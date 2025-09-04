Home » For Your Viewing Pleasure with Bespoke Post

For Your Viewing Pleasure with Bespoke Post

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
written by Kelsy Chauvin
For Your Viewing Pleasure with Bespoke Post

Stargazers, birdwatchers, and curious travelers, watch the world come closer with the Wren Compact Scope. It’s a high-quality monocular that’s ergonomic, grippy, and compact enough to fit in your pocket. The scope serves clear 6x18mm zoom magnification with a bright, sharp view, powered by superior optical glass, and comes with a handy travel case and wrist lanyard. Wren is a private-label brand of Bespoke Post, the store selling the coolest apparel, bags, barware, and other gear all made by small brands. $28. bespokepost.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Related Articles

Hold This! by Skyborne

Show Us Your Smile by Quip

Shoe Fetish by Red Wing

Rise Up & Make Your Way To Dallas...

The Beatrice, Providence, Rhode Island

Todd O’Leary, President and CEO, Visit Alexandria

Sony Compact Creativity

View Calendar

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.