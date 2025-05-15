Amazing Destinations and Venues for LGBTQ+ Weddings & Honeymoons!

Each year, we look forward to discovering fascinating and joyful places where LGBTQ+ couples can get married and spend their honeymoon.

We asked our writers and editors to share with us their favorite destinations around the world that offer stunning, welcoming, fabulous venues for these special occasions. From tropical seaside resorts to luxurious urban locales, here are some of the best places for unique, romantic, memorable celebrations of love and marriage.

WEDDINGS

BANGKOK, THAILAND

Bangkok is one of our favorite cities in the world, and this year it got even better when Thailand legalized same-sex marriage. If you’re looking to get married in style, love knows no boundaries at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (fourseasons.com/bangkok), where you can celebrate against the backdrop of breathtaking river views in a truly luxurious setting. Nestled in the heart of Bangkok, this urban oasis sets the stage for unforgettable wedding celebrations, where every detail is meticulously curated to reflect the unique love story of each couple. “With every wedding celebration, we aim to create an experience that exceeds expectations and leaves a lasting impression,” says Lubosh Barta, Region al Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every moment is infused with romance, elegance, and unparalleled luxury.” With soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque panoramas, couples can exchange their vows in a awe inspiring setting. “Every celebration is custom-designed to ensure your guests are surprised and delighted throughout the event,” says Executive Chef Andrea Accordi, whose culinary masterpieces add an extra layer of magic to every wedding experience. With a variety of cuisines ranging from Thai and Chinese to Italian and beyond, guests can embark on a culinary journey that transcends borders. And that’s exactly the kind of celebration we love most!

Happiness consists of living each day as if it were the first day of your honeymoon and the last day of your vacation. —Leo Tolstoy

KEY WEST, FLORIDA

One of the most welcoming destinations in the USA for LGBTQ+ people is Key West, Florida. With so many exciting annual events, great places to stay, and a delectable culinary scene, this tropical paradise is the perfect place to celebrate your special day with family and friends. Recently, we stayed at The Reach Key West (reachresort.com) and discovered that they offer some exciting wedding options, including “Two by the Sea.” This intimate ceremony package includes the planning support of the hotel’s ceremony coordinator, an officiant, bridal bouquet and boutonnière, a one-tier wedding cake, bottle of prosecco, one-hour photography session, and more. Choose from a variety of oceanfront venues, including an ultra-private floating gazebo jutting out over the Atlantic Ocean. Finish your special day with a Tide to Table fine dining experience while enjoying a famed Key West sunset. The chef at the onsite Four Marlins oceanfront restaurant creates culinary wonders that are sure to delight you and your wedding guests. Explore more wedding & honey moon options at fla-keys.com/weddings.

PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS

If you love being by the sea, Cape Cod offers many beautiful beaches and venues where LGBTQ+ couples can get married and hold their wedding reception. Provincetown is considered to be an ideal location to celebrate the most wonderful day of your life, and Benchmark Inn (benchmarkinn.com) provides a quiet, magical setting to hold your ceremony. It is even possible to book the entire guesthouse for yourself and your guests. Benchmark Inn, located in the middle of the gallery district, welcomes you with a warm and intimate atmosphere in one of seven guestrooms, all of which feature fireplaces and private entrances. Many additionally boast wet bars, spa tubs, private or semi-private outdoor space, and spectacular views. Another great wedding venue option is the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster (oceanedgeweddings.com). Here you can arrange for a small intimate ceremony on a private beach, or a grand celebration on a terrace overlooking Cape Cod Bay, a fully dressed ballroom for dancing, and an illuminated tent for the after party. If you’re looking for a wedding officiant, one of the most inclusive on Cape Cod is Reverend Tony Cryer from Unity on Cape Cod (unityoncapecod.org), a spiritual center located in the heart of Hyannis. Reverend Tony is always thrilled to perform LGBTQ weddings at the location of your choice, including your favorite beach or resort. He will work with couples to create a custom, one of a kind ceremony that you can be proud of and remember for the rest of your lives together. For more Provincetown wedding inspiration visit ptowntourism.com/weddings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

