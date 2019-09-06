Helping LGBTQ Refugees, One Person at a Time

In recent years, the plight of refugees fleeing the conflict-torn Middle East has been a staple in the news: Flimsy boats crammed with desperate souls attempting a dangerous and often deadly Mediterranean crossing; hoards streaming through the Balkans to reach safe haven in Europe; and exhausted families sleeping in makeshift camps. Like many people, I felt overwhelmed in the face of so much misery and powerless to help, but in the spring of 2016 my complacency was shattered.

While spending several days in Jordan on my way to Abu Dhabi, I met a gay man in his mid-30s who had recently fled the chaos in Iraq to seek asylum in Jordan.

Three days later when I boarded the flight to Abu Dhabi, I had resolved that, though I could not mitigate the misfortune of millions, I could at least help one person. His name is Alaa Saleh.

“… After the fall of Saddam’s regime, on the orders of the Shiite leader Moqtada al Sadr, the Shiite militias started campaigns to kill homosexuals in Baghdad, Kut, and Basra where I lived. In 2005, the Almahdi Army started torturing gays before murdering them. In addition to pushing them off buildings, there were horrible stories of another killing method which was to glue a man’s ass closed then force them to take medicine to cause diarrhea.”

In 2009, Alaa traveled to Lebanon to live with a Lebanese man he had met, but neighbors threatened to report the “sodomites” next door to the police. Alaa returned to Iraq, but life there was still untenable. In 2015 he quit his job and fled to Jordan, hoping to eventually resettle in a another country that fully respects the rights of homosexuals.

In predominantly Islamic Jordan, LGBTQ people may face harsh rejection from family and they can be charged for public displays of affection for “disrupting public morality, but homosexuality is not illegal and the government tolerates several cafes friendly to gays. As of 2013, the newly revised Penal Code makes honor killings, as a justification for murder, illegal.

For four years Alaa lived in the storage room of an apartment in central Amman. He knew no one, and survived on minimal funds from his family (under Jordanian law Iraqi refugees are not allowed to work.)

Alaa became increasingly depressed, experienced anxiety attacks (sometimes needing oxygen), and even discussed returning to Iraq, which would not end well. If the religious militias did not kill him, it’s possible his family would if they discovered he is gay.

“A 65 year old man in Basra was killed by his children when they found out he was gay. I also have a friend who went to an apartment with a man he met, and the man had a gun and held him captive. The family looked for him for two days. When the man was drunk, my friend managed to escape. He eventually went to Jordan and now lives in Holland.”

Anyone crossing into another country can claim asylum and must be allowed to stay until their case is reviewed. Usually a refugee will apply to a country where family members or friends willing to sponsor them already reside. But Alaa didn’t know anyone, anywhere in the country, and after his interview with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees), he was eventually assigned to the USA.