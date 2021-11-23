Delicious Holiday Cocktails You Can Make for Your Friends and Family this Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us! ‘Tis the season for getting together with friends and family, celebrating good times, and especially after last year, giving thanks for being able to come together once more. Naturally, every good holiday party wouldn’t be complete without festive cocktails, and the drinks on this list are so delicious, you might just find yourself making them all year long!

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Bespoken Spirits has crafted a wonderfully smooth and sweet cocktail perfect for celebrating the winter months. In their Holiday Spirit, straight bourbon whisky is mixed with amaretto, orange bitters, maple syrup and more, all combining to create a cocktail that masterfully balances the combination of bitter and sweet into one superb drink.

Ingredients:

~ 2 oz. Bespoken Spirits straight bourbon whiskey



~ 1/4 oz. amaretto



~ 1/4 oz. allspice dram

~ 1/4 oz. maple syrup

~ 3/4 oz. lemon juice (optional)

~ 2 dashes orange bitters

Directions:

~ Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice.

~ If using lemon juice, shake to chill. If not using lemon juice, stir to chill.

~ Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

~ Garnish with an orange or lemon wheel (dehydrated or fresh).

HOLIDAY OLD FASHIONED

The popular Tequila purveyor, Tanteo, has launched their holiday blend, the Navidad. The Navidad is aged with nutmeg, cloves, ginger, cinnamon, cocoa beans, and more, making it perfect for crafting holiday cocktails. This take on the classic cocktail introduces the spices and flavors of the winter season, allowing the tequila to shine bright, without being overpowered by other flavors. The Navidad also makes for great eggnog!

Ingredients:

~ 2 1⁄2 oz. Tanteo Navidad Tequila

~ 1/2 oz. Agave nectar

~ 2 Dashes Angostura® Bitters

Directions:

~ Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Stir well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

~ Garnish with an orange peel and piece of candied ginger.

CRANBERRY CUP

The Arlo SoHo is one of Manhattan’s top hotels, and their restaurant, Lindens, is known for their delicious and forward-focused cuisine. Linden’s bar program is helmed by Gary Wallach, who has created the Cranberry Cup just for the holidays. The drink takes favorites ingredients from holiday meals, such as cranberries and thyme, and turns them into an outstanding and intriguing cocktail. This vodka-based drink also contains Lambrusco and apple liqueur, making for an excellent finish to any holiday dinner.

Ingredients:

~ 1 dash angostura

~ Teaspoon thyme liqueur

~ .5 oz. Spiced Cranberry shrub

~ .75 oz. Lemon juice

~ .25 Apple Liqueur

~ 1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka

~ Lambrusco, Free pour

Directions:

~ Add all ingredients except for Lambrusco into a small tin.

~ Add ice and shake vigorously.

~ Strain back into the small tin and add Lambrusco.

~ Pour over fresh ice in a highball glass and garnish with thyme Sprig, lemon twist, cranberry fruit roll-up, and grated nutmeg.

HOT RUM PUNCH

What would the holidays be without a spiced and boozy punch? Mount Gay uses their Eclipse rum and combines it with cognac, lemons, limes, nutmeg, cinnamon, and more, all to create an epic and festive punch. Best of all, this recipe will make five servings, perfect for anyone preparing drinks for family and friends. Have more people joining the celebration? Simply double the batch and serve in a punch bowl garnished with lemon and cinnamon sticks.

Ingredients:

~ 2.5 cups Mount Gay Eclipse

~ 12 oz Demerara Sugar

~ 4 Lemons

~ 4 Limes

~ 1 cup Remy Martin 1738 Cognac

~ Nutmeg & Cinnamon to taste

Directions

~ Peel the lemons into thin strips.

~ Muddle the sugar and the lemon peels and let sit for at least an hour.

~Add 12 oz of boiling water to melt the sugar and remove the lemon peels.

~ Juice the lemons and limes, then add the juice to the sugar mixture.

~ Pour into your punch bowl and add Mount Gay Eclipse and Remy Martin.

~ Add 1-quart hot water to heat and dilute.

HOT TODDY

Warm, soothing, and spicy, the Hot Toddy is a cold-weather staple that people have been drinking for hundreds of years. In fact, the drink used to be seen as a cure for colds and was even given to children. In NOLET’S version, the base Toddy is created, and then drinkers are able to add their own garnishes, incorporating things like cinnamon sticks, star anise, dried oranges, and more.

Ingredients:

~ 1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

~ 0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon or Orange Juice

~ 1 oz. Honey

~ 2 oz. Hot Water

~ Any combination of Cinnamon Stick, Citrus Peel, Star Anise, Ginger, Cloves, or Dried Fruits for Garnish

Directions:

Combine hot water, honey, and citrus in a mug or glass and stir until honey is dissolved. Add NOLET’S and garnish accordingly.

