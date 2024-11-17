Home » Get Carried Away

Get Carried Away

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
Softside Carry On by Away

In less than a decade, Away has grown into one of the most popular luggage brands thanks to its award-winning designs and patented organizing systems. This year it debuted Softside, the lightweight, high-strength suitcase built with Away’s classic center-expansion feature and proprietary 360-degree wheels stabilizer. Available in five colors and four sizes, Softside is a smart gift for travelers who also prefer brands that prioritize both sustainability and elegance. Along with its commitment to students, teachers, foster children, and several global non-profits, New York–based Away also partners with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) to promote equality and safety in travel. $245. awaytravel.com

 

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

