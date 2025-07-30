Explore London’s queer history and discover some amazing LGBTQ+ stories that shape this vibrant city’s past.

London, one of the world’s most modern metropolises, is home to a thriving and rich LGBTQ+ culture. It’s also a city with a very deep past and millions of stories to tell, no small number of which have been queer. “This grey monstrous London of ours,” a bewitched Dorian Gray called England’s sprawling capital by way of Oscar Wilde, “with its myriads of people, its sordid sinners, and its splendid sins.”

Thanks to its LGBTQ+ heritage, London is one of the best destinations on Earth for lovers of queer history. Spanning classes and centuries, fascinating LGBTQ+ stories from London’s past come alive if you only know where to look. As Wilde also famously pointed out, “The one duty we owe to history is to rewrite it.”

At the grand end of the spectrum, one of the queerest of London’s many royal homes is Kensington Palace (Kensington Gardens. hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace), best known to modern Americans as the post-divorce abode of Princess Diana, and more recently the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and their children. Kensington Palace’s LGBTQ+ history began right at its start in the late 17th century, when co-monarchs King William III and Queen Mary II commissioned superstar architect Christopher Wren to transform Kensington from a modest mansion into their full-blown palace. Speculation about William’s sexuality swirled throughout his reign (even earning him the nickname “Queen Billy”), especially after Mary’s death in 1694 when his attention became focused on a very handsome young Dutch courtier named Arnold van Keppel.

Upon William’s death at Kensington in 1702, his first cousin/sister-in-law Anne became queen and made Kensington Palace her home of choice. During her dozen-year reign, Queen Anne beautified Kensing ton’s setting with the lavish gardens that still surround the palace, including the Orangery (hrp.org.uk/kensington-palace/visit/the-orangeryrestaurant) that now serves as the perfect spot to pop in for an elevated afternoon tea. Her lifelong close friend and presumed lover Sarah Churchill had free run of the palace until the pair’s political differences, and perhaps the arrival of a new apple for Anne’s eye, Abigail Masham, portrayed by Emma Stone in the movie The Favourite, began driving the two apart. The rift culminated in a dramatic confrontation between Anne and Sarah in the small private Kensington room called Anne’s Closet in 1710, after which Sarah was stripped of her titles and they never spoke again.

Stretching further back into the city’s past, the Tower of London (hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london) is of course one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, with construction beginning shortly after the Norman Conquest of England in the 11th century. These days the Tower is mostly remembered as a prison and indeed an ominous one for LGBTQ+ folks. It was the site of the first execution under England’s Buggery Act in 1540, but in its early centuries it also served as the royal home of at least two kings who preferred the company of men. Edward II, who reigned from 1307 to 1327, allotted rooms at the Tower (usually reserved for the queen according to a theatrical tour called Queer Lives) to his exceptionally close friend and likely lover Piers Gaveston. Three centuries later, the Tower was briefly the first London residence of famed lover of male beauty King James I, shortly after his ascension to the throne in 1603. He would also be the last English royal to ever dwell at the Tower.

An avid hunter, James I preferred the countryside to London, but his main city dwelling during his reign was Whitehall Palace, first used as a royal residence by Henry VIII in the 1530s. Once the largest palace in Europe, the 1,500-room Whitehall was mostly destroyed by fire in 1698, with only the Banqueting House (hrp.org.uk/banqueting-house) surviving. James had added the Banqueting House to Whitehall as a venue for the elaborate masques, or theatrical pageants, that he so loved. Following James’s death in 1625, his son Charles I hired Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens to create nine magnificent paintings on the venue’s ceiling, including the massive Apotheosis of James I that depicted James’s god-like ascent into heaven to honor his father. The Rubens ceiling is still one of the most popular attractions at the Banqueting House.

