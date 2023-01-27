Museum-Caliber Slippers | Subu Slippers

Splash some color into your gifting with Dusen Dusen’s plushy, unisex Subu Slippers for MoMA Design Store. Think puffer jacket–meets–clogs for this special footwear, rocking bold, original prints (with a matching nylon tote bag) and sold in four sizes. The company’s Brooklyn-based designer/founder Ellen Van Dusen celebrates color through her multicolored prints of dots, nets, and stripes, calling her signature Subu Slippers “winter sandals.” They’re stain- and water-resistant thanks to a special Teflon coating, so you can even brave the elements in these slippers. Look for additional cool patterns among Dusen Dusen’s robes, bedding, towels, and other home products. $75. dusendusen.com

