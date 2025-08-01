The Beatrice, Providence, Rhode Island

Few local champions did more for the Providence, Rhode Island LGBTQ+ community than the late philanthropist Beatrice Temkin, or Bea as she was informally known.

Temkin, who passed away in 2016 at 84, was a founding board member of Project AIDS Rhode Island (APRI) in 1985. Devoted to attracting political, philanthropic, and business support for the fight against AIDS, her tireless efforts included organizing the state’s first AIDS Walk for Life in 1988. Her advocacy “absolutely saved lives across Rhode Island.”

Her influence extended to fundraising and volunteering for numerous other local and state civic, community, and religious organizations. Beloved for her grace, glamor, and wit, she wrote the society column “Bea About Town” for Rhode Island Monthly magazine.

The darling of U.S. presidents, dignitaries, and celebrities, the petite power house was also the matriarch of a large family, including son Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., who served as Providence’s mayor from 1984 to 1991. Following appointments as Director of Rhode Island’s Department of Economic Development and U.S. Ambassador to Malta, Paolino joined his family’s real estate development firm.

In 2014, the fourth-generation company purchased the National Exchange Bank building, an 1887 Greek Revival meets-Queen Anne heirloom in Downtown Providence’s National Historic District. In 2021, following sweeping renovations, he reintroduced the five-story property as The Beatrice (90 Westminster Street, Providence. Tel. 401.443.2960. thebeatrice.com), an elegant 47-room boutique hotel inspired by his mother.

Even before entering the hotel, with its prime corner position along a curve of historic downtown edifices, I knew good things were in store. The building dates to 1845, with a portion redesigned in 1887. Fetching exterior details include oriel bay windows, brownstone trim, and a slate mansard roof. Centered below the antique clock out front, the gold-lettered “Bellini” name signaled the luxurious tidings ahead.

Paolino partnered with brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, fourth-generation members of the iconic Italian hospitality family, incorporated contemporary Italian restaurant Bellini Providence as the hotel’s signature dining experience.

Created by the brothers’ great-grandfather Giuseppe in 1948 at Harry’s Bar in Venice, the Bellini (fresh peach puree and Prosecco) headlines the cocktail menu at the street-level restaurant, which has outlets in NYC and Miami. There is also outdoor seating under yellow umbrellas and the shade of a large tree. Hotel guests have access to the private members-only Bellini Rooftop atop The Beatrice, where I would land that evening.

The soaring atrium-style lobby joins the hotel with a glass skyscraper across a former alleyway. With her signature adorning the outdoor marquee, Bea is waiting inside to greet you in the form of her exuberant mosaic portrait. The accompanying plaque celebrating her life concludes with “The Beatrice Hotel strives to embody Bea’s spirit by providing an exceptional experience infused with style and substance.”

The hotel confidently delivers on that promise, from the stylishly attired staff to the luxurious trappings of my Corner King room. High ceilings, herringbone floors, custom carpeting, and city views through large windows foster a compelling sense of space and place. Bathroom amenities include heated towel racks, heated toilet, lighted vanity mirrors, and BeeKind personal care products from Gilchrist & Soames. There’s also a Nespresso coffee maker and an amazing take-home wellness amenity, the Therabody SmartGoggles eye mask, providing soothing relief to the face and head with heat, vibration, and massage.

Inspired by Temkin’s lifelong love of literature (she routinely read novels in one go) unique offerings include Bea’s Book of the Month, a rotating selection of books for guests to read during their stay.

Outfitted with poured terrazzo flooring, glossy teak paneling, white onyx bar, elegant drapes, and other chic finishes, the Bellini restaurant was calling my name with handmade pasta dishes such as the tagliardi with “Tartufo Nero di Norcia” (black truffle cream sauce) and my perennial go-to, bucatini cacio e pepe. Before dinner, I headed for the indoor-outdoor Bellini Rooftop, with warm summer breezes, romantic nighttime city views, and a refreshing Bellini among the rewards of the outdoor terrace. The crowd that night was decidedly European and wealthy, with a former Boston Celtic adding the star touch.

Committed to carrying on the spirit of Bea’s allyship and honoring her legacy, the hotel supports and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with year-round guest activations, promotions, and pack ages. Prime time participations include the annual Rhode Island PrideFest celebration and accompanying magical Illuminated Night Parade. The hotel also offers easy access to major events like wondrous WaterFire Providence.

In 2017, APRI posthumously honored Temkin with The Hope Harris Memorial Award, after the late APRI board member who actively promoted outreach to the local African-American community and combatted HIV/AIDS stigma.

Another loving tribute appears in the city’s latest large-scale mural from pioneering Providence public art organization The Avenue Concept. Unveiled days before my visit, “Empire Rising” by queer Los Angeles-based artist Lauren YS celebrates Providence’s history as an LGBTQ+ haven, the city’s lost Chinatown, and the theaters that served as safe spaces for both communities.

Located at 40 Snow Street in the former Chinatown, the must-see 85-foot wide mural, bordering a parking lot across from famed gay nightclub The Dark Lady, is a veritable storybook of local references and homages.

Four figures, from left to right, start with Providence native Perry Watkins, the first Black scenic designer on Broadway.

Lauren YS (they/them) pays homage to Providence’s former nearby Chinatown with the two middle figures, which are based on ancient Chinese opera characters and incorporate elements of modern drag. The playing cards held by the second figure reference both the kings and queens of the drag community and the former Kings & Queens gay bar (1977-2002) in Woonsocket, RI.

The last figure is trailblazing vaudevil lian-era female impersonator Francis Renault. Born Antonio Auriemma in Naples, Italy, Renault, whose stage name was Auriema, first performed in Provi dence in 1911 before embarking on his internationally renowned career as the luxuriously dressed “Original Slave of Fashion” on Broadway. Lauren YS paid tribute to Beatrice Temkin by incorporating her necklace, earrings with the letter B, and an AIDS ribbon in their depiction of Renault.

