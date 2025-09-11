In Puerto Vallarta enjoy luxury and LGBTQ Camaraderie at The Tryst hotel which opened with a star-studded celebration.

I tug my carry-on luggage so forcefully along the bumpy cobbled streets of Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romántica that by the time I’m standing in front of the new The Tryst Puerto Vallarta (trysthotels.com), the front left wheel is partially gnarled.

I gently pick up my luggage like it’s a baby in a stroller and carry it the remaining few feet to the front desk where I’m greeted by a cute check in agent. Before I can even hand over my credit card for incidentals a cocktail is placed in my hand—a strong one at that. “Welcome to Puerto Vallarta,” the agent says with a smile. I have a feeling The Tryst is going to knock me out in more ways than one.

The eight-story, 53-room hotel swung open its doors in September 2024, though its grand opening happened in April 2025 with a star studded event featuring Demi Lavato, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Shea Couleé, among others. The hotel is part of a threesome: The San Juan, Puerto Rico Tryst is now open with a full renovation set for next year, while a Fire Island Pines outpost is slated for 2026.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta sits on a gently sloping hill in the heart of the Zona Romántica, just steps from the Bay of Banderas and gay Los Muertos Beach. All three hotels are queer owned by Tristan Schukraft, an LA-born and Puerto Rico-based tech entrepreneur known as “The CEO of Everything Gay.”

While waiting for the check-in agent to run my card I scan the room. The minimalist lobby boasts high ceilings and earth tones and flows seamlessly into the Courtyard at the Tryst, an al fresco dining area where tables and chairs surround a central water feature filled with disco balls. Adjacent to the courtyard is the casual Tryst Cafe where, even in paradise, someone is clacking away at their laptop. Both dining areas are framed by a well-staffed open kitchen. The entire ground floor feels like an open-air beach club. Natural light and soft ocean breezes flood the lobby and restaurants, and I’ll soon discover the entirety of the hotel, including guestrooms, has the same vibe.

A bellhop appears out of nowhere to take my luggage and whisk me away to the 7th floor via a brief elevator ride. Staffers wear white linen shirts and shorts, or polos and khakis, and inexplicably they all seem to have great calves. “I’m sorry,” he says, fumbling briefly with my door key. He is a handsome one, and if he drops my bags inside the room and never ever leaves, the apology will be unnecessary. The first thing I do is slide open the terrace doors. The outdoor space is narrow, but lengthy, and boasts views overlooking the Bay of Banderas. It’s quiet and serene from seven stories up; out on the ocean I see bobbing sailboats and above them the blazing afternoon sun.

My spacious room features a king bed with white linens and is framed by two rattan wicker hanging lamps shaped exactly like anal beads. The bathroom features a sliding wooden door, Kassatex towels, and spa products from Grown and Alchemist, including a mandarin and rosemary leaf body cream which I’ll apply vigorously after every encounter with the sun. There are lots of hangars (which I love), hooks where I’ll dry my swimsuits daily, and two refillable water bottles with The Tryst logo emblazoned across them in pink cursive script. (Each floor contains water stations.) There’s a 55” high-definition TV, though the only thing I’ll stare at during my stay are men in swimsuits.

Speaking of scantily clad men, they’re everywhere. The Tryst offers two swimming pools. There’s a serene and lesser-visited second floor pool that is for hotel guests only and features a swim-up bar and tucked away hot tub. Next to the pool there is a uniform row of loungers that rest within a 2-inch bed of water with gurgling fountains. Beyond them are plush towels stacked in pyramid fashion (just like the Mayans). The second floor feels like a quiet retreat and a great place to steal away with a good book. Gazing skyward while relaxing one afternoon, I notice an urban scenescape including towering condos, shingled roofs, satellite dishes, undergarments dangling from clothes lines, and the occasional stray kitty leaping from one balcony to the next with acrobatic grace.

The top floor of the hotel boasts Ocho. This combination bar and lounge offers cocktails, signature bites, plentiful nooks and crannies, and 360-degree views. I hang here mostly in the mornings when it’s serene and quiet and I just want to relax with my book, though it’s probably busiest around sunset when guests are ready to retreat from the sun.

