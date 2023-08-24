Top Posts
Home Destination LGBTQ+ Orlando The Abbey Family Vacation in Orlando

The Abbey Family Vacation in Orlando

Abbey Family Vacation in Orlando

A two-Mom Family, Sam and Laura Leigh Abby, enjoy time with their two sons, Simon and Quinn, while visiting Orlando Florida. You can catch their adventure in the video above. Their trip was made possible by Unbelievably Real Orlando.

And you can learn much more about Sam and Laura’s life together In our “Portrait Of Pride” feature right HERE

Video Credits
Produced by: Don Tuthill
Directed by: Freddy Rodriguez of 66Films
Filmed by: Freddy Rodriguez and Alyssa Lopez
Edited by: Freddy Rodriguez

Special Thanks To:
Four Seasons Resort 
Sealife, Orlando
Island H2O. Orlando
Hungry Pants
Madame Tussauds

You May Also Enjoy

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

Uniquely LGBTQ Orlando

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SPA Massagr (Photo by Peakstock)

Our favorite Spa In Orlando

October 14, 2022

Viernes Culturales — Cultural Fridays on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, Miami

June 26, 2017
Joseph Clark (Photo by Joseph Clark)

Orlando Insider | Joseph Clark, CEO of Gay Days Inc

August 16, 2023
Passport Magazine Broadway's Leading Men

Broadway’s leading Men — Behind The Scenes

January 23, 2017
Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

Taking The Reins Again at the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

June 11, 2021

Join Provincetown restaurant owners Rob and Loic a…

February 19, 2018

Hello, Sunny! Explore Gay Fort Lauderdale

February 20, 2018