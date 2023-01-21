Sun Protection Factor Style

Top Posts
Coolibar Men's Liam Cowboy's Hat

Savvy sun protection doesn’t always come from a bottle. With Coolibar clothing you can sport washable tops, bottoms, swimwear, and more for Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF 50+) that blocks 98 percent of UVA/UVB rays—you know, the ones that can lead to sunburns, wrinkles, spots, and often irreversible skin damage. For winter snowbirding to the beach and year-round outdoor leisure, we recommend the Men’s Liam Cowboy Hat. Made of straw and leather, the Liam has a removable chin cord, moisture-wicking sweatband, and Coolibar-fabric cotton crown lining for full scalp protection. Like all of its products, this hat’s materials are rigorously tested for 50+ ultraviolet  protection that never washes out, plus Coolibar fashions are approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation as effective skin protectants. Sunny days feel a lot brighter with such smart gear. $49. coolibar.com

