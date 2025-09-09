Globetrotting Rhode Island

While visiting Rhode Island, I experienced a marvelous long weekend right at the height of leaf peeping season.

I was amazed at the assortment of hotel and guest accommodations to choose from, plus a multitude of restaurants, ranging from a classic clam shack to one of the best Mexican restaurants to the waterside Torpedo Bar & Lounge featuring the freshest oysters farmed right before your very eyes. There were vineyards to explore, pumpkin farms to bring me back to my childhood, and ghost walks lit by antique lanterns which created spooky shadows on the fiery red and orange leaves of the maple trees and red oaks. For a really good workout, book the one-of-a-kind rail bike excursion with Rail Explorers, you’ll feel like you’re flying! And you can’t visit Rhode Island without dropping by one of the world-renowned mansions, like Rose Cliff. (You might even catch them filming a scene of the hit TV show, The Gilded Age.)

NEWPORT

Nicknamed “City by the Sea,” Newport is located on Aquidneck Island and is famous for its world class sailing, picturesque harbors full of yachts, and mansions. For many years the America’s Cup was hosted here, but now its locations are all over the world. The competition is held every four years and the world’s best sailing teams compete for the oldest sporting trophy in the world. Up on Bellevue Avenue are a sprinkling of Gilded Age Mansions (summer cottages) that the rich (think Vanderbilts and Astors) used to journey to when they wanted to escape the heat of the summer. Newport has also become a culinary destination for foodies worldwide.

On this fall trip, four other travel writers joined me for the weekend and our first destination was the Newport Harbor Island Resort (newportharborisland.com) in Newport where we spent two nights. Located on Goat Island you reach it by a causeway which offers breathtaking views of the harbor and sea. The resort has the entire ten-acre parcel of land to itself. It recently went through a fifty million-dollar renovation and now offers suites and guest rooms all designed with a fresh and elegant “beachy” vibe in mind. There’s also a 22-slip marina, outdoor patios with fire pits for dining and/or drinks, and a state-of-the-art gym.

From my room’s terrace I could see the oyster beds being farmed and quickly delivered to the resort’s restaurant, Torpedo Bar & Lounge. So, it made sense that at our meet and greet dinner that night we ordered the fresh raw oysters among a dozen other dishes. The oysters, however, were the star of the show. They were so fresh, so delicious, the way oysters are supposed to taste, their brine is a powerful shot of the sea.

After dinner, drinks were served around the firepits as we all got to know one another. Come bedtime, I had purposefully left the blackout curtains open so the sunrise could wake me and I’d catch a glimpse of Newport at dawn. Sometimes sunrises are just as lovely, if not more so, than the sunsets. As the first ray of light appeared, I got dressed and ran down to the outdoor dining area and caught the sun just as it was coming up.

After breakfast, we headed to Newport Vineyards (newportvineyards.com). Here, it’s all in the family. Brothers John and Paul Nunes run the vine yard and brewery. With over 100 acres, the property also has its own gardens and greenhouses that provide a large portion of the food that is utilized by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira for his farm to table menus in the Vineyard’s restaurant. Chef Andy was also a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chefs in the Northeast awards.

Newport Vineyards offers wine and beer tours, a beautiful gift shop, and a really amazing restaurant. We enjoyed a superb three course meal, but I think my favorite part of the trip was simply sitting out in the vineyard in a classic Adirondack chair with a glass of their Dry Rosé and feeling the warmth of the autumn sun shining on my face.

Early that evening we experienced a ghost tour of Newport with Ghosts of Newport (ghostsofnewport.com). Our guide was the very theatrical John Brennan. I think that his being an actor really heightened his presentation of the tour. It was a much more colorful history than scary. It seemed like we covered a lot of ground, but it was no more than a mile. We also walked down streets that we wouldn’t have otherwise known about. I really loved the architecture of the 17th century homes and buildings.

The following day it was time for an excursion with Rail Explorers (railexplorers.net), located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Rail Explorers is the brainchild of Mary Joy Lu and her husband Alex Catchpoole. We drove into the check-in station and Mary Jo was there to greet us. And I have to say there is a reason her name is Joy, because that’s what she is, pure joy. She was excited to share with us the extraordinary rail bikes and the journey we were about to embark upon. In groups of four, we climbed into a rail-peddlers and took off on the Southern route. Embracing us when we began, were dense trees clinging onto their golden, orange, and red leaves, when suddenly an opening appeared and we were traveling over a river along a trestle, and to our right we could see Narraganset Bay. It was so peaceful, like floating in air. At the turn-around, which is 3 miles out, there are chairs and fire pits to enjoy. You’re welcome to bring Rail Explorers a picnic as you watch boats sail by. It must be sensational at golden hour. Mary Joy and Alex now have Rail Explorers in the Adirondacks, Catskill Mountains, and Cooperstown, New York, as well as Delaware, Nevada, Iowa, Kentucky, California, and Rhode Island!

Our next destination was Rosecliff, one of 11 Gilded Age (1865 – early 1900s) Newport Mansions (newportmansions.org) that are open to the public. Of the three mansions I’ve visited in Newport, Rosecliff seemed a bit smaller and I thought one could feel very cozy living in this house. The others, beautiful as they are, felt more museum-like. After entering the rather modest-sized front door you are greeted by her famous heart shaped double staircase. Waiting for us was the very dapper Ed Raymond. Bursting with Rosecliff knowledge, Ed was willing and able to answer any and all questions we had regarding the mansion.

