10 Must-Visit Chicago Restaurants

Chicago, Illinois is brimming with many exciting and sophisticated dining options for locals and visitors alike.

Home to popular Michelin star restaurants and James Beard Award-winning chefs, Chicago has earned its place as a culinary destination through remarkable ingenuity, perseverance, and a commitment to creating delectable meals. Highlighting the vast diversity of its population, the Chicago food scene is also replete with establishments serving up culturally authentic dishes, often using modern methods which daringly reimagine them. From reinvented classics to completely modern multisensory dining experiences, here is a list of the must-visit culinary institutions in Chicago renowned for their chic atmospheres, precise service, and decadent dining offerings.

ABA

Starting off with this decadently swanky rooftop oasis, Aba in the West Loop quite literally elevates Mediterranean favorites. Comforting and familiar as they are sophisticated and photo worthy, both the plates and the interior decor truly feel as though you have been transported into the most intimately chic bazaar as soon as you take the tucked-away elevator up. There is lush foliage, warm ambient lighting, and an airy rooftop feel that only further uplifts their small plates of modern Smoky Garlic Hummus, Shawarma-Spiced Skirt Steak, and Whipped Feta, all from Chef CJ Jacobson’s creativity. Whether for brunch, happy hour, or dinner, Aba will truly invite you in to get cozy and feel like part of their culinary family. 302 N Green St 3rd Floor. Tel. 773-645-1400. abarestaurants.com

ALINEA

Alinea is the ultimate multisensory culinary experience from gastronomic mastermind Chef Grant Achatz. Equally as unconventional and unexpected as it is refined and precise, each course served to you in this Lincoln Park landmark will unequivocally challenge your expectations on how food should and can be prepared and presented. This is a must-visit both for its rightfully-earned 3 Michelin-star prestige, and simply for its boundless creativity. A variety of flavors, textures, vapors, and tactile interactions are to be expected in their multicourse experience, which is both juxtaposed and amplified by the luxuriously minimalist interior. Come for the experience, and leave with a new understanding of how whimsically artistic food can truly be. 1723 N Halsted St. alinearestaurant.com

ALLA VITA

No matter which of their venues you choose to dine in, you can be guaranteed a true Chicago culinary experience with The Boka Restaurant Group. Alla Vita in the West Loop provides resplendent decor that is a feast for the eyes. You will feel as though you have entered a bucolic Italian fairytale, and once you’ve taken your interior decor photos, you will be met with all of the hearty and enriching authentic Italian staples from Chef Lee Wolen. The wood fired pizzas, tender cacio e pepe Ricotta Dumplings, and Chicken Parmigiana are the standout favorites, all deliciously elevated when paired with wine. 564 W Randolph St. Tel. 312-667-0104. allavitachicago.com

AVEC (River North)

While the original Avec lies in the West Loop just across from Alla Vita, Avec’s idyllic riverside location is our highlight. Offering an airy reprieve from the bustle of River North, all of the Mediterranean favorites are made to pair with their extensive list of wines and signature experimental cocktails, like their intriguingly refreshing persimmon negroni, snap pea-forward “appease me,” and their “golden oldie” with saffron liqueur. The go-to orders here are their beef cheek tagliatelle, the grilled asparagus with brown butter, marcona almonds, whipped sheep’s milk cheese and pickled lemons, and the perfectly roasted black cod tagine with tamarind, coconut, and hearth baked lavash. The portions are hearty for the price, and the team provides exceptional comfort and service. Also, be sure to check out Bar Avec, perched atop the 8th floor of 640 N Lasalle Drive, for stunning skyline views ideal for a breezy brunch! 141 W Erie St. Tel. 312-736-1778. avecrestaurant.com

No matter which restaurant ambience and aesthetic you choose, all of these fabulous restaurants will imbue you with a deeper understanding of just how sophisticated and elegant Chicago’s culinary scene is.