For a face-to-face look at these queer royals as well as their lovers, head a few blocks north to the excellent National Portrait Gallery (npg.org.uk), fresh from a $53 million renovation in 2023 and home to a dizzying array of portraits of Britain’s most famous folk from across the centuries (as well as a new History Makers section of contemporary portraits like the recently installed Pierre et Gilles likeness of Sam Smith). Stunning portraits of James I and his handsome favorite George Villiers (of recent Mary & George miniseries fame) are in Room 3 on the third floor, as are fantastic depictions of Queen Anne and her favorite Sarah Churchill. William III and his dashing favorite Arnold van Keppel are nearby in Room 7.

The actual remains of many of these people lie less than a mile to the south at Westminster Abbey (westminster-abbey.org). Here in this breathtaking building that’s hosted so many important moments from England’s history, King James I is buried beneath the monument of King Henry VII, though he has no monument of his own due to space constraints within the so-called Henry VII Chapel. Interestingly however, James’s favorite George Villiers is also buried here in this chapel that was usually reserved for those of royal descent, and he’s remembered with a very large marble monument topped by a bronze effigy of himself and his wife. Both Queen Anne and King William III are, like James I, buried nearby in the Henry VII chapel, but without monuments of their own. Fortunately for us today, wax effigies were created for both Anne and William shortly after their deaths, and these are now on display in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries at the abbey.

Of course it goes without saying that only a fraction of London’s long LGBTQ+ history involved royals. Across the city you can still visit scores of sites where very queer things happened, and in at least a couple of cases, you can even overnight onsite. The elegant Belmond Cadogan (belmond.com/hotels/europe/uk/london/belmond cadogan-hotel) in the posh Chelsea neighborhood was the scene of Oscar Wilde’s arrest on gross indecency charges in 1895, when on April 6, police arrived at Wilde’s room 118 (now part of the hotel’s Royal Suite) to take him into custody. Wilde was at the pinnacle of his literary and social fame at the time, so his arrest proved such an unforgettable moment in Victorian London history that it was immortalized more than four decades later by beloved English poet John Betjeman. “Mr. Wilde, we‘ve come for tew take yew where felons and criminals dwell,” the cops told Wilde in the 1937 poem. “We must ask yew tew leave with us quietly, for this is the Cadogan Hotel.”

About three miles south at Clapham Junction train station is another visitable site from Oscar Wilde’s story, one that tragically reveals just how far he fell from public grace in a very short time after his arrest. Following his conviction in May 1895, he was shuttled between London jails before finally collapsing from sickness and hunger at the harsh Wandsworth Prison. A sympathetic MP helped secure Wilde’s transfer to the less severe Reading Gaol about 30 miles east of London, but during his journey to Reading on November 20, a handcuffed and convict garbed Wilde was forced to stand in full public view on the center platform at Clapham. He was soon recognized, and an ever-growing crowd gathered to mock him and laugh at him.

“For half an hour I stood there in the grey November rain surrounded by a jeering mob,” he would write later in a long 1897 letter known as De Profundis, addressed to Lord Alfred Douglas (his beloved Bosie) from Reading Gaol. In 2019, a rainbow plaque was installed on the Clapham Junction platform to commemorate the place where Wilde endured this humiliating homophobic abuse. It’s one of a handful of rainbow plaques of its kind that have gone up around the U.K. since 2018 to highlight significant people, places, and moments from LGBTQ+ history.

Far more commonplace around London are the official blue plaques managed by English Heritage (english-heritage.org.uk/visit/blue plaques) to commemorate locations tied to famous people and events, a decent number of which involve places connected to figures from LGBTQ+ history. One of the newest of these plaques was installed at 46 Gordon Square in Bloomsbury to honor it as the former home of artists Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell, co-founders of the influential Bloomsbury Group of early 20th century writers, artists, and thinkers that also included E.M. Forster and Bell’s sister Virginia Woolf.

The Grant and Bell blue plaque is the second at 46 Gordon Square (the first honors bisexual economist and fellow Bloomsbury Group member John Maynard Keynes), making it one of only 20 “double blue” addresses in London, and the only one where both honorees were from the LGBTQ+ community.