The City By The Bay is one of the most beautiful and romantic places in the world. Having lived there for eight years, San Francisco seduced and charmed us on a daily basis. If you want a destination that combines the best of art, culture, and cuisine in a stunning natural setting, this is the place for your fairytale wedding. If you love being on the water, book a wedding cruise with City Experiences (cityexperiences.com). Begin your happily ever after with San Francisco’s cityscape as your backdrop. You’ll depart from Pier 3 on the Embarcadero in the heart of the waterfront, and your guests will be awestruck by the iconic San Francisco skyline with views of the Ferry Building, the Coit Tower, Treasure Island, and the Bay Bridge…all before you set sail! Another great option is to have your ceremony at the Legion of Honor (famsf.org/about/weddings-private-events) overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Golden Gate Bridge, and San Francisco. In the Rodin Galleries, you will be in the only place in the world where you can host an event amid Rodin’s sculptures. These elegant rooms, featuring high ceilings, skylights, and marble architecture, can be used for cocktail receptions and small ceremonies. Another option at the Legion of Honor is the The Terrace Level that allows you to move from indoors to outdoors through three distinct spaces: the Hall of Antiquities, Museum Café, and terrace. Getting married here is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

This world-famous entertainment capital is home to some of the most unique and exciting wedding options. At Bliss Wedding Chapel (bliss chapel.com), thousands of couples have renewed their vows, many with Elvis, while visiting Vegas. The highest rated wedding chapel in town also offers same-sex weddings while providing the assistance of concierge planners who are ready to plan the perfect day. Another great option is The Little Vegas Chapel (thelittlevegaschapel.com), an award-winning wedding chapel since 2013 that’s located within downtown Las Vegas’ Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District. The Little Vegas Chapel was a pioneer in the wedding industry, performing symbolic LGBTQ+ ceremonies before they were recognized by the state. When the legalization of LGBTQ+ weddings came into effect in the United States in June 2015, The Little Vegas Chapel sprung into action and proudly performed same-sex marriages soon after. The Little Vegas Chapel celebrated their 100th gay marriage in October 2016. The LGBTQ+ community and The Little Vegas Chapel work hand in-hand to provide a welcoming environment for all their guests. The chapel plans many same-sex marriages and absolutely cherishes each wedding they are a part of. The wedding chapel offers options that provide the right atmosphere for whatever style of ceremony you desire. For more LGBTQ+ wedding venues and idea go to LasVegas.com.

HONEYMOON DESTINATIONS

ECUADOR

Many people dream of exploring the Galápagos Islands, and what better time to do so than on your honeymoon. This protected area is a rich tapestry of unique environments for both wildlife and nature lovers to discover with a guide. According to Emily Pennington, one of our writers who visited the islands recently: “My host for this adventure was Ecoventura (ecoventura.com), one of the top purveyors of luxury small-ship cruises around the Galápagos, and I was thrilled to be spending a full week with their expert team of naturalists and top-notch service staff. Our boat, the newly-christened Evolve, was a shining example of what makes small boat journeys so magical, especially in a place like the Galápagos. I’ve never considered myself a “cruise person,” but here, on a vessel that can only house twenty guests, I could see the appeal. Staterooms were elegant and squeaky-clean, dinners were three-to-four courses of bliss, the rooftop deck and bar were never crowded, and the one-on-one knowledge sharing and snorkeling help I experienced surpassed all other cruises. Plus, the regulatory boards that help control the number of tourists allowed at each wildlife-centric site every day (visitors must be accompanied by a guide at all times) can more effectively manage and protect the park from overcrowding when travelers arrive via one of these small, luxe yachts.”

FRANCE

Paris has always been associated with romance, and for good reason, it encourages people to enjoy life and each other, every day. Writer Susan Cahill once said: “Paris is the city of a thousand love stories, waiting to be written.” Everywhere you go, there is inspiration. From the smallest cafes to the grandest of museums to the parks and boulevards, you will find a reason to stop, look into each other’s eyes, kiss, and whisper “Je t’aime.” For some of the most romantic accommodations in The City of Light, book a room or suite at the Ritz Paris (ritzparis.com). This is your honeymoon after all, and you deserve the best! Spend your days in romantic bliss exploring the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the other must-see Paris attractions, then head back to your home at the Ritz where teatime under the glass roof with Champagne and live piano music will provide the perfect setting to celebrate your honeymoon.

