Whether you’re seeking a special gift or a treat for yourself, the modern jewelry of Automic Gold is an alluring luxury. Among its stylish chains, bracelets, earrings, and body jewelry is a fantastic selection of rings, like the Rainbow Ring, sold in 14-karat yellow, white, champagne, or rose gold. Stack it with some of Automic’s delicate stone rings to create your own look. They’re all made in-house in NYC, from 100-percent certified recycled gold, so count on each piece to be eco-friendly and ethical. You may even fall for some of the other unique accessories by this queer, trans-owned company that manufactures gold jewelry for all genders, in a range of sizes. Browse Automic’s website for an array of accessibly priced jewelry modeled by size-inclusive, non-cis and non-white models who are never photoshopped, for true sparkling realness. $245. automicgold.com

Simply Golden | Automic Gold Modern Jewelry was last modified: by