Top Posts
Home Special Effects Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

Philips Norelco has come up with the ultimate all-in-one travel razor, the OneBlade. This pocket-size chicly designed groomer moves at a whopping 200x per second to trim and shave, and thanks to the dual-sided blade, you can swivel it around in any direction to get a barber-style cut. Like that stubble look? It comes with three combs: 1 mm, 3 mm, and 5 mm. Bring it along with you in the shower, too, as it’s waterproof so you can lather up with your favorite cream or gel. The man on the go will appreciate its 45 minutes of constant power with just one charge. $34.99. www.philips.com

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Leash Up with the Leisure Leash

October 6, 2016

Sel De La Terre 

August 26, 2016

Good Morning Starshine

January 29, 2016

Kérastase Candle

January 19, 2017

Dirty Mouth — Defeat It With Airfloss

October 6, 2016

Couragous Class Scent

February 3, 2016

Smooth As Butter

January 29, 2016