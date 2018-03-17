Caribbean Pride Party At CHIC Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

“The vision of the inaugural Caribbean Pride party was to create a welcoming experience for members of the LGBT community,” said Christine Jamieson, corporate director of marketing. “We knew we exceeded that expectation when we saw couples walking around the resort hand-in-hand and truly having the time of their lives.”

Organizers chose CHIC Punta Cana (www.chicresorts.com) for its first-class accommodations, premium drinks, and gourmet dining. From sun up to sun down the Caribbean Pride party offered various pool parties, exciting excursions, festive activities, and thrilling performances by international DJs and renowned drag queens.

When I arrived I took a brief tour and found the property itself at CHIC Punta Cana to be just so luxurious and sensuous. Sultry afternoons can be spent poolside, inside private cabanas and swim-up suites where servers attend to your every whim as you cool down underneath the Caribbean sun. Their main pool is expansive, and they have great entertainment housed there along with mosaic-glass walled Mermaid Pool where you can see sensual bodies swim pass or have your partner or friend take your picture from the other side of the glass wall as you swim through.

Chic Punta Cana has multiple restaurants offering gourmet cuisine from around the world. This resort has culinary creations to delight and impress even the most discriminating palettes. They also offer gluten-free and vegetarian meal options at each of its restaurants and they can also personalize your meals according to your preferences. Six bars can be found throughout the property where you can enjoy delicious cocktails and spirits in the stylish elegance found in each of the hot spots at CHIC. For something out of the ordinary, try their invigorating oxygen bar named Detox where Pure oxygen pumps into your system helping you bounce back from physical exertion, providing relief from stress, increasing your concentration and easing headaches and hangovers.

After a day of activities like a mixology class and pole dancing, I headed back to the room to take a bubble bath in their gigantic tub to unwind. I had to! They’ve laid out a bottle of Champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and even rose petals were strewn everywhere. Soon after, I quickly got dressed in my evening casuals and joined friends at Hunter’s Steak House. My New York Strip was cooked to perfection and the company was perfect as well. We enjoyed red wines and we were also treated to the Dominican Republic’s prized Mama Juana, a homemade syrupy liquor made by fermenting rum, red wine, and honey with tree bark and herbs.

Then, it was off to Flashback Fridays, where the Lobby Lounge was transformed into a sultry open-air nightclub. The Live DJ played new hits and songs from yesteryear. We were all having a great time shaking all our tail feathers until the staff performers started entertaining us with their dancing. Have you ever seen a Michael Jackson Tribute performed step by step…on roller skates? It was amazing!

Saturday morning after a delicious breakfast at Elements, I enjoyed the Royal Spa with a Thermal Energy Massage. As they explained, radiant heat from warm stones relieves tension, eases muscles stiffness and increases circulation. This massage therapy promotes deeper muscle relaxation, as the heat allows your therapist to reach deeper layers of muscle and connective tissues. I was concerned with how hot the stones got due to my sensitive skin that marks easily. They assured me that I would be fine and I really was. As guests, we also had access to their world-class hydrotherapy area. There are steam rooms, saunas, treatment pools and relaxation rooms, bringing you to a state of full-body tranquility. I left feeling invigorated, relaxed and ready for the festivities ahead.

Soon after, we all spent time in a private cabana where we splashed around a swim-up pool and enjoyed some bites and some daytime sips of bubbly. We were getting ready for the Foam Pool Party in the late afternoon, and we started taking in why we were celebrating in the Caribbean.

Photos Courtesy of CHIC Punta Cana

The Caribbean Pride party is the first of its kind from a resort management company, Blue Diamond Resorts (www.bluediamondresorts.com). The vision of the event is to create a welcome experience for members of the LGBTQ community, complete with luxurious first-class accommodations, premium drinks, and gourmet dining. CHIC Punta Cana is the ideal venue for an inaugural celebration with fearless high energy, as a resort that captures the poolside atmosphere and luxury offerings bar none. LGBTQ couples, singles, and groups of people being themselves treated with dignity and respect—and everyone had a wonderful time together.

That’s the best take away from Caribbean Pride 2017: the freedom to just be who you are with no threat of hostility or negative judgement. I am forever thankful to have been invited to Caribbean Pride and can’t wait for next year’s celebration to take place at CHIC Punta Cana from September 15-22, 2018.