The indisputable crown jewel of The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, however, is its rooftop pool deck. Thanks to its eight stories and hillside location, it offers soaring panoramic views including the lush jungle and a funicular on one side and the crescent-shaped Bay of Ban deras on the other. Umbrellas, deck chairs, and banquettes fluffed with pillows provide suitable lounging for sun worshippers, while a nearby bathroom offers a changing area and al fresco urinals where you can pee (while waving at straight people). But the real star is the infinity pool, a place to booze and cruise all day long, but especially at dusk when swirling pastel colors reflect off the Pacific Ocean and everyone rushes to the pool’s edge to snap the perfect sunset selfie with their crew or bae.

The rooftop deck is open to the public on weekends and is the hotel’s main hub of activity. Pool parties happen on Saturdays and Sundays and are boozy afternoons featuring go-go studs in pink swimsuits with the hotel logos emblazoned across the butts, and servers who whisk from lounger to lounger serving cocktails and snacks. It’s here I’ll meet Angelo, a bikini-clad stud hoisting an espresso martini who treats me to a chocolate cake shot. Angelo introduces me to his equally handsome friend who has the biggest booty in Latin America and wears the tiniest thong (my favorite combo). I will also meet recent PV transplants (a number that is growing daily), and will make out with a birthday boy from Minneapolis who is visiting with a friend nicknamed Daddy D.

Though I enjoy a daily breakfast of granola with berries and coffee at Tryst Café (mornings are quiet as most hotel guests are still sleeping off their 3 A.M. visits to bathhouse Spartacus), I also love going to The Courtyard at The Tryst, which is great for dinner and drag brunch.

Dinner is subdued, quiet, and romantic. The menu is modern Mexican and Latin adjacent as in ceviches, empanadas, seasonal oysters, seafood platters, octopus tacos, and, of course, the requisite Tryst Burger. The music ranges from indie bands like Hoisin to gay faves including Lady Gaga. I catch a line cook mouthing the lyrics to “Abracadabra” and love that at least some of the kitchen staff here are queer. When my server asks how I’m enjoying my dinner, I answer by looking up at him with pecorino-infused pasta all over my face.

My second Courtyard visit is for drag brunch, a loud, campy, and booze-infused Sunday barnburner with two seatings that frequently sell out. (In high season make a reservation well in advance.) By the time Bitch Boy takes the stage we are all snapping our fuchsia Tryst fans in unison to the beat. “The use of flash photography is strictly mandatory,” she says, mugging for every smartphone in the room. As one queen after another lip syncs to familiar tunes like “Hollaback Girl,” “Déjà vu,” and “Let’s Have a Kiki,” studs in pink bikinis follow them around and collect 20-peso bills that rain down upon each queen like confetti shot out of a cannon. I don’t want to spoil the grand finale, but if your table is close to the water feature, you may get soaking wet.

During my stay, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is Guest Rooms Feature Modern, Minimal, Mexican Design the talk of the town (even my straight Uber driver knew of it). It doesn’t hurt that raised atop its roof are two oversized flags: Pride Progress and a pink one with The Tryst logo. It also helps that The Tryst occupies an enviable location close to queer bars like Blondies and Garbo’s Piano Bar, tasty eateries like tapas style 116 Pulpito and beachfront La Palapa Restaurant, and of course, famed Los Muertos Beach, which is home to Blue Chairs hotel and Mantamar Beach Club Bar & Sushi. I can see some of these places from the edge of the infinity pool, and I could sit here and stare at the sea forever, that is until a hot guy in a Speedo decides he wants to make out with me.

TRISTAN SCHUKRAFT, FOUNDER, TRYST HOTELS

The man behind this hotel magic is out tech entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft. Based in Puerto Rico, Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur turned hotelier, nightlife aficionado, and producer. He is the founder of ID90.com, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel and the founder and CEO of HIV telehealth platform MISTR. He is a co-owner of Green Qween, West Hollywood’s first LGBTQ-owned cannabis dispensary, and in autumn 2023 he acquired The Abbey nightclub, also in West Hollywood. In addition to Tryst hotels, his ever-expanding gay portfolio also includes DS Tequila in Chicago, Circo nightclub in San Juan, and The Blue Whale, the Pavillion and The Canteen, in the Pines Fire Island. We asked Schukraft to give us the full scoop on his trio of queer forward lodgings.

