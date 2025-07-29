Lindsay and Stephanie Haigh, Village Hearth Bakery and Café

Lindsay and Stephanie Haigh transformed their lives from corporate professionals to passionate restauranteurs. Here is how they did it!

Lindsay Haigh, 48, the chatty half of the couple who own a popular café in Jamestown, Rhode Island tells me: “Food has always been my love language.”

She and her less loquacious wife, Stephanie, 52, made the improbable leap from their white collar city professions to become enthusiastic country restaurateurs.

For twenty-five years Stephanie was an executive at a corporate search company, Lindsay an attorney running a family and criminal law practice, both are now fulfilled testing recipes for muffins and bagels in their new culinary life.

The couple met on Match.com and married seven years ago. The wedding involved renting a house with a water view in the gay mecca of Provincetown, and driving up from their home in Georgia, “in a Subaru with four dogs on board and a Uhaul behind,” Lindsay says with a laugh. They spoke their vows outside on their backyard beach, with a brother-in-law officiating.

Moving from the Atlanta home where they’d lived together for ten years, they tried their luck in “over the bridge” Jamestown, five and a half miles from the bustle of the popular tourist destination of Newport. There they began their alternate lives, finding the Village Hearth Bakery and Café (villagehearthbakerycafe.com), conveniently for sale at the time. Both women multitask, but generally Stephanie does the staffing, Lindsay the cooking

How did they settle on Rhode Island in the first place? It’s not because they were uncomfortable in the south. Like their coming out to family, no problems, “We were openly accepted in both places. “

Yet, “We were ready to make a change,” Stephanie says.

In Jamestown they were welcomed with open arms. Here they found, “A gay-friendly community, and a two mile commute!”

During her adult years Lindsay always enjoyed cooking and briefly considered opening a bed and breakfast. She says, “It’s a great thing to provide something for someone you care about.” Her years in the kitchen began with her throwing elegant dinner parties, working as a private chef, and impressing the judges on the Master Chef TV cooking show. During Covid she managed to package box lunches “complete with cookies” that helped her to stay afloat during those difficult years.

Stephanie also wanted to have proximity to nieces and nephews in Massachusetts, where she was raised. Lindsay was supportive and their search of New England began on Cape Cod and continued until exploring brought them to the Village Hearth Bakery and Café. It seemed like love at first sight and Jamestown appealed as well.

“It has natural beauty,” as described by Lindsay. “It’s a hidden gem, with a sailing school, hiking trails, and all the beauty of the island. And unlike Newport, no fighting traffic.”

She’s referring to Conanicut Island, which is in Narragansett Bay; Jamestown occupies the entire nine and a half square mile area. It features outdoor activities like the historic 1749 Beavertail Lighthouse, the first in Rhode Island, and the Jamestown Windmill, where great views will reward a climb to the top. More photo opps on good days are from the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge or the Fort Wetherill State Park, which is also locally famous for SCUBA diving.

Indoor attractions include the Jamestown Art Center, with its exhibitions, screenings, artist’s talks, and the tiny Jamestown Historical Society Museum, built in 1885 as a one-room primary schoolhouse.

Village Hearth Bakery and Café is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 A.M. to 2 P.M. Stephanie describes the bakery as having a “small, family-life vibe.” The daily menu is long and eclectic and both women are commit ted to creating as much of it as possible in house. A large variety of breads, including Portuguese muffins, Southern style biscuits, baguettes, and multigrain bread are baked fresh daily, and many offered with gluten and no-gluten options.

There are also daily specials. A favorite dish is the café’s version of a Vietnamese Street food, a bahn mi sandwich presented here with marinated pork or the meat replaced with avocado as a vegetarian choice. Once a special, it became so popular that it’s now on the regular menu.

Bagels are in great demand as well, available daily in plain and “everything” versions, while weekends feature Asiago bagels and cheddar Jalapeno bagels. These are accessorized with diced jalapenos and cheese worked into their dough and topped with candied jalapeno slices. There are side or main salad choiceses, a kids’ menu, and various beverages to choose from: varieties of tea or coffee, iced or hot, including Cappuccino, Red Eye, Nitro, you name it. Wine or beer, too. It’s a small place with a generous menu. And a generous heart.

A few years ago the Haighs started an annual local Jamestown Golf Course tournament open to golfers and anyone else who pays the entry fee and wants to join the fun ($100 for golfers, $40 for those who don’t play). The non-profit VHBC Pride (Village Hearth Bakery Café Pride) raises money to expand the reach among allies in Newport County “to galvanize support, increase awareness and visibility for the LGBTQUIA community,” and “create an environment where the LGBTQUIA youth can grow up feeling…supported, valued, and celebrated.”

There are raffles, silent auctions and creative prizes, like one for “the best dressed golf cart,” in keeping with the Haighs’ spirit of inclusion. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Both women wake up at two in the morning to start their workday. “That’s the worst part of the job,” Lindsay says. She adds that “We’re back home, showered and ready for dinner by three P.M.”

From five to ten in the evening the Vil lage Hearth Bakery Café becomes the Salty Restaurant and Wine Bar, a Mediter ranean-style eatery. The couple own that too, renting it to a restaurateur who takes over for dinner Wednesday to Saturday.

Do they have any regrets about leaving their previous, high-powered lives? “No. We couldn’t imagine it got as good as it got,” Lindsay says, emphasizing the fulfillment of their mission to “keep it fresh, keep it local, and keep you happy.”

