by Kelsy Chauvin
Hold This! by Skyborne Mini

The Skyborne iTravel MINI is a multi-functional, slimline travel holder with anti-theft RFID protection built in, and a tiny pouch to hold your GPS tracker (such as the brand’s Sky-Tag Tracker or Apple AirTag). This durable holder is TSA approved and comes with a micro pen, card slots, magnetic easy-access pull tab, and pockets that fit a passport and boarding pass. Pack it in your pocket or use the detachable leather necklace for hands-free travel. $124. skyborne.co

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

