PASSPORT Magazine and Lexus Win the Silver Award For Business-to-Consumer Branded Content Video At The 42nd Annual Telly Awards

NEW YORK, NY – June 5, 2021 – PASSPORT Magazine announced today that its video, Taking the Reins at the Gay Polo Tournament, produced for Gay Polo League sponsor Lexus, has been named the 2021 Silver Telly Award Winner for Branded Content B-to-C at the 42nd annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all viewing platforms and is judged by leaders in business, television, and streaming, including prominent companies like Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, and Vimeo.

The Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament took place in March of 2021 at The International Polo Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The segment created by PASSPORT features two internationally recognized champions, Tiffany Busch and Gus Larrosa, who discuss what it’s like to compete and what makes a great polo player. They also explain why an organization like the Gay Polo League is so important to them as members of the LGBTQ community.

“We are thrilled that the Taking The Reins video has been selected for the Silver Telly Award in Branded Content this year,” states publisher, Don Tuthill. “We also want to thank our marketing partner, Lexus, for their continuing support of PASSPORT Magazine’s mission and their enduring advocacy for the LGBTQ community as a whole!”

“Lexus is committed to building relationships with partners like Passport that share a common goal – to create an inclusive society that celebrates and is enriched by our differences,” adds Lisa McQueen, Lexus Media Manager. “The Telly recognition for the Gay Polo League partnership reaffirms that we’re on the right path in breaking ground in the realm of gay sports”

Taking the Reins at the Gay Polo League with Lexus can be viewed here: passportmagazine.com/gay-polo-league-video/

# # #

About PASSPORT Magazine

For the past 20+ years, PASSPORT Magazine has been an award-winning source of unbiased travel writing about destinations, hospitality, and other topics pertinent to the LGBTQ traveler and their friends.

PASSPORT Magazine is a registered trademark of Q Communications, Inc. PASSPORT is published by Q Communications, Inc., 247 West 35th St., 17th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. passportmagazine.com

About Lexus

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council – an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of the Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, and Social Media Week. www.TellyAwards.com