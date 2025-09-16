Historic Hot Dogs Across America

Learn about hot dogs: their rich history, impressive sales figures, and why they are a staple of American culture.

According to the D.C.-based National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume approximately seven billion hot dogs on peak from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and they don’t stop there. Yearly consumption of this summertime staple hits around 20 billion. Retail sales of hot dogs and sausages exceeded $3 billion in 2024.

“Packed with protein, delicious, and guaranteed to bring a smile, hot dogs are the perfect American food,” said Eric Mittenthal, the Council’s president. “Enjoyed by people of all ages whether at home, the ballgame, family gatherings, social occasions, and on national holidays, hot dogs are a great unit that bring people together.”

The tube steak party started at least 5,000 years ago in ancient Mesopotamia, now Iraq, where wall carvings depict the first recorded evidence of animal intestines filled with salted meats. In his 2009 book Hot Dog: A Global History, Bruce Kraig places the first processed meats around 20,000 years ago.

Hot dogs are a type of sausage, long prominent in virtually every food culture around the world, including Germany. Of the 1,500 different homeland varieties of “wurst” produced by this sausage-obsessed nation, the frankfurter is among the best known.

The city of Frankfurt-am-Main claims invention of its namesake sausage, otherwise known as the dachshund (little dog), in 1487. Another tale holds that a German butcher from Coburg, 140-plus miles east of Frankfurt, invented and later introduced his little dog to the city in the late 1600’s.

Either way, the historic Frankfurter Würstchen (little sausage from Frankfurt) of slender, lightly smoked pork served warm with bread, mustard, and potato salad is the likeliest forerunner of the American hot dog. Another progenitor is the wiener (adapted as weiner in the U.S.), created in Vienna (Wien) by Austro-Hungarians Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany in the late 1800’s (more on them later).

The Germans have the edge, selling “red hots,” after the heat of their street cart grills, as early as the 1840’s. German and Greek immigrants took the hot dog on the road as they settled westward across America, establishing Chicago and other cities as hot dog heavyweights.

Jump in our wienermobile for this tour of the distinctive regional styles across America and where to find them. Hot dog carts were a fast hit with New Yorkers on the go. In 1867, wise to the trend, German immigrant baker Charles Feltman began selling red hots in sliced buns from a converted pie cart to beachgoers on Brooklyn’s Coney Island. It was the start of the first hot dog empire. By the 1920’s, his Feltman’s Ocean Pavilion complex in Coney Island was the world’s largest restaurant, selling up to 40,000 hot dogs a day to five million customers a year. Today, the Feltman’s of Coney Island compa ny continues his legacy with nationwide sales of 100% natural all-beef hot dogs.

In 1916, Polish-American bun slicer Nathan Handwerker quit Feltman’s to open his own hot dog stand. Today, the original Nathan’s Famous (1310 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn. Tel: 718-333-2202. nathansfamous.com) is a Coney Island icon for all beef dogs. and since 1972, the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

While Nathan’s has since gone global, only one location of Gray’s Papaya (2090 Broad way, New York. Tel: 212-799-0243. grayspapaya.nyc) remains. This last outpost of the 1973 NYC fixture, at Broadway and 72nd Street, is for late-night all-beef franks with the works (ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut, onions, and relish) at reasonable prices.

The price is even better at 1933 Hell’s Kitchen dive bar Rudy’s Bar & Grill (627 9th Avenue, New York. Tel: 646-707-0890. rudysbarnyc.com) which hands out tasty free grilled hot dogs with every drink.

Across the river in Clifton, NJ, nationally renowned Rutt’s Hut (417 River Rd. ruttshut.com) is a 1928 shrine favored by pilgrims for its “Rippers,” or hot dogs with their casings cracked and split from the original deep-frying method, and topped with a secret recipe of mustard and spices. Another Garden State go-to is LGBTQ-welcoming Destination Dogs (101 Paterson St. New Brunswick, NJ. Tel: 732.993.1016. destinationdogs.com) for its parade of creative domestic and inter national hot dog twists and riffs.

Beantown favorites include the Boston Speed Dog, a 1975 hot dog cart original that found an unlikely renaissance at upscale French restaurant Troquet (107 South St., Boston, 617-695-9463. troquetboston.com). Muscling its way on the menu alongside caviar, Burgundy escargot, and award-winning wines, this half pound brute comes slathered in spicy beanless chili, mustard, relish, and onions.

Originated as a horse-drawn wagon in 1890, Casey’s Diner (36 South Avenue. Tel: 508-650-6272. caseysdiner.com) is a 1922 landmark in Natick, west of Boston. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this 10-seat antique is famed for its steamed hot dogs served “all-around” with mustard, relish, and onions.

In Rhode Island, go “all the way” when ordering the signature hot weiner. Introduced in 1927 by Greek immigrant Augustus Pap pas, this combo beef-pork-veal hot dog comes thickly topped with a secret meat sauce, onions, yellow mustard, and celery salt. In 1946, his relatives founded Olneyville New York System (18 Plainfield Street. Tel: 401-621-9500. olneyvillenewyorksystem.com). Recipient of the prestigious James Beard America’s Classics award in 2014, this fourth-generation family institution also serves Rhode Island’s famed coffee milk and salt-and-vinegar French fries.

Created by Lithuanian immigrant Abe Levis, founder of Philadelphia’s late, legendary Levi’s Hot Dogs, the “Philly combo,” or fish cake dog marries a split all beef hot dog with mustard, tangy pepper hash relish, and crispy fried fish and potato patty. Joints serving this obscure creation include A. P. J. Texas Weiner (47 N 13th St. Tel: 215-665-8081), after founders Arthur, Paul, and James in 1920, along with another Pennsylvania original, the bacon-wrapped Texas Tommy with American cheese or Cheez Whiz.

