The Sizzling Las Vegas Steakhouse Scene

Grab a fork and join us for a delectable sampling of some of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.

Originating in 17th century London, chophouses were eateries specializing in cuts of beef and lamb. Two centuries later, the concept sailed across the Atlantic and evolved into the American steakhouse. Founded in 1868, Old Homestead in New York City is the oldest running steakhouse in the United States. Propelled by the cattle ranching and meat packing industries, the steakhouse evolved into a fixture of the American dining landscape as the go-to for power lunches and special occasions. With classic elements including hearty cuts of premium beef, indulgent side dishes, attentive service, and classy décor, the steakhouse is as welcoming and familiar as home.

The concept also squared with Vegas’s rugged early Old West history and the cowboy iconography that defined the first casino-resorts on the future Strip including the El Rancho (1941) and Hotel Last Frontier (1942). Vegas Vic, the former Pioneer Club’s iconic neon cowboy, has stood tall on Fremont Street since 1951.

As Vegas dining has evolved from the chuck wagon buffets of the 1940’s to the all-star parade of global cuisines and chefs today, steakhouses have long anchored the scene. The two oldest restaurants in Vegas are notably both steakhouses, Bob Taylor’s Original Ranch House & Supper Club (bobtaylorsranchhouse.com) and Golden Steer (goldensteer.com).

“Steakhouses are the go-to Vegas restaurant,” said Donald Contursi, who features standout Vegas steakhouses as part of his award-winning, VIP-style Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which turns 10 this year. “Embodying the essence of my tours, they offer well-rounded menus that are not overly niche and that all guests can enjoy. The fun and excitement of steak houses includes providing differing identities ranging from traditional to modern to innovative, and crowd-pleasing cuisine prepared in the classic style or according to a steakhouse’s individual twist.”

Vegas steakhouses are pricey, but worth every buck for extensive menus, superior service, enveloping décor, and atmospheric sense of place. Every Strip resort has a worthwhile, if not stellar, steakhouse. Downtown is a carnivores’ paradise of vintage and newer treasures, with the juicy trail extending Off-Strip and around the Valley. Focused on starters, steaks, and cocktails, here are my personal old school and contemporary favorites around town.

Turning 120 this May, the City of Las Vegas arose on Fremont Street in 1905 as a dusty stretch of hotels, saloons, and gambling halls, followed by Golden-era casinos starting in the 1940’s. Billed as the “Gay White Way of the West” in a 1950’s tourism brochure, the thoroughfare was reimagined in 1995 as the Fremont Street Experience. Covered by the world’s largest LED canopy screen, this five-block pedestrian mall attracts approximately 17 million revelers every year.

As the hub of rapidly expanding Downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area has undergone a continuing renaissance since 2013 when late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh invested $350 million in business, cultural, and community-focused revitalization efforts.

The exceptional dining scene is also changing minds and winning hearts. According to Jonathan Jossel, the dynamic CEO of Downtown’s landmark Plaza Hotel & Casino, first-time visitors “fall in love” after discovering the neighborhood’s restaurants and bars. Count Oscar’s Steakhouse (oscarslv.com) at the Plaza among Downtown’s most influential culinary ambassadors.

Opened in 1971 on the site of the historic railroad depot where the first Vegas settlers arrived in 1905, the Plaza originally featured a groovy second-level outdoor circular swimming pool. First transformed into the glass-domed Center Stage restaurant, the space became Oscar’s in 2011. Created in partnership with Vegas legend Oscar Goodman, the famed former mob defense attorney and three-term Las Vegas Mayor, the experience is a visual, cultural, and culinary feast.

Fetching features include photographs and memorabilia from Good man’s life and Vegas history, private dining rooms, cocktail lounges, and scenic outdoor patio. The star attraction is the main dining room. Hovering above the Plaza’s glittering street-level Carousel Bar, the dome spectacularly frames the Fremont Street Experience’s LED displays, the landmark Golden Gate (originated in 1906 as the Nevada, Vegas’s first hotel) and podium of the billion-plus-dollar Circa Resort & Casino tower.

