Dreamscape — Pu’Uhonua O Honaunau

PU’UHONUA O HONAUNAU NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK

ISLAND OF HAWAI’I

Extending along the lava flats of the Kona Coast, Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park is home to some of the most significant traditional sites in the Hawaiian archipelago. Pu’uhonua o Honaunau also serves as a refuge for people as well as a nature preserve for the unique the flora and fauna of coastal Hawai’i. When visiting the park you’ll be immersed in the beauty and wonder of the natural world. Listen to the rustling of the wind blowing through coconut fronds as the peaceful waters of Honaunau Bay lap upon the shores of Keone’ele Cove, which provides a home for the Hawaiian green sea turtle. Feel the hardened thousand-year old lava beneath your feet and smell the one of a kind aroma of the noni fruit and learn about its many uses in traditional Hawaiian medicine. There is something for everyone to experience in this beautiful national park any time of year, including hiking, visiting historic sites, enjoying a picnic with family and friends, and much more. With the majestic waters of the blue Pacific Ocean stretching out before you, the power and beauty of the natural landscape surrounds you at Pu’uhonua o Honaunau. nps.gov/puho

