Explore LGBTQ+ Key West

Plan your next getaway to LGBTQ+ Key West with our events calendar featuring fun festivals and culinary delights.

One of our favorite go-to sunny destinations for fall and winter is The Florida Keys & Key West. Year-round, Key West hosts many events and festivals and is also home to some of the most exciting LGBTQ+ events in the country. This is a place where you can choose an adventure vacation, relax on the beach, enjoy craft cocktails with friends, share a delectable meal, or shop the day away. Here’s an events calendar through the end of the year to help you plan your next trip.

Taste the Keys (Oct. 1-31; tastethekeys.com) endeavor on a culinary journey through Key Largo and the Upper Keys to experience delectable Florida Keys cuisine on weekly foodie tours by trolley, culminating in a cook-off competition event. Participating locations include Skipper’s Dockside, Playa Largo, The Catch, Gus’ Grille at Reefhouse Resort & Marina, Mrs. Mac’s and many more.

REEF Fest (Oct. 16-19; reef.org/reeffest), is hosted by the Reef Environmental Education Foundation in Key Largo, and offers ocean lovers a chance to celebrate their love of marine life and learn about the latest in conservation through dive, snorkel and kayak trips along with ocean-themed seminars and social events.

Key West Fantasy Fest (Oct. 17-26; fantasyfest.com) is an annual 10-day costuming extravaganza that features dozens of exciting and exotic events. The theme for 2025 is “Bedtime Stories & Magical Monsters.” Featured events include the Goombay Festival, the Royal Coronation of the 2025 Fantasy Fest king and queen, grand Headdress Ball, adorable Key West Pet Masquerade, the Captain Morgan Masquerade March, and the world-famous Key West Fantasy Fest Parade set for Oct. 25.

The Zombie Bike Ride (Oct. 19; zombiebikeride.com) features thousands of “the bicycling dead” in a pre-Halloween journey along Key West’s Atlantic Ocean shoreline and streets. Locals and visitors alike join in the fun that also includes “Zombieland,” pre-ride festivities, and a highly anticipated after party.

The Key West Film Festival (November dates to be announced; keywestff.com), named one of the top 25 coolest film fests in the world by Moviemaker magazine this celebration of film features as many as 75 films, panel discussions, parties, and the presentation of awards, including the Golden Key for emerging talent and excellence in costume design.

Key West Holiday Fest (Nov 26-Dec. 31; keywestholidayfest.com) includes various celebrations during Key West’s busy holiday season, commencing the night before Thanksgiving and ending on New Year’s Eve. Events traditionally include the lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights, tours of historic inns, a lighted boat parade, and festive Old Town Trolley and Conch Train tours to see neighborhoods beautifully decorated with holiday lights. Then there are the seasonal artisan markets and bazaars, and the iconic can’t-miss New Year’s Eve events at local restaurants and bars to cap off another year of fun on the LGBTQ+ friendly island.

Experience a Waterfront Winter Wonderland (Dec. 12-27; waterfrontwinterwonderland.com) at Key West’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Truman Waterfront Park. Though Key West is usually sunny and balmy through the holiday season, you can get a taste of wintry fun with an ice skating rink and “snow” showers. This is a family-friendly event featuring rides including a Ferris wheel, a carousel, swings, and giant slides. Plus, visit with Santa and enjoy live music to get in the holiday spirit.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) in Key West gives NYC’s annual Times Square “ball drop” a run for its money. Midnight celebrations on the island are aplenty. Standout events include the midnight “drop” of a drag queen in a giant sparkling red high heel shoe outside Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex. You can also attend the “drop” of a gigantic manmade conch shell atop the roof of Sloppy Joe’s bar, or the lowering of a “pirate wench” from atop the mast of the tall ship America 2.0 at Schooner Wharf Bar. And then there’s the midnight “landing” of a replica Pan Am aircraft carrying a costumed flight attendant at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery.

You May Also Enjoy