Rosecliff was built in 1902 for silver heiress Theresa Fair Oelrichs and her husband Hermann. She was famous for her many Newport parties during the Gilded Age. Beyond the staircase is the salon, a beautiful room with an oversized Gothic fireplace made of Caen stone. On the opposite end of the house is a billiard room which felt warm and inviting. Across the way is the stunning dining room. Connecting the two ends of the house is the jaw-droppingly beautiful ballroom where the many parties were held. I think I felt so comfortable in Rosecliff because of its symmetry. Its feng shui is just right.

PROVIDENCE

Providence is about a 50-minute drive from Newport. Changing hotels, we settled into the Graduate by Hilton Providence (hilton.com), which was built in 1922. Formerly known as the Biltmore, rumor has it that satanic rituals were performed in the hotel, and several murders and suicides occurred, prompting guests to squeal about ghosts in the night. My room was a beautifully renovated suite with not one but two king size beds and a separate living room. The best aspects about this accommodation are that its beds are dreamy comfortable and its location is absolutely central to the city making most everything walkable. And I’m disappointed to report, there were not ghost sightings on my part.

Speaking of walkable. It was an easy stroll to meet up with our tour guide Michelle Migliori of Rhode Island Red Food Tours (rhodeislandredfoodtours.com). Michelle is a Providence local, a true lover of food, and a walking encyclopedia of the history of her home town. We were so happy that she was going to guide us on a delightful walking tour of different restaurants in the city.

Rhode Island is famous for its seafood, in particular their clam cakes. In fact, when you order a clam chowder from Dune Brothers (dunebrothers.com) it’s traditional for it to be served with a clam cake floating on top of it. So delicious! Husband and wife team Nicholas and Monica Gillespie bring their fine-dining experience to a classic clam shack right in the middle of downtown Providence. Lucky locals.

Another stand-out on the tour for me was the Cielito Mexican Kitchen (cielitomexicankitchen.com). Founders Chef Maria and her son Diego Alcantar have put together a charming restaurant with a stellar menu. Their simple corn soup was out of this world, and paired with the zucchini blossom taco the experience was sublime. The simplest things are always the best.

Another stop on our food tour was at The Malted Barley (themaltedbarley.com). As their sign says, Craft Beer – Gourmet Pretzels. Owner Ron Koller has a passion for local and regional craft beers and pairs them with a delicious and unique line up of homemade pretzels made fresh every day. Crunchy on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside. For the holidays there is the gingerbread pretzel paired with their peppermint hot chocolate dip! But you can also order sandwiches like the Hot Holiday: ham, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce, rose mary butter on a salted pretzel, or there’s the Steak & Cheese: shaved steak, mushroom & onion mix, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli. They also serve soups, salads. and desserts.

That evening we drove to the Roger Williams Park Zoo (rwpzoo.org) to enjoy the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. This fundraiser for the Zoo originally started in 1988 and proceeds go to animal care, environmental educational programs, and conservation efforts. Over 5,000 mind-blowing pumpkins were carved this season, which ran from late September to early November. The zoo also has Christmas celebrations and other festivities throughout the year.

The next morning, we made a visit to Adams Farm (adamsfarmri.com).It’s then that I realized a very important observation: almost everything we were experiencing on this Rhode Island trip was suitable for multi-generational travelers. The largest pumpkin farm in Rhode Island, Adams is about 30 miles north of Providence.There are picnic tables you can have lunch at, there’s out-of-this-world delicious apple cider, play areas for kids, hay rides, pumpkins to purchase, and my favorite, a huge corn maze. I paired up with a fellow writer and together we managed to get totally turned around and lost. After 30-minutes or so, panic for both of us was beginning to set in until two little kids showed up out of nowhere and offered to show us the way out.They also have a great petting zoo where I met my spirit animal, a donkey named Cher.

Back at the hotel we had a last-minute change of plans when we found out that across the street from the Graduate Hotel we were going to experience the one-of-a-kind WaterFire (waterfire.org). Part tribal ritual, part spectacular entertainment, this multi-sensory performance art is all about the dance between water and fire. Up to 100 braziers full of logs of wood are set aflame in the three rivers that pass through downtown Providence. The aim is to encourage spectators to slow down, reflect, and to view the ritual from as many different angles as possible. Behind the pure enjoyment of the event, each lighting has a charity it’s honoring. I turned to Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s Chief Marketing Officer, Anika Kimble-Huntley for her take on the celebration. “WaterFire Providence is a truly unique cultural experience that has become a signature event for the city. It’s a mesmerizing outdoor art installation that brings together the community through the marrying of nature and art, transforming the rivers of downtown Providence into a stunning canvas of light, fire, and music to celebrate the city’s rich history and creativity.”

Our long weekend in Rhode Island was an absolute joy. The weather was perfect, the food was out of this world, and the trees were bursting with fall colors. What most impressed me, however, was that everyone I met, from the tour guides to chefs to entrepreneurs, all had a great sense of civic pride. Clearly, they were proud to be Rhode Islanders. It was such a pleasure to explore the smallest state, meet wonderful people, and enjoy so many diverse experiences.

