24th Annual LGBT Expo In New York City

Since debuting in 1993, the Original LGBT Expo has become the largest and longest-running LGBT convention in the world. The expo celebrates diversity in business, education, politics, the arts, health, technology, media, travel, and non-profit sectors. This year, PASSPORT Magazine is proud to be an official sponsor of the show. We are excited to be collaborating with an event that loves and supports the LGBT Community just as much as we do!

Held this year on September 9 & 10 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the event will feature over 200 exhibiting companies, many of which are LGBT owned and operated, an engaging seminar series, a live entertainment stage, and much more! The 100,000+ square foot show floor also spotlights specific areas dedicated to some of the most popular industries catering to the LGBT community including travel, weddings, small business, non-profit and family planning.

2017 will see a greater emphasis on Entertainment, Education, and Appreciation for the entire history of the LGBT Community. Created for attendees of all ages and backgrounds, this once-a-year event should not be missed!

In an effort to be fully inclusive, for the first time in 24 years, the Original LGBT Expo will be 100% FREE to all attendees! The event organizers firmly believe that the show should be accessible to members of the Community as well as to all those who wish to support and learn about the Community. To register for your free ticket to the event, please CLICK HERE.

In addition, this will be the first year the event is conveniently co-located with RuPaul’s DragCon, which is making its NYC debut! DragCon, despite being only three years old, has quickly become a must-attend event for both the Drag and LGBT communities.

Be sure to come by the PASSPORT Magazine Travel Pavilion at Booth #333 to say “Hi” and to meet our many travel partners. You might win roundtrip airfare for two to Tokyo from our partner ANA!