse thanks to an exciting, $6.9 billion renaissance as part of the Downtown RISE Initiative. The 1-mile radius area is more dynamic and traveler-friendly, from “gayborhood” Mount Vernon to the waterfront Harbor Point. Completely refreshed and revamped, downtown is now glimmering with sparkling public parks and lush land scaping, new pedestrian infrastructure, wonderful independently owned businesses, and wall-size murals by local artists. The heart of the vibrant Arts and Entertainment district in RISE, home to open studios and galleries, this area now offers over 400 annual events, as well as a $250 million renovation to the 14,000-seat CFG Bank Arena (cfgbankarena.com), where travelers can experience unforgettable concerts with icons such as Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, Duran Duran, and Mariah Carey.

Artscape (artscape.org), the largest free outdoor arts festival in the US, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and special guests such as RuPaul Drag Race contestant Naomi Smalls and music icons Chaka Khan and Sheila E headlined various city events. Artscape recently relocated from Mount Vernon to Downtown Baltimore, amplifying Downtown’s revival. The annual, free weekend event sees nearly 400,000 visitors/

The sheer magnitude and vision of Baltimore Peninsula (baltimorepeninsula.com), a new, sustainability-driven urban development project, literally changes the landscape, a welcome addition to the picturesque, his toric harbor. Spanning 1.2 million square feet, including 40 sun-drenched acres of South Baltimore waterfront parks, the bike- and-pedestrian-friendly Baltimore Peninsula is essentially a new neighborhood offering myriad activities, dining, and attractions for travelers, including waterfront fitness and wellness programming. It serves as the perfect launch point for water activities, such as boating and yachting from Port Covington Marina.

The new Baltimore Blueway (baltimoreblueway.org) has also garnered significant attention. Travelers can kayak and paddleboard a network of eight curated water “trails” (ranging from 1.5 miles to 7.5 miles), passing cultural and historic sites along 20 miles of shoreline and rivers. Baltimore Blueway is a beautiful way to leisurely explore the city from a Baltimore’s hotel scene is also abuzz. You’ll often find just as many locals as guests in restaurants, bars, communal spaces, and rooftops—a true testament to all the great things the city has to offer.

At Baltimore Peninsula, the five-acre, award-winning Sagamore Spirit water front distillery (sagamorespirit.com) is the perfect spot for a Maryland-grown rye on the rocks, especially since the distillery works with local farmers to grow and harden grain. Grab lunch at the new, marina-front Nick’s Fish House (nicksfishhouse.com), which is quickly becoming a local hot spot and offering regional favorites such as jumbo lump crab cakes, shrimp and grits, and fish tacos.

Baltimore Peninsula is also incredibly pet friendly (there’s a wonderful dog resort for pup pampering) with plenty of sprawling parks to simply soak in the sun or check out public street art and murals.

Baltimore’s hotel scene is also abuzz. You’ll often find just as many locals as guests in restaurants, bars, communal spaces, and rooftops—a true testament to all the great things the city has to offer.

In vibrant and eclectic Mount Vernon, a historic, residential neighborhood chock full of local businesses, and the stomping ground for the LGBTQ+ community, from students to professionals, the 107-room Hotel Revival Baltimore (hotelrevivalbaltimore.com) is visually commanding with its timeless Renaissance Revival facade, which is wonderfully misleading to the bold, colorful and visionary modern design inside. All rooms and suites are carefully curated with contemporary art work. Expect restored wood furnishings, stylish modern retro furniture and interiors, and bathrooms with walk-in showers and tile floors. I felt like I was in a Wes Anderson film. Every floor features art, including the lobby that is home to The Corner Store offering gifts and goods from local, BIPOC- and -women owned businesses, from skincare products to jewelry. I was delighted to meet many openly gay staff, both front and back of house.

Crowning the hotel is local gem Topside restaurant with striking, floor-to-ceiling views of the historic neighborhood. Head up for a craft cocktail nightcap or dinner. The menu featuring fine regional fare from local purveyors is curated by new (and native) executive chef Mario Raymond. The dry brined duck breast with fennel puree and blackberry gastrique is a highlight. I also recommend breakfast at The Dasher, the hotel’s bright and cheerful breakfast diner packed with locals.

While in Mount Vernon, check out the historic The George Peabody Library at the Peabody Institute (peabody.jhu.edu), and the Walters Art Museum (thewalters.org), home to over 36,000 impressive art objects from 5,000 BCE to the 21st century. Afterwards, pick up a bottle of wine or make a new friend at Spirits of Mount Vernon (spiritsofmtvernon.com), a local haunt where the gay community gathers for happy hour (in the tasting room).

