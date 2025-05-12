David Drake | Artistic Director Of The Provincetown Theater

Meet David Drake, an accomplished playwright and actor known for his award-winning work and for seven seasons the Artistic Director of the legendary Provincetown Playhouse.

Tell us a little about yourself!

I grew up outside of Baltimore, Maryland where I started performing onstage at the age of 9, and I’ve been putting on shows ever since. Before I became a playwright and director, I was an actor in New York and appeared in a bunch of plays off-Broadway: replacing Charles Busch in Vampire Lesbian of Sodom, playing opposite B.D. Wong in A Language of Their Own at the Public Theater, End of the World Party with Jim J. Bullock, and I was the original “Miss Deep South” in the musical Pageant. I’m probably best known for writing and performing the Obie Award-winning one-man play The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me, which I performed off-Broadway for a year before heading on a world tour that included SF, LA, Edinburgh, London, and Sydney.

I’ve also had the honor of appearing in Longtime Companion, Philadelphia, and, most recently, After Louie, among numerous other indie films. And, of course, no NY actor is complete without an appearance on Law & Order.

As a stage director, I’ve directed plays and musicals in New York and all over the world, including award-winning collaborations with Taylor Mac, as well as artist residencies at Sundance Theater Lab, Brooklyn’s The Bric, Philly’s Kimmel Center, and Anchorage’s Out North. Currently, I’m in my 7th season as Artistic Director of the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

What influenced you to move to Provincetown?

I first found Provincetown as a young performer in a musical revue that toured here in 1986, and I immediately fell in love with the town. I’ve been lucky that work has taken me all over the globe. Of course, show biz brought me back to the tip of Cape Cod numerous times where I made a lot of friends over the years. This eventually led me to being asked to lead the Provincetown Theater as its Artistic Director in 2018.

Can you describe in a bit more detail what you do as the Artistic Director at the Provincetown Theater?

As an Artistic Director of a non-profit theater company, my primary purpose is to shape, nurture, and deliver the vision for how the mission of the institution is implemented. Of course, this means I’m in charge of choosing all productions for the company each season, many of which I direct myself. For the productions, it involves hiring all the people who make a show come to life. The day job aspect also involves creating and developing various creative programs for the different parts of the community, like after-school programs for kids, building a new play reading series to help local writers develop their work, and booking all kinds of special performance and fundraiser events each year. Speaking of fundraising, since we’re a 501c3 non-profit, the donor development work never ends!

Are there any productions coming up at The Provincetown Theater that you think people should check out?

Oh, there are always gay-friendly shows at our playhouse! Because Provincetown has such a rich history as a gay destination, it has built a large LGBTQ community year-round, as well. I’m very fortunate to be able to program productions for the queer community year-round. Personally, I feel very responsible to the community. Now, this doesn’t mean we do “gay plays” exclusively, but it does mean I bring queer writers and stories onto our stage, and certainly more than any other theater company on Cape Cod. This season, for instance, we’re continuing the journey we began last year with Tony Kushner’s masterpiece Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches by opening our 62nd Season in May with his equally thrilling Pt II: Perestroika (May 8-25).

Out of the Provincetown Theater’s five-production season (May – Dec), we’ve got two more shows that I’ve chosen, specifically, to delight, entertain, and empower our gay audiences. After Angels, this summer we’re producing Christopher Durang’s hilariously funny Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (July 15 – August 28), and then in October, we’re presenting the world premiere of a new musical by local composer Jon Richardson, The Jack of Hearts Club.

Which events would you recommend to someone who’s planning on visiting Provincetown?

We have these wonderful “theme weeks” throughout the year including Womxn of Color Weekend (June 5-8), Bear Week (July 13-20), Girl Splash (July 23-26), Family Week (July 27 – August 3), Carnival (August 16-23), and Spooky Bear (October 30 – November 2). There are some truly fabulous gatherings of sexy, fun, like-minded folks looking to find and celebrate each other. While most are in the summer, check out the Provincetown Business Guild’s website for the full roster of events throughout the year. Honestly, there’s something for everyone. Plus, the town is so embracing of queer culture overall, that any time you visit Provincetown, it really is an opportune moment to take a deep breath and expand your queer soul.

Are there any other events happening during 2025 in Provincetown that might be of interest to the LGBTQ+ community? The annual Swim for Life (September 6) is a fantastic event that always comes right after Labor Day. It’s a wonderful way to come together, gather up your friends, make new ones, and give back to the community in support of HIV/AIDS. It’s also a paddler flotilla with various routes to swim and paddle in and around the Provincetown Bay.

Another P’town event that I love worth putting on your list, is the annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, which also takes place in the Provincetown Bay! Join your friends, partners, neighbors, roving bears from everywhere, and plunge yourself into the freezing New England Atlantic waters on January 1.

Also, come for Carnival! Bring a costume and sashay it down Commercial Street along with 60K other crazy-ass queer revelers. It’s always a blast!

Discover more of Provincetown’s fabulous events here.