Seated one booth over from where Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone tangled in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 mob epic Casino, I settled in for a night to remember. The requisite house drink is Goodman’s signature cocktail, The Hizzoner, a fist-sized Martini of Bombay Sapphire gin with a slice of jalapeno. The service was flawless, the atmosphere was transporting, and the food was superb, starting with ocean-fresh oysters, crisp Vinny F’s wedge salad with peppered bacon, blue cheese, and onions, and glazed pork belly with goat cheese polenta and apple-fennel marmalade. My second Hizzoner arrived with the 9-ounce Manny’s rib cap, cooked to medium rare perfection, and accompanied by creamed spinach and mac and cheese with lobster to conclude the meal.

The verdict? Oscar’s was an instant all-time favorite. Another reason to go is the Oscar Dinner Series. Every two to three months, Goodman, whose wife Carolyn just concluded her own three-term run as Mayor, recounts his Vegas experiences and adventures over a three-course meal at the restaurant.

Hidden away at nearby Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel, Top of Bin ion’s Steakhouse (binions.com) is a word-of-mouth find known mostly only by insiders. Opened in 1932 as the Apache Hotel, the casino was relaunched in 1951 as the Horseshoe Club by legendary Texas-born Vegas founding father Benny “The Cowboy” Binion. In 1988, Binion’s sons doubled the size of the property by adding the famed Mint Hotel, which included a tower crowned by the 24th-floor Top of the Mint restaurant.

Accessed by private elevator from the casino floor, the room, renamed in 1988, is a true step back in time. Vintage décor, career servers, and spell binding views of Fremont Street and beyond accompany a steakhouse menu that covers all the bases. Premium Black Angus beef cuts butchered onsite and aged for at least 40 days include the 24-ounce bone-in ribeye Cowboy Steak. I went with the signature Benny’s Chicken Fried Lobster for Two. Created specifically for late country music legend Merle Haggard, a regular patron and friend of Benny Binion’s, the decadent dish was a hit with visiting rodeo cowboys and made the permanent menu.

While not a pure steakhouse, Siegel’s 1941 (elcortezhotelcasino.com) at the nearby El Cortez Hotel & Casino serves all-day steaks, chops, ribs, burgers, and steakhouse-style sides. Named for one-time co-owner, mobster Bugsy Siegel, and the year that the El Cortez opened, the restaurant, open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, took over the former Flame Steakhouse a decade ago. Fresh off a $20 million update, the El Cortez is Vegas’s longest continuously running casino-hotel.

Back at adults-only Circa Resort & Casino, which debuted in December 2020 as Downtown’s first new-build property since 1980, Barry’s Downtown Prime (barrysdowntownprime.com) is a top-tier steakhouse combining a vintage sensibility with modern attitude. Making it all happen is owner-chef Barry Dakake, a prominent face of the Vegas dining scene for the past 26 years.

The charismatic Rhode Island native will visit you tableside as you delve into eclectic, expertly prepared creations like the fettucine alfredo with baby gulf shrimp and bone marrow luge of Madeira wine. Sizzling wet and dry aged steaks range from the 10-ounce New York strip featuring Tasmanian Wagyu beef to the 46-ounce ribeye tomahawk from Seattle.

Diners in the know will mark the significance of George Maloof’s Creamed Corn on Dakake’s menu. In 1999, Dakake left star chef Charlie Palmer’s fabled Aureole in NYC for Vegas. After opening Aureole at Mandalay Bay and Charlie Palmer Steak at luxurious Four Sea sons Hotel Las Vegas, he joined the opening team of N9NE Steakhouse at developer-owner George Maloof’s highly anticipated off-Strip newcomer Palms Casino Resort. Maloof’s “ultimate party hotel in the world” was all the rage with celebrities and night clubbers until fizzling out in the 2008 downturn. N9NE Steakhouse stayed hot though before replacement in 2017 with a new Dakake-led concept. By the time he left for Circa in 2019, Scotch 80 Prime (palms.com) was squarely on the map and remains a prized reservation to this day.