The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (pendry.com) in historic Fell’s Point is one of my favorite hotels in America. Located on Recreation Pier waterfront, this 128-room, five-star gem boasts wonderful Inner Harbor views, an intimate outdoor pool with panoramic marina and city views, a tranquil, outdoor atrium courtyard (with champagne vending machine!), and exceptional dining. Guests can expect gorgeous and smart nautical themed interiors, modern art gracing public spaces, and exceptionally smart design (guestroom hallways over three floors have floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light and overlook the inner courtyard). My one-bedroom, two-bath suite with outdoor balcony included a separate, spacious living area, and an Insta-worthy, floor-to-ceiling views of the harbor. The sexy, oversized bathroom included a double vanity, TV, egg-shaped tub, separate rain shower, and high-end MiN New York skincare products.

The hotel’s contemporary and rustic Rec Pier Chop House with vaulted ceilings, red-brick walls, hanging lanterns, and swanky booths, is celebrity chef Andrew Carmellini’s first Baltimore venture. Expect crowd-pleasing, housemade pasta dishes, such as Orecchiette with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and pecorino, and a focus on classic Italian prime cuts, including a 36 oz Porterhouse Bistecca Fiorentina, with housemade sauces, such as Horseradish Crema. I also recommend the Lemon Ricotta pancakes for breakfast. Sit by the floor-to-ceiling window overlooking famed Thames Street for primetime people watching.

The Cannon Room, a dimly lit, speakeasy-style whiskey bar, is named after the centuries-old cannons found underneath the hotel when it first broke ground. Thanks to the rare find, one of these relics (storied to be from a 1700s Spanish ship) is prominently displayed here (two others are at the pool).

Reservations are crucial at Pendry’s new and popular Boozy Tea (a fun take on Afternoon Tea). Guests can expect creative tea-based cocktails, such as Nyungwe Forest (Rwandan Ceylon Black Tea, Cassis, Bols Genever Gin) accompanied with both savory and sweet bites, such as Duck Confit (Mascarpone, Sour Cherry Conserva, Cranberry Walnut Bread), and Brown Butter Madeleines (Cara Cara Orange Curd). Sagamore Pendry is perfectly located on Thames in the heart of Fell’s Point, a historic district that feels like a time warp with well preserved cobblestone streets and trolley tracks. The up-and-coming neighborhood, with no buildings over three stories, is chockfull of pubs, restaurants, taverns, boutiques, theaters, and even a trendy record shop, all within a few blocks of Sagamore Pendry. The weekend market in Armiger Square, a block from the hotel, offers an array of vendors selling everything from handmade dog treats to organic bath and body products.

Fell’s Point is well known for raw bars and seafood. While it’s long debated who serves the best fish and chips in town (all the top contenders are located here). Thames Street Oyster House (thamesstreetoysterhouse.com), a busy, lively restaurant inside a historic row home on the waterfront, gets my vote with its unbelievably flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth, divinely battered Georges bank whitefish, served with coleslaw, beach fries and tartar. It’s a decadent, spiritual experience. Opened in 2011, and named one of Balti more Magazine’s 50 Best Restaurants every year since 2015, Thames Street Oyster House is iconic, and a must for travelers. On the other side of Harbor Point, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore (fourseasons.com/baltimore) offers all the bells and whistles luxury travelers seek. It’s hard not to be awe-inspired at this 29-floor, five-star waterfront property, from the hotel’s breathtaking, glass structure that mirrors the surrounding area, to sweeping views of the harbor and cityscape from your guestroom.

My suite with a separate living area, outdoor balcony, and floor-to-ceiling windows was drenched in natural light. The décor is contemporary and warm, with more of a residential feel than a hotel.

It’s not uncommon for travelers to consider Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore a resort. There are casual and fine dining restaurants, including signature Maxi mon serving contemporary Latin cuisine, and The Bygone, an exclusive restaurant and nightlife venue on the 29th floor, with indoor and outdoor spaces. The money shot is the breathtaking, 360-degree views of Baltimore; no other place offers this. There’s also an outdoor infinity pool haven with cabanas and hottub (and, of course, striking harbor views). Be sure to make a reservation at the new Summer Cookout Series, where local farms and high-end liquor companies take over the sprawling terrace to offer unforgettable, 5-course dining experiences with the picture-perfect backdrop.

Keeping in step with the city’s future forward transformation, the 10,000- square-foot Four Season Spa, known for its signature vitality pools, sauna, whirlpool, and steam (for both men and women, separately), leads Baltimore into the new era of health and wellness. It’s the city’s first spa to offer Aescape, an artificial intelligence, self-guided robotics massage that can be tailored to the guests’ preference, and Acutonics, and energy and sound healing treatment in the form of needleless acupuncture using tuning forks, chimes, and gongs. Located just steps from the Four Seasons, make sure to visit Mr. Trash Wheel (mrtrashwheel.com). This kitschy tourist attraction doubles as an innovative trash interceptor at the mouth of Jones Falls River. Powered by a water wheel and solar cells, and famously spearheading a local movement in environmental awareness, the googly-eyed crowd pleaser is celebrating its 11-year anniversary in 2025.

