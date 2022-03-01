The Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Returns

Join Us at The International Polo Club April 6-10, 2022

There will be fun, there will be flare, and, most importantly, there will be celebration for the difference being made in the sporting community thanks to the efforts undertaken by the International Gay Polo Tournament over the last 13 years. The five days of festivities will come to a head in a majestic match only rivaled by the creative competitions from the tailgaters when the event returns to The International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington, Florida from April 6 – 10, 2022.

Founded in 2006 by Chip McKenney, the event has grown in popularity, creativity, and impact with nearly 3,000 players, attendees, and merrymakers from around the world attending the event annually. Created to generate awareness and to move the needle forward for LGBTQ athletes, the event works to ensure athletes not only have the same opportunities, but also a safe place to learn, grow and excel in their sport. Since its inception, the priority has remained to raise a significant amount of money in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives for other LGBTQ organizations. Since forming a 501c3 tax exempt organization, GPL has donated over $30,000 to such as Compass Youth Program and SAGE. The 2022 event will benefit OnePULSE Foundation, an organization born after the tragic events that unfolded at Pulse Nightclub, where 49 people lost their lives in 2016. OnePULSE Foundation’s mission is to create a sanctuary and build a national LGBTQ Museum to honor the victims.

The event will feature a jam-packed itinerary, including the Polo Players Welcome Reception (by invitation) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022; the GPL Stick & Ball Practice and VIP Sponsor Reception (by invitation) on Thursday, April 7; the GPL Senator Cup Preliminary Matches and GPL Polotini Charity Event on Friday, April 8; GPL Senator Cup Finals, FPL Founder’s Cup Finals and GPL Tailgate Competition on Saturday, April 9; and GPL Brunch on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Tickets and more info on each event may be found by visiting www.gaypolo.com.

Though some events are by invitation, attendees are invited to show their support through open events and even some light-hearted competitive camaraderie during the iconic, world-famous tournament tailgate competition for a chance to be recognized in one of five categories: Best In Show, Best Cuisine, Best Cocktail, Best Single Tailgate And Best Multiple Tailgate. Be a part of the sophisticated and spirited competition, where no detail is overlooked, in the viral-worthy social scenes, decor and carefully selected decadent servings. Highlights from past participants recreated moments from Steel Magnolias, Gray Gardens, Brunch at Tiffany’s, Gay Polo League (GPL) yacht club, Gert’s 1950’s Beauty Salon, Wizard of Oz, and more.

As they race up and down the field, the rolling thunder of majestic ponies complements the lighthearted laughter from the tailgaters in the event culminating match featuring elite athletes from around the globe. And, although each day has its agenda, it remains focused on the desire to grow equality in the sporting world.

“We are so grateful to be back this year with an exciting lineup and support,” shared tournament founder Chip McKenney. “We are anticipating our biggest year yet and are thrilled to see the greater impact our event has had. From polo to football, the world of sports is becoming visibly more diverse, and more inclusive and safer for all athletes. We hope to see new faces this year and look forward to seeing old friends on the field!”

To experience the excitement, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.gaypolo.com.

You May Also Enjoy