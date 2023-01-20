ESCAPE PLAN: CONNECTICUT

As the arts and culture scene in Connecticut continues to evolve in exciting new ways, 2023 promises to be a year of amazing experiences for visitors from across the country and around the world. Throughout the state, you will find a plethora of cultural events that make this one of the country’s most inspiring destinations. Connecticut is home to immersive art and theater experiences, delectable dining options, and public outreach and initiatives, many focused on showcasing the best of Connecticut’s LGBTQ+ community. With exciting events taking place all over the state in 2023, here is our guide to some of the best things to do, see, taste, and experience in Connecticut.

FILM AND THEATRE

Hartford Stage

The Hartford Stage, winner of the Regional Theatre Tony Award in 1989, is known for its broad range of plays and performances, as well as community initiatives, including youth and adult classes. Their 2023 shows include plays by both English and Spanish writers, as well as a diverse cast and crew. Upcoming shows include The Art of Burning (March 2 – 26), The Winter’s Tale (April 13 – May 7), and Trouble in the Mind (May 25 – June 18). 50 Church St., Hartford. Tel: 860-527-5151. Hartfordstage.org

OutFilm CT

Out Film CT is a volunteer non-profit cultural organization, dedicated to the cultivation and presentation of outstanding LGBTQ+ films. On the second Thursday of each month, Out Film CT hosts Queer Thursdays, a film series in partnership with Cinestudio showcasing new and classic LGBTQ+ media. This all leads up to their 9-day Connecticut LGBTQ+ Film Festival, hosted in late spring, that brings together the LGBTQ+ community from all parts of the East Coast. 300 Summit St., Trinity College, Hartford. Tel: 860-586-1136. outfilmct.org

Palace Theater, Waterbury

Shows direct from Broadway, music concerts, and much more can be found at the Palace Theater, located in Waterbury. Built in the early 1920s, and hosting legends such as Harry Houdini and the Ringling Brothers Circus, the Palace Theater is a longstanding center of cultural excellence for Connecticut. In 2023 the Palace Theater will hosts shows such as Il Divo (March 5), Fiddler on the Roof (April 15-16), STOMP (April 30), Menopause The Musical (May 20), as well as community events, including a bi-monthly trivia night and jazz series with notable artists such as the Philippe Lemm Trio.100 E Main St, Waterbury. Tel: 203-346-2000. Palacetheaterct.org

Warner Theatre

Initially opened as part of the Warner Bros. chain of movie theaters, the Warner Theatre is now a multi-use performing arts center. Performers and directors come from a variety of studio theaters and exciting shows for 2023 include: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (April 29 – May 7), Ladies of Laughter (June 10), and The Spongebob Musical (July 29 – Aug 13). The Warner Theater also works in conjunction with the NWCT Arts Council, which advocates for accessible and diverse public art in northwest Connecticut. 68 Main St, Torrington. Tel: 860-489-7180. warnertheatre.org

Westport Country Playhouse

The Westport Country Playhouse is a non-profit theater that showcases performances from directors of all backgrounds, and hosts a variety of pre and post show events, as well as family focused festivities dedicated to engaging the community in meaningful ways. Their show schedule runs from April 11 to November 11 of this year, with a one-week hiatus every month between shows. Every first Thursday of the month, their LGBTQ+ Night Out is a pre-show event, hosted in tandem with Troupe429, which was voted Best Gay Bar in New England according to Google, Facebook, and YELP. 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tel: 203-227-4177. westportplayhouse.org

CULINARY

Bloodroot

Celebrate the culinary wonders of vegetarian and vegan food at Bloodroot in Bridgeport. Opened in 1977 by co-owners and women’s movement activists, Selma Miriam and Noel Furie, the menu here is seasonal and diverse. Two of our favorites include the spicy Thai coconut pineapple curry, and the black bean soup with onion and avocado. Afterwards, indulge in their extensive desserts, from Jamaican rum cake to oat milk ice cream and coconut milk flan. Reservations recommended. 85 Ferris St., Bridgeport. Tel: 203-576-9168. bloodroot.com

The Flying Monkey Grill

Established in 2016, The Flying Monkey Grill is a gay-owned restaurant offering a diverse menu in an intimate setting (live jazz included!). Come for dinner after a day of exploring everything Newington has to offer, or make it your go to place on Sunday for their popular brunch menu, including Bananas Foster Waffles, Crab Cake Egg Bennies, and an extensive cocktail menu. 2095 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. Tel: 860-436-5144. theflyingmonkeygrill.com

Molten Java

For great coffee, tea, smoothies, and more, head to Molten Java, a LGBTQ+ owned and operated coffee shop located in Bethel. After being in business for over seventeen years, Molten Java has established itself as a pillar in the community as well as a meeting place and a home away from home for it’s loyal patrons. With an extensive drinks menu, including in-house roasted coffee, it’s the perfect place to recharge before or after your adventures in this beautiful part of Connecticut. 213 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. Tel: 203-739-0313. Moltenjava.wordpress.com

The Place 2 Be

With unique dining and entertainment, The Place 2 Be in Hartford is truly a memorable experience. Enjoy a bottomless brunch, scenic backgrounds for all of your Instagram photos, and dynamic drag shows held regularly. This is truly one of Connecticut’s most immersive and entertaining dining venues, with multiple locations across the state, including West Hartford and New Haven. Add to this an extensive drink list and dishes such as red velvet pancakes, margarita omelets, and California quesadilla, and you’re sure to have a good time at The Place 2 Be. 615 Franklin Ave, Hartford. Tel: 860-904-7891. theplace2be.com

