Top Posts
Home Special Effects Museum-Caliber Slippers | Subu Slippers

Museum-Caliber Slippers | Subu Slippers

Dusen Dusen Slippers

Splash some color into your gifting with Dusen Dusen’s plushy, unisex Subu Slippers for MoMA Design Store. Think puffer jacket–meets–clogs for this special footwear, rocking bold, original prints (with a matching nylon tote bag) and sold in four sizes. The company’s Brooklyn-based designer/founder Ellen Van Dusen celebrates color through her multicolored prints of dots, nets, and stripes, calling her signature Subu Slippers “winter sandals.” They’re stain- and water-resistant thanks to a special Teflon coating, so you can even brave the elements in these slippers. Look for additional cool patterns among Dusen Dusen’s robes, bedding, towels, and other home products. $75. dusendusen.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Morph Hip Flexor Stretch - Iulian

The Morph: Brazynly Soothing

March 21, 2018
Blue Planet Sustainable Sunglasses

Sustainable Sunglasses

September 10, 2020

Personal Tech Assistant  from Amazon

March 6, 2017
Handmade Soap and Hand Sanitizer

Stay Clean No Matter Where You Go

October 13, 2021
Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Amplify Your Bliss with Bose

November 16, 2022
Trek Mountain Bike

TREK MOUNTAIN BIKE

July 13, 2022
ReliefBand

ReliefBand

February 15, 2018