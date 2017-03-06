Top Posts
SleepPhones  by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai

We’ve all tried to fall asleep on an airplane with either those uncomfortable in-ear buds or the way-too-big noise-cancelation headphones. SleepPhones is here to help you rest while listening to your favorite music or watching a show, all with ease and comfort. Created by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai, the headband material is plush and soft, allowing users to rest comfortably in an airplane seat or lying down in business class. Available in BlueTooth or corded. $39.95 or $99.95. www.sleephones.com