What makes you the right person to open a trio of hotels given that your background is in other ventures?

I didn’t start in hospitality. I started in technology and healthcare with ID90.com and MISTR. In both cases, I saw something broken and knew I could do it better. It’s the same with Tryst Hotels. I’m a gay man who loves to travel, and I have traveled a lot. I wanted to create the kind of places I could never find: luxurious, totally gay, and welcoming without compromise. I didn’t come up through the hotel industry, I came up through the community; that’s the difference.

Why open three hotels basically at once? Did it just work out that way or was it part of a larger plan?

It’s a little of both. These opportunities came up almost back-to-back. Puerto Vallarta, Fire Island, and San Juan [are] all iconic destinations with deep meaning to our community. Our gay forefathers who built a generation of gay businesses are retiring. If the next generation doesn’t step up, these spaces disappear. The bigger plan is about protecting and reimagining our queer spaces. Tryst Hotels aren’t just hotels, they’re an investment in the future of gay culture.

What is it that you would like to bring to the hotel landscape in general that you don’t currently see in the marketplace?

I want to bring true luxury that’s proudly, visibly gay. Not gay-friendly. Not quietly queer. Not hetero-friendly. The Tryst is the world’s first luxury gay hotel. It is by us [and] for us, but open to all. It’s the five-star service and elevated design you’d expect in a world-class luxury hotel, but with the energy of a drag brunch and the vibe of a gay beach club. You shouldn’t have to tone yourself down to check into a nice hotel.

What is it that you would like to bring to Puerto Vallarta in particular? Were there gaps in the LGBTQ hospitality landscape there you wanted to fill?

Puerto Vallarta is one of the most celebrated LGBTQ+ destinations in the world, but there wasn’t a true luxury gay hotel. The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is modern, elevated, and unapologetically gay. The cocktails are cold, the men are hot, and no one’s giving you side-eye over your swimsuit. I built the hotel I always wanted to stay at.

How hands-on are you with the creation of each of your hotels?

Very. I’m involved with everything from the brand voice to the flow of the pool deck to the music in the lobby to the paint color on the walls to the cocktail recipes and even the sheets on the beds. I want every Tryst to feel intentional and unforgettable.

Talk about Tryst hotels being LGBTQ focused but also inclusive. Why is that important?

We built Tryst for the LGBTQ+ community, especially gay men, because most “inclusive” hotels were built for a broader audience. You don’t always feel comfortable wearing what you want to wear and partying the way you want to party. The Tryst is a space where you don’t have to tone it down or look over your shoulder. That’s the kind of inclusion that actually matters.

There’s a lot to love about Tryst PV. What are some of your favorite things about it?

I love the rooftop pool parties, the energy of Drag Brunch, the lighting in the rooms that’s perfect for “content generation,” but mostly I love the feeling. You walk into Tryst and instantly know it’s ours. That’s rare. It’s sexy, it’s playful, it’s free. It’s everything I wanted it to be.

How often can a guest expect to bump into Tristan Schukraft while staying at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta?

More often than you’d think! I live in Puerto Rico, but I spend a lot of time at all the Tryst properties—especially PV. I might be at brunch, by the pool, or just checking in on the team. And if there’s a party, odds are I’ll be there.

If the three current locations are successful, where else would you like to go?

I’d love to bring The Tryst to Rio, Mykonos, Barcelona, and more places in the US like Boystown in Chicago, Wilton Manors in Fort Lauderdale, or even West Hollywood, all the places gay travelers already love but don’t have a place that feels fully theirs. The brand was created for iconic gay destinations, and I’m always looking for the next one.

What was it like having Jennifer Coolidge at the opening of Tryst PV?!

Jennifer is an icon, and having her with us, along with Demi Lovato, Antoni, Shea Couleé, and the rest, made it unforgettable. But more than that, it set the tone: Tryst is luxury, yes, but it’s also fun, a little unhinged, and totally fabulous. Just like her.