Honored with the Beard America’s Classics award in 1994, Washington, DC’s Ben’s Chili Bowl (1213 U St NW. Tel: 202- 667–0909. benschilibowl.com) has summoned U.S. Presidents, celebrities, and tourists for the signature Ben’s Original Half Smoke, a pork and beef dog on a steamed bun dressed with mustard, onions, and homemade spicy chili sauce, since 1958. Co-founder Virginia Ali, the “Matriarch of DC,” is 92 this year, while her late husband Ben gave their three sons the middle name in case they took over the restaurant, which they did.

In Raleigh, NC, follow the vintage “Hot Weiners” sign into The Roast Grill (7 S West St. Tel: 919-832-8292. the-roast-grill-hotweiners.bartgrocerybbq.com), a homey no frills hole-in-the-wall time capsule serving crispy grilled hot dogs with chili, slaw, mustard, or onions.

In New Orleans, Dat Dog (601 Frenchmen St. Tel: 504-309-3362. datdog.com) unleashes unique dogs made from beer-battered cod fish, fried popcorn shrimp, alligator, crawfish,vand other wild creations. The one traditional item on the menu, Jimmy’s Chicago Dog, faithfully honors a heartland classic created more than a century ago.

Remember those Austro-Hungarian immigrants Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany mentioned earlier in the story? In 1893, the pair introduced their Viennese wieners at the Chicago World’s Fair, and with that, founded Chicago’s mighty Vienna Beef company and the legendary Chicago-style hot dog.

Placed steaming into a poppy seed bun, all-beef dogs are then “dragged through the garden” with sequentially loaded mustard, bright green Chicago relish, chopped white onions, two tomato slices, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, and celery salt. Originally sold for a nickel from street carts, this local icon saw Chicagoans through the Great Depression and has been a hometown favorite ever since.

Ketchup is a sacrilege and one of the four commandments along with “No Seats No Pretense and No Nonsense” at Chicagoland’s hot dog headquarters Gene & Jude’s (2720 N. River Road River. Tel: 708-452-7634. geneandjudes.com). Founded in 1946 in suburban River Grove northwest of The Loop, this nationally top ranked treasure was conceived by its namesake founders during a baseball game at Wrigley Field in 1945. It’s pure old-school, with just four listed items: the hot dog and double dog, both served Depression-era style with just mustard, green relish, onions, and peppers, plus fries and tamales. Other Chicago champs include Portillos (portillos.com), which debuted in 1963 as a trailer known as “The Dog House” before later expanding into a fast-casual national chain.

Detroit boasts the renowned Michigan Coney dog. Brought to the Midwest in the early 1900’s by Greek immigrants by way of Ellis Island and Coney Island, the “coney” is a grilled dog coated with meaty chili sauce, diced white onions, and mustard. Motor City’s widespread Greek-American diners are known as “coney islands.”

Neighbors American Coney Island (114 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit. Tel: 313-961-7758. americanconeyisland.com) and Lafayette (118 W Lafayette Blvd. Tel: 313-964-8198) are legendary. After opening the former in 1917, brothers Bill and Constantine “Gust” Keros parted ways, and in 1936, Bill opened the latter next door.

Los Angeles stands tall alongside heavy weights Chicago and NYC. Headliners include Pink’s (709 N La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. Tel: 323-931-4223. pinkshollywood.com), launched as a pushcart in 1939 by Paul and Betty Pink. Wagging its tail since 1946 in its giant hot dog shaped stand, iconic Tail O’ The Pup (8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood. tailothepup.com) is for standards like the 1946 Pup, a split and grilled dog in a toasted bun with grilled onions and mustard.

Other historic joints dotting the L.A. landscape include another 1946 original, Hot 5446) is a neighborhood bar in Long Beach serving traditional dogs and the famed “Joe’s Special” of a split Polish sausage wrapped in rye with a slice of Swiss cheese and pickle.

Hot dogs and baseball are virtual synonyms, which in 1943 prompted two young American entrepreneurs attending a bullfight in Mexico City, seeing the comparable fan base, to introduce the hot dog to Mexico. As the story goes, they launched their product at the Mexican capital’s new Plaza Mexico Bull Ring in 1945 with “Perros Caliente” printed on their serving trays. Their literal translation of “hot dog” actually means “cooked dog meat” and sparked a riot.

The concept slowly caught on though, paving the way three decades later for Mexico’s signature hot dog, the Sonoran. Created as a street food in Hermosillo, Sonora’s capital, this decadent frank comes wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, sautéed and diced raw onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and jalapeño salsa. Housed in a broad toasted bolillo bun, this mouthful medley later migrated north to Tucson, Arizona and became a fixture in America’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Serving “Mexican street food done right” since opening as a hot dog stand in 1993, family-owned El Güero Canelo (elguerocanelo.com), with three Tucson locations, is among the top purveyors of the Sonoran hot dog.

Native Tucsonan Miguel Kaiser, an alum of NYC’s three Michelin star Per Se, and his partner Zulma Nataren brought their hometown original “con todo” (with everything) to Texas at their rave-reviewed T Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs (5000 Burnet Road. tlocs.com) food truck in Austin.

Few foods have traveled as far and wide and with such ease, accessibility, and affordability as the hot dog, an endlessly open canvas for creative reinterpretation. Cream cheese on a hot dog? That’s the Seattle-style dog, created in 1989 by bagel cart operator Hadley Long. “Hot dog” also has multiple meanings in popular culture, including high praise and pleasure, which best describe the pure satisfaction of sinking your teeth into whatever style you like the best.

