By putting on sunscreen you are protecting your skin, but you might be hurting the ocean’s marine life when you participate in water sports. Many chemicals found in sunscreens are damaging to the coral reefs. Don’t worry though, there are ways to keep your skin and the coral reefs safe. Thinksport sunscreen lotion is Reef Safe and free of harmful chemicals. It is water resistant, applies and absorbs easily, and doesn’t leave behind an oily feel. $12.99-$20.99. www.gothinksport.com

