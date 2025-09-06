We’ll Drink To That With Snowpeak

Simply beautiful and smartly practical, Snowpeak outdoor designs are as sensible as they are stunning. The Japanese apparel and outdoor-gear brand has helped travelers better enjoy nature since 1958. Among its standout cookware and portable-kitchen goods is the Round Titanium Flask, holding five ounces of liquor (or other beverage) in pocket-sized sleekness. Snowpeak designed this flask with titanium, a chemically inert metal, to preserve pure taste in a lightweight container. And the brand works smart too, reducing waste, eliminating fossil fuel reliance, and working towards 100-percent clean energy for raw materials and manufacturing. $195. snowpeak.com
