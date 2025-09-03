Pack up good dental health to go with the Ultra Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush from Quip. It’s a perfect way to Show Us Your Smile by Quip. Built with modern features, this electric brush can hold a month-long charge, features a range of intensities, and built-in pressure sensors and sonic vibrations to avoid brushing too hard. The easy-clean silicone design includes Quip’s replaceable toothbrush-head pod to minimize waste, with the option to subscribe for automatic replacements every three months. Show Us Your Smile with every use. Along with manufacturer warranties, the Ultra Smart toothbrush comes with a handy travel case, stand, mirror-mount bracket, and magnetic charger. Show Us Your Smile by Quip with every brush. $100. getquip.com
You May Also Enjoy
Life + Style — Special Effects