BAR MAR

Top quality seafood? In the heart of the Midwest? It’s more likely than you think! Located right on the river bank, setting sail into Bar

Mar becomes an immersively nautical wonderland with extravagant decor to fully anchor in the underwater theme. With floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand sparkly giant octopus hanging overhead, and elegantly vibrant interior colors, Bar Mar spares no expense on both the airy atmosphere and of course, the cuisine. Helmed by José Andrés, the signatures here are the oysters on the half shell, the lobster roll, and the caviar cone. Everything is absolutely fresh and treated carefully and respectfully, all delicately plated and pair seamlessly with their catalog of Spanish wines and libations. Definitely do not miss out on their stunning shellfish platters (available in a small or large size), which are proper servings that go well with their spicy Shiso Margarita or their Floral Cloud cocktail! 120 N Wacker Dr. Tel: 312-820-6602. thebazaar.com

CABRA

Among the picturesque plethora of rooftops that Chicago has to offer, Cabra atop The Hoxton Hotel truly rises above the rest for its

fun tropical atmosphere and authentic Peruvian fare. Presented as shareable tapas from renowned Chef Stephanie Izard, Cabra naturally facilitates conviviality with culture, and all with an upbeat and playful ambience. The Pisco Sour is a must here to sip on while enjoying their succulent Goat Empanadas and diverse choice of fresh salads and ceviches (inclusively offering vegan options). Split a variety of tapas and be sure to save room for their decadent Peruvian sweets, just be sure to take in all of the sweeping panoramic views! The Hoxton Hotel is also replete with other culinary experiences, such as Cira, located on their ground floor and seamlessly integrated with the lobby, and Lazy Bird, their sultry downstairs speakeasy that bathes their intimate lounge with live jazz music. 200 N Green St. Tel. 312-761-1717. cabrachicago.com

EVER

Chicago and multi course tasting experiences go hand-in-hand like Chef Curtis Duffy and the rightful acclaim of his adventurous establishment, Ever. Everything at this gorgeously sleek hideaway is carefully curated and meticulously measured, from the sharp decor to the mindful selection of delicate ingredients that utilize the most elaborately mind blowing methods. Ever offers an 8-10 course tasting menu that highlights fresh proteins with the highest reverence, pairing them with seasonal produce for a glorious sense of culinary ephemerality. With a duration of 2-2.5 hours, this Two-Michelin-star dining excursion is a fully immersive ride that invites you to take your time and appreciate just how deliciously artistic even the most overlooked ingredient can become. 1340 W Fulton St. ever-restaurant.com

KASAMA

A list of diverse Chicago eateries can’t be complete without including the city’s large Filipino population! Kasama is the premier destination here, as it is the first Filipino restaurant to earn a Michelin Star, all thanks to both their casual fresh-baked morning pastries, and their upscale 13-course tasting menu. By taking comforting Filipino classics and retaining their core features, but with contemporary flairs, Kasama allows both those familiar with and new to the culture to indulge and feel included. Founded by chefs Genie Kwon and Timothy Flores in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Kasama quickly became a popular hit thanks to their genuine dedication to freshness, authenticity, and precision. Be sure to make a reservation months out for their expansive $285 dinner tasting menu, and line up very early in the morning to experience their classic Filipino breakfast and pastries that run out fast! 1001 N Winchester Ave. Tel. 773-697-3790. kasamachicago.com

LIL BA BA REEBA

River North’s Lil Ba Ba Reeba is the smaller sister restaurant to Lincoln Park’s Cafe-Ba-Ba-Reeba, but there is certainly nothing little about this tapas favorite! From the warm, spacious interior, to their sunny outdoor veranda and their flavorful offerings, everything here packs a punch of Spanish flair. Ideal for a sunny summer escape or a cozy winter retreat, refresh with their can’t-miss Sangria, crisped-toperfection patatas bravas, and chorizo wrapped dates stuffed with Manchego cheese. The prices are worth the portions, and Lil Ba Ba Reeba also offers a 90-minute, $30 bottomless brunch for those wanting a leisurely boozy meal with friends…or alone! 441 N Clark St. #1. Tel. 312-985-6909. lilbabareeba.com

SMYTH

Last but absolutely not least, Smyth ends this list with the most beautiful and gorgeous tasting menu. With an impressive repertoire of 3 Michelin Stars, a ranking within The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and the 2020 winner of Jean Banchet Restaurant of the Year, Smyth’s tight-knit team powerfully led by Executive Chef John B. Shields continues to dominate globally. The wooden interior is bright and spacious, offering plenty of warm light to illuminate the masterpieces of food they elegantly present to you. The service is kind and casual, the open kitchen is mesmerizingly sharp, and the menu is a true gastronomic experience. This is the perfect choice for a refined spread that feels anything but stuffy. 177 N Ada St, #101. Tel. 773-913-3773. smythandtheloyalist.com

