Come Together, Stand Up, & Celebrate “We The People”

Mark your calendar for Come Out With Pride Orlando 2025 on Saturday, October 18th in Lake Eola Park from Noon – 10 P.M.

This Pride celebration is not to be missed and is one of the largest single-day LGBTQIA+ events in Central Florida, drawing in a crowd of over a quarter of a million people from near and far.

This year’s theme is “We The People,” which is especially meaningful in times like these when the LGBTQIA+ community is facing many challenges. “We The People” reestablishes that LGBTQIA+ people are and always have been a crucial part of the foundation of this nation. Pride is both a celebration and requisition that progress is made when we unite and stand together.

The grand marshals for this year’s event include four extraordinary people: A.J. Blount and Britney Thompson, Sister Ann Kendrick, and Marta Vieira da Silva.

A.J. and Britney are from Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 and are engaged. They are actively involved in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community through events.

Sister Ann Kendrick has worked with migrant and seasonal farmworkers, immigrants, and the working poor since the 1970s. Currently, she works for the Hope CommUnity Center with a team of innovative and passionate people, helping empower Central Florida’s working poor community through advocacy, education, and spirituality.

Marta Vieira da Silva, also known as Marta, is a very talented football player originally from Brazil. She has four consecutive Swedish league titles and Champions League final appearances in 2007 and 2008. Marta was also named FIFA World Player of the Year three times and now plays for the Orlando Pride soccer team.

Attendees at Come Out With Pride Orlando 2025 can expect live entertainment on two stages, a parade, a Pride marketplace, a fireworks finale, and more. Headliners include TS Madison and Jorgeous. The Diva stage will showcase the best in local and national drag, along with drag productions from The House of Cavalli, The House of San Miguel, The Renaissance Theater, and Les Vixens.

You can also dance the day away at SONIC BLOOM FIELD, where energy and rhythm unite, presented by BlueLaLa Events. The field will be groovy with Flower Power and the sparkling spirit of disco from afternoon until night. SONIC BLOOM FIELD is open throughout the day with non-stop music even during the parade, and gives festival goers the ideal spot to celebrate, connect, and groove together. The music never stops with the lineup including Grammy Award-Winner DJ Tracy Young, DJ BlueStar, DJ Mr. Meow Meow, DJ Nani Soul, DJ Scott Robert, and more.

Pride Platinum VIP All-Day Pass Tickets include:

Delicious bites catered by Sonny’s BBQ

Exclusive viewing for the Firework Finale

Pride 2025 commemorative item to take home

Private VIP bars with several alcoholic drinks, plus unlimited soda and water

Unlimited access to all VIP experience areas

and more!

“Come Out With Pride is so much more than a party—it’s about building community, creating visibility, and making sure every LGBTQIA+ person feels seen and celebrated. This year’s theme, ‘We The People,’ is especially powerful because it reminds us that our voices and our futures are part of the American story. At a time when our community faces challenges, Pride is our way of showing that when we stand together, we thrive,” says Tatiana Quiroga (she/ella), Executive Director of Come Out With Pride.

Come Out With Pride creates a space where every identity feels celebrated and seen, whether you’re an ally, a family with kids, non-binary, trans, or experiencing Pride for the very first time. Come Out With Pride is more than just a one-day parade and festival, it’s a year-round effort to bring joy, resources, and visibility to the LGBTQIA+ community.

All the proceeds from the event go to support Come Out With Pride’s year-round programming, such as their Trans & Non-Binary Task Force, as well as Pride Prom. Come Out With Pride, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