The name alone invites discovery. In 1911, as the story goes, Las Vegas’ Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas first mayor, Peter Buol, bought 80 acres of local land with capital from Scottish investors. In the 1950’s, developers transformed the holding into Scotch 80s, Southern Nevada’s first planned community and former home of luminaries including Howard Hughes, Jerry Lewis, and Steve Wynn. Continuing the tradition of N9NE’s multi-million-dollar Scotch whisky collection, the restaurant has an exceptional program dedicated to rare and vintage producers from Scotland. Among a handful of steakhouses in Vegas and 60-plus nationally currently serving Japanese-certified Kobe beef, Scotch 80 puts the “Prime” on the plate, including mesquite-grilled dry-aged American steaks.

The contemporary décor exudes opulent luxury complemented by an Asian-influenced menu that exemplifies Contursi’s earlier point about mixing crowd-pleasers with innovative twists. My amuse bouche of A5 Japanese Kobe dressed with white soy, black truffle sauce, caviar, and edible gold signaled the singular chef-selected experience ahead.

As the couple next to me enjoyed the cognac-flamed Charbroiled Seafood Platter, I continued my A5 journey with smoked bone marrow, Wagyu beef cheek, and pickled papaya and red onion in bao buns. The ground Wagyu in home-made pastry with tomato, carrots, and English peas is a tasty riff on the empanada.

While the A5 trio from the Hyogo, Hokkaido, and Kagawa prefectures on the boutique Wagyu menu was beyond my wallet, the 14-ounce domes tic Wagyu NY Strip from Washington State was melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Featuring unpeated Islay single malt “Classic Laddie” Scotch whisky from Scotland’s Bruichladdich distillery, my Scotch 80 Old Fashioned was liquid gold. Scottish by heritage, I say “aye laddie” to the entire Scotch 80 experience.

From Palms, it’s a straight shot along Flamingo Avenue across I-15 to Caesars Palace, where in 2023, Peter Luger Steak House (peterluger.com) became the latest NYC dining institution to open an outpost in Vegas.

Originated in 1887 as Carl Luger’s Café, Billiards and Bowling Alley, German-born Peter Luger’s namesake landmark by the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, with nephew Carl in the kitchen, is NYC’s third longest running steakhouse after Old Homestead and Keens (1885). As a long-time Brooklyn resident, I know the Luger program well, including USDA Prime steaks, dry-aged onsite and served sizzling hot with butter on the plate, no credit cards, and intentionally gruff service.

My first Luger’s experience, in 2013, was a charm. My last, in 2019, was a bust. Shtick aside, my server bordered on obnoxious. The place felt tired and touristy, running on auto pilot and trading on reputation. The romance was over. But I kept an open mind when approaching the Vegas location, and happy to report, the spark is back.

Previously occupied by another NYC legend, Rao’s, the space brightly expands on the German beer hall ambiance of the original with familiar exposed brick, industrial windows, wood paneling, and oak-top tables. The central bar is gorgeous, the skilled servers brought the sass without over stepping the line, and the menu was a reunion with old friends, starting with the thick-cut bacon and sliced tomatoes with Luger’s signature sauce. Dry-aged in a custom room under the restaurant, the Porterhouse and rib steaks were sensational. The Caesar Salad, creamed spinach, and other sides all hit the mark too, along with my Williamsburg Old Fashioned cocktail. It was great to be back home.

Last year, Wynn Las Vegas partnered with Taylor Sheridan, showrunner of TV’s blockbuster Yellowstone franchise, to create the limited-run Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse (wynnlasvegas.com). Inspired by the pioneering Texas ranch that Sheridan co-owns and features in several Yellowstone episodes, the pop-up concept, complete with authentic Western décor, takes over Tableau restaurant within Wynn Tower Suites nightly.

Founded in 1870 and spanning more than 260,000 acres, the Four Sixes Ranch is renowned for strategic land stewardship, raising highly prized ranch horses, and superior Angus cattle, originally branded “6666” and featured on the innovative menu.

After kicking off with Wagyu short rib braised in my favorite Texas beer, Shiner Bock, I galloped into the 32-ounce dry-aged Cowboy Steak, enhanced by the Texas Twinkie, a stuffed chili with smoked Wagyu brisket and cheddar and wrapped in bacon. Craft cocktails from Wynn Resorts’ master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini include the Campfire Old Fashioned, smoked tableside, and the spicy Honky Tonk margarita, rimmed with 6666 Ranch’s “Taylor Sheridan” cowboy salt. The concept currently runs through the end of 2025.

