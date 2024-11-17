Get Carried Away

In less than a decade, Away has grown into one of the most popular luggage brands thanks to its award-winning designs and patented organizing systems. This year it debuted Softside, the lightweight, high-strength suitcase built with Away’s classic center-expansion feature and proprietary 360-degree wheels stabilizer. Available in five colors and four sizes, Softside is a smart gift for travelers who also prefer brands that prioritize both sustainability and elegance. Along with its commitment to students, teachers, foster children, and several global non-profits, New York–based Away also partners with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) to promote equality and safety in travel. $245. awaytravel.com

