PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For Summer 2025

Ocean Vuong‘s acclaimed first autobiographical novel, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (2019), took the form of a letter from a queer Vietnamese American young man to the non-English-speaking mother who raised him. A letter, that is, which could never be read by its recipient. The heart wrenching irony of that book’s very concept seemed perfectly aligned with the deployment of language, simultaneously elusive and allusory, with which Vuong had previously made his name as a poet. In his fiction follow-up, The Emperor of Gladness ($30. Penguin Press. oceanvuong.com), Vuong brings new elements of craft to the story of Hai, an intelligent, impoverished 19-year-old whose struggles with addiction and identity have led him to the brink of suicide. Saved and sheltered by an elderly widow, Grazina, in his decaying Connecticut hometown, Hai returns her generosity, stepping up to serve as her caretaker. When advancing dementia intermittently launches Grazina into delusional flashbacks of her horrific experiences in WWII Lithuania, Hai accompanies her through them and back to reality. (Hai’s estrangement from his own mother, a Vietnamese refugee, further complicates the emotional power of these scenes). Alongside these domestic scenes, we spend time with Hai at his workplace, a Boston Market-like fast food restaurant where a motley crew of economically and emotionally fragile adults become a surrogate family for each other; their inter dependence and misadventures are often as humorous as they are harrowing. Vuong’s prose is continuously gorgeous, as one might hope, but expanding on the confessional, essayistic form of its predecessor, this book finds Vuoung blending his unique vision with more traditional novelistic virtues: sharply rendered characters, strong plotting, and vivid dialogue. It should bring him a much broader readership as well as satisfying his many admirers.

Mexican masked wrestling, lucha libre, is the rowdy backdrop for a multigenerational saga in Alex Espinosa’s The Sons of El Rey ($19.99. Simon & Schuster. alexespinosa.com). In this story of immigration, personal transformation, and the intersection of machismo and tender ness, Espinosa introduces us to three generations of Vega men. Their bonds are tested in a world that changes enormously between the 1960s, when grandfather Ernesto leaves a small farm town and becomes a celebrity luchador in Mexico City, and the 1990s when grandson Julian is supplementing his meager adjunct professor income by working as a West Hollywood hustler. In the middle, and devoted to them both, is Freddy, a sometime wrestler and East LA gym owner, who comes to learn that both his father and son are gay. Sections of the book are narrated by each of the three men as well as family matriarch Elena, whose unceasing love of her husband, despite the pain of his sexual disinterest, is among the novel’s most moving elements. Along with thrilling descriptions of riotous wrestling matches, the novel is highlighted by Espinosa’s refusal to make homosexuality a source of rupture in the sometimes strained but always resilient Vega family. This is a punchy, poignant, and speedy read.

Today’s Special: A perplexing question, followed by a second course of ungrammatic non-sequitur. But please, scrape off the titular icing and dig into John Birdsall‘s otherwise delectable What Is Queer Food?: How We Served a Revolution (W.W. Norton. $29.99. john-birdsall.com), a layered confection of social history, culinary inquiry, and tasty tributes. Instead of answering his own title question directly, Birdsall, whose last book was an outstanding biography of queer culinary giant James Beard, leads readers along an evocative breadcrumb trail through the American twentieth century, sharing little known stories and introducing LGBTQ+ chefs, restaurateurs, and cookbook authors who stirred activism and identity politics into their work. Birdsall decodes hidden queer subtexts in popular cookbooks; tells the story of Harry Baker, the gay inventor of chiffon cake, bought out and buried by Betty Crocker; and gives us a fly on the wall perspective on the New York and San Francisco restaurants where community movements came to a boil. There’s even a witty, illuminating look at the cloaked homophobia behind the bestselling 1982 humor book Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche. Birdsall worked as a cook prior to his writing career and his empathetic connection to many of the people he writes about, along with passages of first-person memoir, elevate what could have been a potluck collection of anecdotes into a sui generis literary treat.

Permission granted to buy this book as a gag gift for a hirsute homosexual in your life, but Bear with Me: A Cultural History of Famous Bears in America (Duke University Press. $29.95. blogs.smith.edu/blog/dhorowitz) is also well-worth delving into. From Yogi to Smokey to Teddy, from Aesop’s fables to Disney’s cartoons, from sports mascots to video game characters, Smith College historian Daniel Horowitz ponders our profound attachment to all things ursine. While his prose leans toward the academic, Horowitz, whose previous books include a study of Reality TV, is one of those professors whose deep fascination with his subject matter helps you see a familiar world afresh. And gay bears? He goes there! Horowitz, who is straight, turns to the work of gay scholar Les K. Wright (leskwright.com) in tracing today’s bear culture back to the Girth-and-Mirth movement of the 1970s providing a sobering underpinning to the rise of bear culture in the 1980s: “Given the image of AIDS-stricken gay men as emaciated, the emphasis on the hefty male body suggested a commitment to life.” Horowitz also makes the interesting observation that while characters from Paddington to Pooh ask us to project human qualities onto bears, gay bear culture takes the reverse approach. This book’s inclusive recognition of gay culture alongside the likes of athletic fandom and children’s toys is much appreciated in today’s censorious academic environment.

AIRPLANE READ OF THE MONTH Hitchcock meets The White Lotus in gay author Christopher Bollen‘s suspenseful, character-driven psychodrama Havoc ($30. Harper. christopherbollen.com). Set in a swanky hotel on the bank of the Nile in Luxor, the story pits two guests, dotty octogenarian Maggie and bratty eight-year-old Otto, in a battle of wit and nerve that leads to murder. Maggie, a self-made widow, has a nasty penchant for projecting her own unhappiness onto others, then manipulating them into domestic disputes and breakups. Otto, on holiday with his mother, is undeniably obnoxious, but he’s a shrewd little demon. He quickly latches onto Maggie’s scheming and sets out to tangle her marionette strings. Both Otto’s mom and Maggie befriend a hunky gay couple who are long-stay guests at the hotel and frequent fixtures poolside. While they’re eventually drawn into the plot, they’re hardly the queerest element of the book. Bollen has created an overall vibe that’s just shy of camp, and he makes treachery delectable. BUY BOOK

When you purchase a book from our curated Bookshop.org shop we earn an affiliate commission. The books are independently reviewed by our book editor and the potential commission does not influence the review in any way.