Wynn is also home to the excellent SW Steakhouse, with outdoor patio dining overlooking the mesmerizing Lake of Dreams.

Neighboring Venetian Resort Las Vegas, home of CUT by Wolfgang Puck, NYC import Smith & Wollensky, and Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse, is beefing up with two additions slated for fall 2025.

Later this year, Simon Kim will bring COTE, his Michelin-starred Korean BBQ-meets-American steakhouse concept, to the Venetian. Following a decade at reborn 1952 icon Sahara Las Vegas, renowned Spanish-American chef-humanitarian José Andrés is relocating Bazaar Meat (venetianlasvegas.com) to the Venetian’s Palazzo tower.

Professing to “eat whatever makes me feel like a lion,” Andrés roared onto the Vegas steakhouse scene in October 2014 by uncaging his carnivorous concept at then SLS Las Vegas. I dined there right after opening and again in October 2024, by which point the resort had reverted to its original Sahara name.

The original Philippe Starck décor had changed, but the menu still featured signature starters such as José’s Taco with prized Spanish jamón ibérico de bellota on sheets of toasted nori seaweed topped with gold leaf, and the liquified olives from Andrés’s days with Ferran Adrià at Spain’s legendary El Bulli. These will reportedly carry over to the Palazzo, along with the whole suckling pig, “tastes of Japan” cuts of traditional Wagyu and Kobe beef, and other items.

For a real treat, book the revolving three-restaurant “Ultimate Steak house Tour” from Lip Smacking Foodie Tours (lipsmackingfoodietours.com). The trio currently includes Bazaar Meat and two other hot-ticket celebrity chef draws, Bourbon Steak at Four Seasons Las Vegas from Michael Mina, and PRIME Steakhouse at the Bellagio from Jean Georges Vongerichten. With seating at the outdoor terrace directly facing the resort’s famed Fountains, the latter, one of the hardest reservations in town, validates the tour’s lofty price tag alone. Other superior venues in MGM Resort International’s well-marbled steakhouse collection include Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar at Park MGM and Strip Steak at Mandalay Bay.

My all-time favorite list also includes perennially top-rated Edge Steakhouse (westgateresorts.com) at Westgate Las Vegas, the legendary home of Elvis Presley in its former incarnations as the International Hotel (1969) and Las Vegas Hilton (1969-2014). Turning 10 next year, Edge has an authentic vintage personality, from Elvis Presley photos, portraits, and memorabilia to consummate service from veteran hands. NYC-born Mike Thompson is one of the best bartenders in town, creating exceptional Manhattans and other cocktails. The preparation and plating of the food is flawless, matched by flavor and creativity. Starters, including roasted bone marrow, fresh oysters with caviar, and grilled octopus, are savory stage setters for USDA Prime cuts and international selections such as the 12- ounce Australian Wagyu Strip Loin.

Turning 50 next year, locals’ favorite Station Casinos (stationcasinos.com) operates seven off-Strip properties, including three luxurious resorts. At recent newcomer Durango Casino & Resort, where I stayed earlier this year, chic Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish is calling for a future visit. T-Bones at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa is another inviting modern take on the classic steakhouse.

Insiders say that Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch in fast-growing Henderson is among the best in town. Henderson is also home to highly praised independent Echo & Rig, featuring an onsite butcher shop and second location in Tivoli Village.

I also hear good things about VooDoo Steakhouse on the 50th floor of resurgent Rio Las Vegas, panoramic views included. THE Steak House inside aging 1968 heirloom Circus Circus Las Vegas, its days possibly numbered, has long attracted notice as a worthy old school choice. Don’s Prime at nearby Fontainebleau Las Vegas, meanwhile, is a modern go-to for Japanese and American Wagyu beef, innovative cocktails, and great wines.

“Where to next?” is an essential element of Las Vegas, where in 2026, I will explore the award-winning Mexican scene for the fifth edition of this continuing culinary series.

