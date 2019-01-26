INTERNATIONAL LGBT CRUISE CALENDAR 2019

Passport presents our Cruise Calendar for 2019, a comprehensive list of the world’s best gay and lesbian cruise voyages for 2019. Whatever type of cruise you’re looking for, from all-gay luxury river boats to massive cruises that cross oceans, you’ll find what you are looking for here.

AQUAFEST

Set sail with up to 400 fellow LGBT on mixed clientele ships with custom entertainment, activities and parties to cater to all your seafaring needs. Comedy shows, film festivals, concerts with a all-star drag queen emcees, and access to the ship’s disco guarantee your nights will be jam-packed with action. During the day, enjoy views of castles and glaciers from the deck. On average, guests are 40 years old, and a mix of 70% men and 30% women. Bring your family along for the trip, or drop in on one of the many gay minglers to meet that special someone. If you’re a solo traveler, Aquafest can match you up with a cabin mate—and there’s really no better way to make a new friend at sea. www.aquafestcruises.com

DATE DAYS DESTINATION 6/29 – 7/6 8 Mediterranean 7/27 – 8/3 8 Castles on the Rhine River (w/Pride) 8/13 – 8/20 8 Castles on the Rhine River 10/8 – 10/18 11 Canada Fall Foliage Cruise 10/27 – 11/3 8 Halloween Private Cruise

ATLANTIS EVENTS

All-gay cruises from Atlantis are famous for their party vibe and impressive crowds. It would be hard to step aboard and not meet someone—or a few dozen people, more likely. Off the ship, you’ll kayak, scuba dive, and sightsee with other Atlantis guests. But don’t feel pressured—guests are equally encouraged to kick back and do absolutely nothing at all, too. Atlantis has a widely varying clientele of all ages and orientations, mostly men between 30 and 50. Women make up about 5-10% of the clientele, and mostly book as couples. About half of Atlantis guests are single. If that’s you, you can request a roommate for the adventure. www.atlantisevents.com

DATE DAYS DESTINATION 2/3 – 2/10 8 Allure Caribbean Cruise 2/22 – 3/2 10 Tahiti

BRAND G

Brand G is a young company boasting veteran leadership from within the gay cruise industry. You’ll benefit from their careful and meticulous planning in the most awe-inspiring destinations. What to expect? Scuba diving, swimming in the ocean and snorkeling are always popular with Brand G guests. And if relaxed is more your style, opt for time in the Jacuzzi or a professional massage. There’s even a library and onboard lecture series for guests on some cruises. Your pick of bars and group events keep the conversation going throughout the trip. All-gay and mixed clientele options are available. Friends and family are always warmly welcomed. www.brandgvacations.com

DATE DAYS DESTINATION 1/3 – 1/15 13 Jewels of Vietnam and Cambodia 4/7 – 4/18 12 Amazon Cruise and Machu Picchu 7/5 – 7/13 9 Spain and Portugal Douro River 8/11 – 8/20 10 2018 Prague and Danube River Cruise 8/20 – 8/29 10 Budapest to Bucharest Danube 9/30-10/12 13 Splendors of India and the Ganges River 12/2 – 12/10 9 Christmas Cruise

