Shoe Fetish by Red Wing

by Kelsy Chauvin
You know you’ve packed smart when one pair of shoes is comfortable enough for the journey, the long walks, the fancy dinners, and all the adventures in between. The Weekender Chukka by Red Wing answers the crossover call with classic styling and comfort right out of the box. Built with real leather in three colors, Chukka works as well for country hikes as it does for an office meeting. Red Wing started as a functional-footwear brand in 1905, and prioritizes today’s call for sustainability through upcycling, solar energy, water conservation, and more, along with donating more than $1 million to 86 different non-profit organizations in 2024 alone. $270. redwingshoes.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

