Experience the luxurious Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, a AAA Five Diamond hotel in the heart of New York City.

Located in Manhattan’s vibrant North of Madison Square Park, or NoMad neighborhood, the 250-key, 50-story The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad (25 West 28th Street, New York, NY. Tel. 212-404-8400. ritzcarlton.com/nomad) debuted in July 2022.

Designed by world-renowned firms, including The Rockwell Group, the AAA Five Diamond property, comprising 219 guestrooms, 31 suites, and 16 penthouse residences, features work from local artists and seasonal floral arrangements in homage to the nearby Flower District.

My first visit, that October, was to experience the property’s signature culinary concepts created in partnership with celebrated Spanish-American humanitarian and chef José Andrés. His rooftop cocktail bar Nubeluz, after the Spanish for cloud (nube) and light (luz), is a high-altitude swoon 500 feet in the air. Evocative of yesteryear Gotham glam, the south-facing jewel box is for panoramic cityscape views, tapas, and cocktails including the signature Floral Cloud of Fords Gin, lemon, maraschino, and crème de violette topped with a hibiscus-rose-orange blossom aromatic cloud. Two flanking outdoor terraces offer dreamy Midtown views including the Empire State Building and lights of Times Square.

Imported from D.C., Andrés’s ground-floor Zaytinya restaurant was an exuberant feast of innovative Turkish-Greek-Lebanese mezze-style cuisine enlivened by enchanting Mediterranean- style décor and energized by an amped-up Manhattan crowd. The party was on, and still in full swing when I returned in August 2024 for a preview of the new “Tour de José”.

Crafted by Andrés and based on his love of dining and drinking with family and friends at successive restaurants, the progressive dining experience, available as either a culinary-only or hotel package option, starts at Zaytinya and ends at Nubeluz. In between are two additional Andrés concepts that opened in 2023, the lobby-level Bazaar Bar, with staircase access up to his avant-garde brand The Bazaar. The latter, billed as “a culinary journey 400 years in the making inspired by samurai who sailed from Japan to Spain for an audience with the king,” is a suitably mystical den for Japanese-Spanish bites such as the Wagyu Air Bread of Japanese beef, Manchego cheese espuma, and caramelized onion jam. Cocktails include the Sangría de Sake and Divine Wind.

My journey at the property continued one month later with a long-anticipated overnight stay that exceeded every expectation. Underscoring its status as a hospitality leader of NoMad’s art, entertainment, fashion, and technology scene, the hotel was hopping with New York Fashion Week attendees.

The valet and check-in were a snap en route to my south-facing Club Level king room on the 37th floor. The “Welcome to New York City!” amenities were first-rate, including a beautiful floral arrangement and bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Plus, chocolates imprinted with the Statue of Liberty and other NYC landmarks, and from the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef, The Big Apple, a red chocolate-dipped honey cake with apple butter filling. The piece de resistance however, was the 180-degree view of Lower Manhattan and beyond, which had me falling in love with my hometown of 40 years all over again. As dusk fell and the vast cityscape started sparkling like diamonds, I headed to the 36th-floor Club Lounge for complimentary hors d’oeuvres and Manhattans. Exclusive to Club Level guests, the venue is another Andrés culinary showcase, featuring four other distinct complimentary food and beverage presentations including extended breakfast, lunch, “afternoon delights,” and desserts and cordials.

Wellness offerings include the luxurious 6,800-square-foot Spa and fitness center, featuring eight treatment rooms, aromatherapy saunas, steam rooms, and exclusive treatment offerings in partnership with Augustinus Bader. Business groups have 10,000-plus square feet of meeting and event space on two floors, including a private outdoor terrace.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, honored with a MICHELIN Key in the guide’s inaugural round in 2024, is also perfect for doing nothing, which these day is luxury at its finest. Back in my room, I heard the city calling me out like Mick Jagger in 1978’s Some Girls, “Hey, let’s go mess and fool around you know, like we used to!” Instead, I lay down on the big comfortable bed and fell asleep to the glittering scene before me.

The next morning, with smoked salmon from NYC’s iconic Jewish appetizing store Russ & Daughters among the breakfast offerings, the lady working the Club Lounge confided in me that the hotel had already established a significant base of loyal repeat customers, including international guests. Achieving brand separation at the luxury level is not easy, especially in a highly competitive market like NYC. Standing out with practiced ease and expertise, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is the apple of my eye.

