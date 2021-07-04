The new ID.4 by Volkswagen is the renowned carmaker’s first all-electric SUV. The ID.4 gets an impressive EPA-estimated 250 miles-per-charge and can recharge for 60 miles of travel every 10 minutes it is plugged in. Inside, drivers are welcomed by a spacious cabin, luxurious upholstery, and a 12-inch touchscreen display which handles all of your media needs. Pair that with the silent and smooth ride that EV’s provide, and you have the perfect luxury electric SUV. Starting at $39,995 (customers will be eligible for a federal tax rebate of up to USD $7,500). www.vw.com