ITALY

Peggy Guggenheim, American art collector, socialite, and one of the most famous of all Venice residents once said: “It is always assumed that Venice is the ideal place for a honeymoon. This is a grave error. To live in Venice, or even to visit it, means you fall in love with the city itself. There is nothing left over in your heart for anyone else.” While we agree this city of canals, art, culture, and cuisine will tempt you at every turn, we do not think it is wrong to honeymoon here. In fact, we think this is one of the most romantic of all cities in the world, and that it will enhance your love for life and each other. To make sure your nights are as dreamy as your days, book your accommodations at one of our favorite hotels in the world, Hotel Cipriani (belmond.com). Choose a room or suite overlooking the Olympic-size pool with a view of the San Giorgio Maggiore island in the distance. Home to some of the best restaurants in Venice, dining at Hotel Cipriani is a glamorous occasion. Sip an original Bellini at legendary Cip’s Club, or savor an artistic tasting menu at Michelin-starred Oro. Spend your days at the hotel enjoying spa treatments, incredible meals, and each other. After the sun goes down, hop aboard the Hotel Cipriani boat and head into the city to explore at your leisure after most of the tourists have left for the day. At night, Venice is at it’s most romantic with alfresco drinks and dinners, jazz combos, and the magical lights shimmering off the water and illuminating happy faces and lover’s smiles.

NORWAY

If you want to enjoy a luxurious, romantic honeymoon while exploring the majesty of the Norwegian fjords, Cunard’s Queen Anne maybe just what you’re looking for. My husband and I took this cruise in 2004 and it was an amazing experience. The itinerary for our voyage had us boarding ship in Southampton, England and setting sail on a seven-night voyage calling at four unique ports in Norway: Haugesund, Nordfjordeid, Geiranger, and Bergen. Well-known for its majestic fjords, Norway is home to a remarkable coastline with numerous waterfalls and vibrant forests, which we had a chance to experience up close from the ship as well as on daily excursions. Our accommodation for this voyage was a Princess Grill Suite located on Deck 4, midship. The location provided easy access to the various dining and entertainment options onboard, as well as smooth exit and entry to the various ports of call. Our suite featured a comfy king-size bed, writing desk, sofa, private balcony, fully-stocked mini-bar, and a compact bathroom with walk-in shower. When it came time to eat, our first choice was always the Princess Grill restaurant, where the culinary crew made sure we had everything we needed, including perfectly crafted and chilled vodka martinis every night before dinner. Evenings are a particularly grand affair, with the theater of tableside preparations inspiring a greater sense of occasion. cunard.com/en-us/cruise-destinations/norwegian-fjord-cruises.

THAILAND

When it comes time to choose you honeymoon destination, Thailand has a lot to offer. From the beaches of Phuket and Koi Samui to the jungle-drenched mountains of Chiang Mai, the Land of Smiles will surely capture your heart and captivate your imagination. One of our favorite writers, Anthony Uzarowski, spent a couple of months in Chiang Mai recently, and from his experiences we think this may make the perfect place for a honeymoon. Anthony says “Chiang Mai is all about slowing down and looking within. With stunning Buddhist temples on every corner, narrow streets, and lush greenery, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve entered an altogether different time. There is simply nowhere else like it. With its rich cultural scene and a constant flow of creatives and travelers from all over the world, Chiang Mai is also a very queer-friendly place. The gay scene here is far less ostentatious than in Bangkok, but with a growing number of LGBTQ expats calling the city their home, there are exciting and innovative events taking place all the time. ”When it comes time to choose your love nest Antony tells us that: “The Sala Lanna (salahospitality.com/lanna-chiang-mai), situated on the banks of the Mae Ping River, offers spacious rooms, stunning river views, and luxurious facilities that make this a great spot for a romantic getaway. If you prefer to stay within the ancient city walls, the beautiful Phra SinghVillage (phrasinghvillage.com) located just across the road from the majestic Wat Phra Singh Temple cannot be beaten. Mixing modern luxury and traditional Thai elements, this place will make you feel very spoiled.”

You may also enjoy