PASSPORT PROFILE: MICHAEL KING-HEW

After meeting Michael King-Hew, CEO and director of Kamalame Cay in Andros, Bahamas, my mom immediately remarked, “If I were a gay man, I’d be all over him.” One superficial look would certainly explain why: The hotelier radiated effortless style and confidence.

The globetrotting advertising and magazine exec turned entrepreneur lived many lives before he came to Kamalame Cay where he, his husband, and his husband’s family have turned a part of the area’s largest, yet most desolate island of Andros into a flourishing sliver of oceanside paradise.

I caught up with King-Hew to delve deeper into his backstory, fatherhood, his plans for the future, and the responsibility he has assumed as being an out and proud leader in a region that isn’t always accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tell us about your background and how it led you to a career in hospitality.

My journey into hospitality wasn’t exactly scripted. I began in the publishing world, serving as CEO and creative director for an advertising agency that I sold in 2000. I then was the CEO and creative director for a stable of luxury magazines in Canada. This role immersed me in the realms of fashion, design, and culture, honing my eye for detail and an appreciation for experiences that resonate.

Parallel to this, I chaired Fashion Cares in Toronto, an esteemed AIDS fundraiser co-hosted with luminaries like David Furnish and Linda Evangelista, where we had the privilege of featuring performances by Elton John. These experiences cultivated a deep understanding of event orchestration and the nuances of luxury—elements that are quintessential in hospitality. Transitioning into the world of boutique resorts felt like a natural progression.

How did you meet your partner, and what roles do you each play with Kamalame?

David and I met through a mutual friend 17 years ago within the creative circles we both navigated. Our shared passion for design, culture, and hospitality sparked an instant connection. At Kamalame, our roles are complementary: We both focus on the creative direction, ensuring that every aesthetic and experiential detail aligns with our vision. David runs more of the architecture, and I oversee the business, ensuring that the day-to-day functions run seamlessly. It’s a partnership that balances imagination with pragmatism, allowing Kamalame to flourish.

How did Kamalame Cay even come about?

Kamalame Cay’s story begins with David’s parents and their dream of a tropical sanctuary. Brian and Jennifer Hew were childhood sweethearts from post-colonial Jamaica who spent the 1980s sailing around The Bahamas. During their voyages, they stumbled upon a 96-acre deserted cay off Andros, an island separated by a shallow channel from the third-largest barrier reef in the world. The little cay’s untouched charm reminded them of Jamaica’s golden days, and they were “swept away” by its beauty. They soon set their hearts on purchasing the island, with a grand vision of creating a tranquil hideaway where nature, family, and understated luxury could converge. The Bahamian government agreed to sell the land only if the family built a hotel on the island and employed Bahamians, conditions the couple enthusiastically embraced .

How is it being an out member of the LGBTQ+ community in an area where same-sex marriage is still banned?

Navigating life as an openly gay couple in a region where same-sex marriage remains unrecognized presents its challenges. However, we’ve endeavored to make Kamalame Cay a beacon of inclusivity and acceptance. Our commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming environment has resonated not only with our guests but also with our staff. We’ve become a sanctuary for staff members who may not feel comfortable being out in their communities, providing them with a space where they can authentically be themselves. It’s our belief that hospitality should transcend boundaries, embracing all individuals with warmth and respect.

Traveling is also one of your preferred pastimes. Where are some of your favorite destinations?

Our travels are a tapestry of contrasts and inspirations. London serves as our second home—a vibrant metropolis that offers a stark, invigorating contrast to our serene life in the Bahamas. The city’s rich history, cultural tapestry, and dynamic energy provide endless stimulation. Greece holds a special place in our hearts; spending a few weeks there at the beginning of summer has become a cherished tradition. In our earlier years, we relished stays at the Belvedere Hotel in Mykonos, soaking in its cosmopolitan allure. Nowadays, we prefer the privacy and space of a villa, allowing for a more intimate experience. Southeast Asia captivates us with its rich tapestry of food and culture. Our journeys there are not only culinary and cultural explorations, but also opportunities to source bespoke items for our properties. Notably, our new project, the Andros Lighthouse Yacht Club, features furnishings and décor, 90% of which were meticulously curated from our travels in the region.

What advice would you give to LGBTQ+ travelers who may feel unsafe?

For LGBTQ+ travelers, safety and comfort are paramount. Research your destinations thoroughly, seeking out places known for their inclusivity and progressive attitudes. Engage with online communities and resources that provide insights and support for LGBTQ+ individuals on the move. Trust your instincts and prioritize your well-being. Remember, while the world is vast and diverse, there are countless spaces where you will be welcomed and celebrated. Seek out those havens, and don’t hesitate to reach out to fellow travelers and locals who share your experiences.

How has your passion and love for travel changed now that you have children?

Let’s just say…there’s a little more luggage involved. Traveling with three children, three dogs, and the necessary entourage isn’t so much a getaway as it is a finely tuned operation. In our earlier days together, it was all spur-of-the-moment flights, midnight landings in far corners of the globe, and hotel rooms we barely unpacked in. These days, things require slightly more precision, and snacks. With kids, the destinations don’t change, just the pacing. More planning, yes, but also more joy. There’s something remarkable about seeing the world through their eyes. They’ve learned to travel light, to eat anything once, and to pack a sense of humour alongside the sunscreen. And when it all feels a bit too complicated? We just take COCO, our seaplane. It’s our floating family car. With it, we can stay closer to home, explore more of the Bahamas, and still give the children (and dogs) the thrill of adventure, without [having to go through] customs.

What advice would you give to those who may want to open a hotel?

Both David and I are generous in sharing hard-earned wisdom with those looking to follow in our footsteps and open a hotel or resort. We’ve emphasized that the hospitality business is as challenging as it is rewarding, and perhaps even more so when your hotel is on a remote island. Don’t be fooled by the dreamy lifestyle images on Instagram—running a hotel is serious work. Loving travel or luxury is not enough; you need solid business acumen and operational know-how to succeed. Managing a resort, especially a private island resort, takes as much effort as any other hospitality job in the world, or even more. So, go in prepared to roll up your sleeves—it’s not all rosé by the pool (even if it might look that way to your guests).

