Celebrate Womenfest in Key West

Womenfest Key West brings thousands of lesbians, bisexual, and transwomen together for one of the best LGBTQ+ events in the world!

For more than 20 years, Womenfest has been a tradition in the Florida Keys, bringing thousands of lesbians, bisexual and queer women, transwomen, and allies together to one of the most LGBTQ+ inclusive destinations in the world, where the “One Human Family” motto is embraced 365 days a year.

This year the lineup, from September 3-7, 2025, is louder, and the vibes unmatched with poolside parties, retro proms, soulful sunset cruises, inspiring art and poetry, and yes … Jell-O wrestling. Whether coming solo, with your ride-or-dies, or a new crush from last year’s dance floor, Womenfest welcomes everyone just as they are.

Here’s just a taste of what’s in store in 2025:

Wednesday kicks off with the official Welcome Party at Birdcage Cabaret hosted by the fabulous Chantal P, followed by a Womenfest-exclusive drag show.

Thursday brings the fan-favorite Cornhole Tournament at American Legion Post 168; a poetry and art showcase featuring women poets of the Key West Poetry Guild and local artists at Tropic Cinema; and a scenic Argo Navis sunset cruise. Cap the night off with a groovy 1960s/70s-themed Greeen Hippies Party (spelled with three Es so that you can’t say it without smiling!).

Friday gets active with an eco-friendly plogging cleanup, a women’s history-centric Key Lime Bike Tour through the streets of Key West (followed by a slice of Key Lime pie), and a clothing-optional Blu Q snorkel adventure, all leading up to a throwback 90s Alt-Rock cover concert headlined by Marjory Lee & The Misspellings at RamsHead Southernmost.

Saturday turns up the heat with Kat & Beth’s Are You Wet Pool Party (location TBD) and at the glitter-drenched Decades of Divas 80s Prom at American Legion Post 168. Don’t forget your shoulder pads!

Sunday winds down with Hot Dog Church (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like) and the beloved Tea Dance at La Te Da featuring DJ Rude Girl.

And every day explore everything Key West has to offer, from snorkeling, bike tours, and museums to great food, rum distilleries, and ghost tours.

More Than a Party

Womenfest is more than themed outfits and tropical cocktails. It’s a celebration by women for women, spotlighting the power of visibility, community, and joy. It’s a place to be seen, supported, and celebrated, and where every diva gets to take center stage.

“This year’s theme, Decades of Divas, is our love letter to the bold women who’ve defined generations and redefined what it means to shine,” said Rob Dougherty, Executive Director at the Key West Business Guild, which producers of Womenfest. “We’re not just celebrating pop icons, we’re celebrating sisterhood.”

Know Before You Go:

• All events are 21+ • Open to couples, singles, and everyone in between.

Visit GayKeyWestFL.com for tickets, travel info, and full schedule

Featured photo: Porter Bond / Womenfest

