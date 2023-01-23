Pack It Up | Cary-On Flex Suitcase

Dependable luggage is lightweight, durable, and functional, but innovative design soars to the next level with the Away Travel Carry-On Flex suitcase. Count on its polycarbonate hard shell to fit in standard overhead bins, or flex it 2.25 inches to fit plenty more for sturdy checked-bag depth. Inside find a hidden laundry bag and removable lining for easy machine washing. Outside spinner wheels are made for flow, while the underside grab handle makes stowing a snap. You can choose your favorite of six colors, and even get the leather luggage tag monogrammed for $10. Better still, feel good about supporting Away’s mission to harness travel’s transformative power. Co-founder Jen Rubio and her team support several global youth causes, as well as safety and equity in LGBTQ+ tourism with its IGLTA partnership and support for IGLTA’s non-profit foundation. $325. www.awaytravel.com

