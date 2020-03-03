Pride of the Americas Runway Show with Bianca Del Rio

Fort Lauderdale is preparing for one of the largest LGBTQ gatherings ever, Pride of the Americas. And one of the main events is set to be the Pride of the Americas Runway Show on April 23rd. It was announced today that tickets are now on sale. The show will be hosted by none other than drag legend, and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, and will feature numerous Project Runway contestants and more.

From the hit Bravo series, Peach Carr, Joshua Christensen, Kelly Dempsey, Daniel Esquivel, and Edmond Newton will all be showing collections, along with fetish designer Sir Rat Leather, local Floridian designer Carlos Marrero, and even a vintage lineup from the AIDS Foundation’s consignment store, Out of the Closet.

Music for the show will be provided by DJ Power Infiniti and it will be held at one of Florida’s best resorts, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets begin at just $25 USD, and guests who purchase VIP tickets ($75) will enjoy Hard Rock Live’s best seats, comfy couches with drink service, and a gift bag. For $50 more, they can also attend a pre-show meet-and-greet with Bianca Del Rio.

The show will be held on April 23rd, 2020, at 8PM at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets can be bought here.