A few doors down at 51 Gordon Square, another blue plaque marks the onetime home of critic and biographer Lytton Strachey, also a queer Bloomsbury Group member. Half a mile west at 29 Fitzroy Square in the Fitzrovia neighborhood, a blue plaque marks the post-Gordon Square home of writer Virginia Woolf.

Heading east from Gordon Square, pop in at Gay’s the Word (gaystheword.co.uk), the U.K.’s premier queer bookstore, and pick up a copy of Fanny and Stella: The Young Men Who Shocked Victorian England, which tells the true story of Fanny Boulton and Stella Park, or Ernest and Frederick as they were known in their 1870 arrest record for using the women’s bathroom at the Strand Theatre, thereby igniting a salacious media frenzy. Continue eastward a few more blocks and you’ll find the blue plaque marking Fanny and Stella’s former home at 13 Wakefield Street.

Back down in Chelsea at 34 Tite Street is the blue plaque marking the site of Oscar Wilde’s pre-arrest London home. In Kensington at 7 Holland Street is a blue plaque commemorating the former home of writer Radclyffe Hall, whose bold 1928 lesbian novel The Well of Loneliness scandalized contemporary society. And in the upscale neighborhood known as Little Venice near Paddington Station, a blue plaque at 2 Warrington Crescent marks the site where computer visionary and code breaker Alan Turing was born in 1912 (the building is now occupied by The Colonnade Hotel, which while receiving less than stellar reviews, honors the mathematician with its Alan Turing Suite).

Another important though unofficial blue plaque adorns the side of one of Soho’s oldest gay pubs, The Admiral Duncan (admiral-duncan.co.uk), as the site of a 1999 nail bomb explosion that killed three people and injured scores of others.The bomb had been planted by a neo-Nazi in hopes of stoking homophobic tensions. The Admiral Duncan plaque is the only one remaining of three that were installed in 2017 by activist group Sexual Avengers to honor unsung queer history sites across London.

Some of the most scandalous sites from London’s LGBTQ+ history have no plaques yet of any kind.Back in Fitzrovia at 19 Cleveland Street, for example, police discovered a very active male brothel in 1889, which rapidly erupted into the so-called Cleveland Street scandal when several high-ranking British nobles were implicated by the bordello’s workers as frequent visitors. Even Queen Victoria’s grandson Prince Albert Victor, then second in line to the British throne, was rumored to have been one of the brothel’s clients, though this was never conclusively proven.

For serious queer history buffs, the Bishopsgate Institute (bishopsgate.org.uk) in London’s East End is home to one of the U.K.’s largest collections of materials relating to LGBTQ+ history, politics, and culture, including the personal archives of many important Lon don-based LGBTQ+ activists and writers.

Also well worth a visit is Queer Britain (queerbritain.org.uk), the U.K.’s first LGBTQ+ history museum, which opened in 2022. The collection is still fairly small and focuses on the whole of Britain rather than London alone, but it’s presented well and includes some interesting artifacts

The former Museum of London, which closed in 2022, is currently being transformed into the new London Museum for a scheduled 2026 opening. Meanwhile it’s still offering a selection of walking tours including the periodic Walking London’s Queer History (londonmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/walking-londons-queer-history), which explores LGBTQ+ life in London all the way back to its Roman founding, and hits centuries-old cruising sites like St Paul’s Cathedral.

Tour operator London with a Local offers a free Queer & LGBTQ+ History Tour (londonwithalocal.com/lgbtq-tour) on weekends, which gives a broad overview of London’s long LGBTQ+ heritage including 18th century molly houses, the city’s original gay bars. Though their tours are sadly only scheduled occasionally these days, Queer Tours of London (facebook.com/queertoursoflondon) offers excellent insights into LGBTQ+ lives in the early London theater world, as well as specialized trans and disability tours.

And for Wilde aficionados, there’s The London of Oscar Wilde Tour (walks.com/our-walks/the-london-of-oscar-wilde-tour), which offers a glimpse of Victorian London through Oscar’s eyes with visits to his old haunts peppered by his own writings. “There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about,” Wilde was fond of saying. Surely, he would not argue that the same holds true in death.

