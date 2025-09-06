Home » We’ll Drink To That With Snowpeak

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
by Kelsy Chauvin
Simply beautiful and smartly practical, Snowpeak outdoor designs are as sensible as they are stunning. The Japanese apparel and outdoor-gear brand has helped travelers better enjoy nature since 1958. Among its standout cookware and portable-kitchen goods is the Round Titanium Flask, holding five ounces of liquor (or other beverage) in pocket-sized sleekness. Snowpeak designed this flask with titanium, a chemically inert metal, to preserve pure taste in a lightweight container. And the brand works smart too, reducing waste, eliminating fossil fuel reliance, and working towards 100-percent clean energy for raw materials and manufacturing. $195. snowpeak.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