EXPERIENCES

Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus

The Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus, founded in 2012, is a 50+ voice ensemble celebrated for its musicianship, creative programming, and community outreach. They provide exceptional live performances as well as community fundraisers, events, and a meeting space for the LGBTQ+ community of Hartford. Their bi-annual concert, Music That Moves Us, is being held this year from May 12 – 14. 233 Pearl St, Box 13, Hartford. hgmc.org.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra Presents: Tchaikovsky & Pride

Since 1934, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra has had a long history of enriching the lives of locals and visitors alike through music, and this summer is no exception. For their first Sunday matinee, from June 9 -11, the Hartford Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky & Pride,” a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community through classical music. Artist in residence, Quinn Mason presents a newly composed piece, “Stonewall ‘69,” paying tribute to Iain Bell’s opera, “Stonewall,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. This will be followed by Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” one of his most controversial works. 166 Capital Ave., Hartford. Tel: 860-987-5900. hartfordsymphony.org

International Festival of Arts and Ideas

The International Festival of Arts and Ideas is a public art and festival coalition that operates out of New Haven. When the festival was founded in 1996, the goal was to bring together innovative thinkers and establish New Haven as one of the leading arts cities in the United States. This year, for Pride Month, the International Festival of Arts and Ideas will be hosting a free LGBTQ+ walking tour of New Haven. The LGBTQ+ walking tour, conducted by the New Haven Pride Center, is confirmed for June 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. departing from the Pride Center at 84 Orange St., New Haven. Tel: 203-498-1212. artidea.org

Lyman Allyn Art Museum

The Lyman Allyn Art Museum houses art, education, and outreach under one roof. Located in New London, the museum offers an on-going rotation of exhibitions, including weekly events for adults and children interested in art, as well as a behind the scenes look at creative processes. The Lyman Allyn Art Museum offers free interactive events every first Saturday of the month for children, and lectures from gallery directors and art specialists, including visual and written exhibitions, year-round. 625 Williams St, New London. Tel: 860-443-2545. lymanallyn.org

Mystic Seaport Museum

As the largest maritime museum in the US, with over 19 acres of interactive exhibits and life-sized sea vessels, the Mystic Seaport Museum has something for visitors of all ages. Arrive early for a morning coffee and chat with the museum’s curators (which rotates on a weekly basis), pick up a new piece of home decor or fine art at the gift shop, or climb aboard the Charles. W Morgan, the last wooden whaleship in the world. Whatever your interests are, a day at the Mystic Seaport Museum is a day well-spent. 75 Greenmanville Ave, Mystic. Tel: 860-572-0711. mysticseaport.org

Paradise Hill Vineyard

Sommeliers rejoice! Located in Wallingford in the southern part of the state (not far from New Haven), Paradise Hills Vineyard, a tuscan-themed vineyard offers daily wine flights starting at only $20, as well as tours and private tastings. Enjoy a picnic or customized charcuterie platter in the looping rows of fresh grapes and greenery, then select from several, 85+ point wines to take home. Click here for their calendar of events, including wine dinners, live music, trivia, and more. 15 Windswept Hill Rd, Wallingford. Tel: 203-284-0123. paradisehillsvineyard.com

Sky Casper Entertainment

Sky Casper Entertainment specializes in curated LGBTQ+ events, including concerts, drag shows, and comedy performances, as well as virtual events for fans who can’t make it to a live performance. Sky Casper Entertainment holds events all across the state for the whole community, and times and locations vary from month to month. skycasper.com

STAY AND PLAY

Mermaid Inn of Mystic

The Mermaid Inn of Mystic is a lesbian owned, four bedroom inn with themed rooms in close proximity to all the happenings of downtown Mystic. While the inn itself is an intimate lodging place for guests, it’s location is only a few blocks away from several spa and wellness locations, as well as within walking distance to a variety of bars and restaurants with bustling happy hours and wonderful culinary offerings. A vacation within a vacation, the Mermaid Inn of Mystic is a respite for any guest. 2 Broadway Ave, Mystic. Tel: 860-287-4246. mermaidinnofmystic.com

Mohegan Sun

Located in Montville, the Mohegan Sun is the pinnacle of enjoyment, with an on-site casino, golf course, nightlife, and fine dining. For foodies, Mohegan Sun hosts exclusive dining events during the year, including the Sun Wine and Food Fest where you can experience avant garde and classic dining options, as well as exclusive tastings with esteemed chefs, including Rocco DiSpirito, Christian Petroni, and a Japanese Whiskey Dinner hosted by TAO. 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Montville. Tel: 888-226-7711. mohegansun.com

Water’s Edge Resort and Spa

Water’s Edge Resort and Spa has been one of New England’s top beachside resorts since 1941, and for good reason. Right on the edge of Long Island Sound, and a hot spot for couple’s getaways, wedding parties, and group vacations, Water’s Edge Resort and Spa offers a plethora of amenities for individuals and couples alike. Sample cocktails and enjoy fine Italian dining at their restaurant and bar, enjoy live entertainment or a light comedy show, or book a massage at the Water’s Edge Spa. 1525 Boston Post Rd, Westbrook. Tel: 860-399-590. watersedgeresortandspa.com

____________________________________

You May Also Enjoy