Discovering Menorca, Spain

Explore the beauty of Menorca Spain, the easternmost Balearic Island with breathtaking sunrises and peaceful vibes.

Glimpses of glowing copper began illuminating the dark sky just before 6 A.M.

It was showtime and I was among the first in the country to witness the spectacle. Menorca (also known as Minorca), the easternmost Balearic Island in the Mediterranean Sea, is blessed with the first glimpse of sunrise in all of Spain. And from Es Castell, a small village on the mouth of Mahón Harbor, I had scored a front row seat.

I expected to see flocks of influencers fencing with selfie sticks for the perfect shot, but instead shared a quiet morning with a handful of new friends, swapping breakfast pastries with the brightening light show. In Menorca, sights like this are luxuries to be enjoyed at your own pace.

Lacking the glitz of her more popular Balearic sisters, Mallorca and Ibiza, Menorca is the quiet girl with chunky glasses camouflaging her beauty at the start of every Pygmalion-inspired makeover movie, but as you get to know her, you will discover a beguiling destination waiting to reveal a myriad of wonderful experiences.

Since the beginning of time, Menorca has entranced Carthaginian pirates, Greeks, Romans, Vikings and Moors, all before Spain took control in 1287. Then came the British in 1708, the French in 1756, and a back and forth between British and Spanish rule until she permanently joined Spain in 1802.

One fortuitous exception was Francisco Franco, Spain’s dictator from 1939 to 1975. He punished Menorca for opposing him during the Spanish Civil War by withholding building permits while Mallorca and Ibiza bloomed with developments. In retrospect, he actually saved present-day Menorca from the fate of over tourism that is plaguing other destinations.

In Menorca, you can saunter along the 115-mile Camí de Cavalls trail that hugs the island’s coastline, dine on exquisite meals in farmlands-turned-rural hotels, and tour the growing art scene that now includes a Hauser & Wirth outpost, one of the world’s premier art galleries.

In 1993, the entire island was named an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, recognizing Menorca’s balance of economic development, environmental conservation, and local traditions. These protections have halted hotel development along the coasts, while amplifying the serenity on the Camí de Cavalls that clings to it. And with Menorca adopting Spain’s Land Stewardship Agreement in 2004, landowners and farmers are forging a path toward environmentally sustainable agriculture within the island’s center.

The island’s natural core is the S’Albufera d’Es Grau Nature Reserve, covering more than 12,000 acres of protected land and lagoons. These wetlands are home to nearly 300 distinct species of birds. So, keep your binoculars on hand at all times.

The best times to visit are around May and September, when it’s warm and lively, but you still feel like you’ve discovered your own hidden Mediterranean gem.

There are also many beautiful beaches on the island (more than Mallorca and Ibiza combined). The north coast undulates with red clay edges and jagged rock formations, while the south is home to postcard-perfect beaches with pristine white sand. In the north, Cala Pregonda, Cavalleria, and Cala Pilar are a few favorites. In the south, you really can’t go wrong but if you have limited time, take a boat trip with Libermare (libermare.com) along Menorca’s southern coast, with stops at unique coves and inlets.

Menorca is still about 70% farmland, with its two largest cities on each end of the island: Mahón and Ciutadella. The views from Monte Toro, the highest point of the island at an elevation of 1,175 feet, reveal mostly rural fields leading up to the coasts. However, these traditional farmlands are finding new lives as vineyards contributing to Menorca’s burgeoning viniculture, and luxury rural hotels appealing to those eager for a slower pace of travel.

Awarded a Michelin Key in 2024, Torralbenc (torralbenc.com) is a traditional Menorcan farm renovated into a luxury hotel, wine cellar, and restaurant. The original agricultural buildings from the 19th and early 20th century have been painstakingly restored to maintain the traditional charm while providing exquisite luxury along the 190- acre estate, 34 of which are allotted for vineyards. All rooms and cottages have their own balcony, terrace, or private garden. Everyone can enjoy the manicured grounds, swimming pool, and a gourmet restaurant focused on “slow cooking,” with both a la carte and tasting menu options.

In 2021, Menorca made a big leap in her transformation when Hauser & Wirth (hauserwirth.com), one of the world’s premier galleries, opened an art center at the site of a former 18th century naval hospital. The galleries have made Illa del Rei, a small islet in Mahón Harbor, a destination for art lovers, just a 15-minute ferry ride from Mahón’s city center.

Through October 26, 2025, the art center is featuring “Cindy Sherman: The Women,” titled after the 1936 all-female play by Clare Boothe Luce and marking Sherman’s first solo exhibition in Spain in over two decades. According to Hauser & Wirth: “As the 20th century cult of fame and celebrity has transitioned into the 21st century context of influencers and social media stars, Sherman’s deconstructions of gender, wealth, and privilege remain of acute relevance. This exhibition offers a rare presentation of Sherman’s enduring concern with the interaction between female roles and images, with the diversity of womanhood, and the gaze(s) to which women are relentlessly subjected.”

Hauser & Wirth’s presence has also inspired a slew of new galleries on the island, establishing Menorca as Europe’s next art capital. According to Spanish newspaper El Diario, Menorca has welcomed more than twelve new galleries and cultural centers since 2021, mostly in the Mahón area.

Though Menorca doesn’t have many queer-specific spaces, the community is integrated into every part of the island’s culture. “We are welcomed everywhere. My friends and I are very visibly LGBTQ+ and we never have any problems. It’s the type of destination where it doesn’t matter,” says Vicent Lozano Gil, 37, a Menorca native who still lives on the island half the year. Vicent has a Master’s Degree in LGBTQ+ Studies and has included a brief history of Menorca’s queer activism in his book ¿Qué es lo Queer? 10 Preguntas y Respuestas (What is Queer? 10 Questions and Answers). “But don’t come here looking for Ibiza, this is not that place. It’s perfectly possible to go clubbing and enjoy nightlife, but most people come here for a slower pace, to enjoy nature, go to the cultural monuments, and go to the beaches.”

Some of his go-tos include Nou Bar (facebook.com/noubarmao) across from Mahón’s Town Hall, and Jazzbah (jazzbah.es) in Ciu tadella. He also recommends one of my favorite spots, Cova d’en Xoroi (covadenxoroi.com), a private bar built within a cliffside cave that’s compulsory for sunset views (though make sure to purchase tickets in advance), and then transforms into one of the most popular nightclubs on the island. It’s a stunning setting!

For chill days in the sun head to Hola Ola (holaolabeachbar.com), a beach club in Cala Blanca overlooking the Mediterranean. Regardless of where you choose to socialize, don’t leave the island without tasting a pomada, Menorca’s signature cocktail made with local Xoriguer Gin (a tribute to Menorca’s British heritage) and lemonade. It sounds simple enough, but it’s deliciously refreshing and flavorful.

According to Vicent, Menorca has become much more progressive in the last decade. In 2018, Diverxia Menorca (diverxiamenorca.wordpress.com), the island’s largest LGBTQ+ association, hosted the first Menorca Pride, which continues every summer. Filosa Menorca (filosamenorca.org), a feminist/trans/queer intersectional organization, also hosts “To Queer LAB” workshops and events focused on activism and community.

Keep in mind that Menorca’s high season is April to October, with the biggest crowds coming here during prime summer months, and

many tourist-geared businesses closing for the winter. The best times to visit are around May and September, when it’s warm and lively, but you still feel like you’ve discovered your own hidden Mediterranean gem.

While the pressure of popularity is stressing some of her “cooler” classmates as they struggle with overtourism, Menorca is emerging

with beauty and grace. You see, she’s not campaigning to be prom queen, but she’s got my vote.

