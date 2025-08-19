Rise Up & Make Your Way To Dallas For The 44th Annual Black Tie Dinner

Head to Dallas and celebrate the 44th Black Tie Dinner on November 8th, 2025, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

This year’s theme is “Still We Rise,” focusing on the LGBTQ+ community’s determination and strength in the face of adversity, prioritizing the ongoing fight for equality, love, and unity.

“As anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric intensifies, especially here in Texas, we remain committed to uplifting one another and to protect the progress we’ve fought so hard to achieve,” says Black Tie Dinner Junior Co-Chair Deirdre Coleman. “With dignity, resilience, and hope: STILL WE RISE — just as we always have!”

The first Black Tie Dinner took place in 1982 as a small fundraising dinner among friends and has grown into one of the most successful non-profit fundraising dinners in the United States for the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the years, Black Tie Dinner has seen many famous faces like Dylan Mulvaney, Billy Porter, Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash, and more.

This year’s event will support 20 local LGBTQ+ supportive nonprofits, including Dallas Hope Charities, Equality Texas Federation, Transition Resource Action Center, as well as other nonprofits located in Northern Texas, chosen by The Black Tie Dinner Board of Directors. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will be the national beneficiary with whom the Black Tie Dinner has been working with since the start. To date, the dinner has raised more than $32 Million+ for charities.

Through a 15-year partnership between Black Tie Dinner and Park Place Dealerships, this year’s Park Place Dealerships Vehicle Raffle will include two new dealerships, and the value of the raffle will be increased to a $50K credit. Whoever wins the raffle will be able to use the $50K credit toward the purchase of any Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, or Volvo. Along with the raffle, the silent auction will also be taking place for attendees to bid on sensational artwork, gift certificates, vacation packages, and more.

Every year, Black Tie Dinner recognizes and awards individuals, organizations, or corporations that have gone above and beyond in making significant contributions to the continued fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

Here are just a few of this year’s Black Tie Dinner Award Recipients:

Jaymes Black, CEO of the Trevor Project, will be honored with the Kuchling Humanitarian Award, named after the late Raymond Kuchling. Jaymes is the first Black nonbinary lesbian to lead the Trevor Project, and brings forth profound empathy and courage to support the Trevor Project’s mission. Before The Trevor Project, Jaymes was the President & CEO of Family Equality.

Libby Gonzales has been a brave champion for the LGBTQ+ community since she was just seven years old, testifying against anti-trans legislation in Texas. Now, at the age of 15, she will be the recipient of the Mike Anglin Trailblazer Award. Libby also co-chaired the first-ever Trans Prom at the United States Capitol in 2023. The Trailblazer Award was renamed in 2025 to honor Black Tie Dinner co-founder Mike Anglin.

Dena Batrice, who led volunteer efforts at the 43rd Annual Dinner, will receive the Richard Weaver Volunteer Excellence Award. For over two decades, Dena has helped advance LGBTQ+ rights, founded youth safety programs in Texas, provided pro bono counseling in Africa, and more.

Other awards include: The Black Tie Dinner Equality Award, Media Award, Dale Hansen Ally For Equality Award, Visibility Award, and The Vanguard Award.

Throughout the past 44 years, Black Tie Dinner has set the bar for LGBTQ+ fundraising in North Texas, and plans on continuing to do the same for many years to come.

For more information about the event and for tickets, visit: blacktie.org

Planning to Visit Dallas for the Black Tie Dinner? Check this out to learn more about the very active Dallas LGBTQ+ Community and make the most of your trip!

