Top Posts
Home Special Effects Pack It Up | Cary-On Flex Suitcase

Pack It Up | Cary-On Flex Suitcase

Away Travel Bag

Dependable luggage is lightweight, durable, and functional, but innovative design soars to the next level with the Away Travel Carry-On Flex suitcase. Count on its polycarbonate hard shell to fit in standard overhead bins, or flex it 2.25 inches to fit plenty more for sturdy checked-bag depth. Inside find a hidden laundry bag and removable lining for easy machine washing. Outside spinner wheels are made for flow, while the underside grab handle makes stowing a snap. You can choose your favorite of six colors, and even get the leather luggage tag monogrammed for $10. Better still, feel good about supporting Away’s mission to harness travel’s transformative power. Co-founder Jen Rubio and her team support several global youth causes, as well as safety and equity in LGBTQ+ tourism with its IGLTA partnership and support for IGLTA’s non-profit foundation. $325. www.awaytravel.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Theta 360 Camera

Theta 360 Camera

February 7, 2020

Cord-Free Flight by Aluratek’s Airstream

April 15, 2019
Boteboard Inflatable Zeppelin Kayak

Inflatable Kayak | Bote Board

June 29, 2022
Vino 911

Vino 911

June 24, 2019

Shoe Fetish

October 6, 2016
Terra Thread Sustainable Backpack

Sustainable Backpacks

February 12, 2022
GetYourGuide Travel Guides

Your Travel Guide

February 10, 2022