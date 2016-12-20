Top Posts
Experience Romance In Hawaii with Starwood Hotels and Resorts

Experience Romance In Hawaii with Starwood Hotels and Resorts

From the best places to kiss to breathtaking and isolated overlooks, the Hawaiian Islands lead the pack when it comes to destination weddings, honeymoons, and even vow renewals.Destination Weddings, Honeymoons and Vow Renewals at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

With its breathtaking scenery and warm, gentle breezes, Hawaii is synonymous with pleasure…and romance. Each of Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ 11 hotels in Hawaii offers outstanding, authentic wedding, honeymoon and vow renewal experiences that capture the spirit of a couple’s endless love.

Starwood’s romance experts specialize in customizing every wedding to the last detail to ensure each nuptial comes alive with memories to last a lifetime. The resorts’ romance packages are as varied as the Islands themselves – combining the finest guest-rooms and suites with popular amenities like breakfast, golf, massage, champagne and sunset sailing adventures.

“Starwood ‘s “Ocean Promotion” offers savings of up to 30% and daily breakfast for two at 11 stunning resorts on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island.”

Here are some of the beautiful venues and unforgettable experiences offered:
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort offers a variety of options to say “I do” or “I do all over again.” The “Only at The Royal” wedding series allows couples to select from signature experiences including: Classic Royal, Pretty in Pink, Boho Chic, Vintage 1927, Paparazzi, and Pearly Shells.

In celebration of love and commitment, The St. Regis Princeville Resort’s Romantic Dinner by the Sea is a tropical sunset dining
experience for two overlooking Hanalei Bay. Attended by private waitstaff, couples enjoy an exclusive four-course dinner with wine pairings under a Hawaiian night sky.

The Keauhou, “A New Current,” wedding package offered by Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, blends luxury with all-inclusive convenience. It includes a 3,000-orchid flower sprinkle at the wedding site, assistance with marriage license details, an officiant, a musician, specialty lei, a wedding cake, champagne, photography, and more.

At The Westin Maui Resort & Spa’s “Celebrations of Aloha” wedding center, the weddings manager guides couples in planning rehearsal receptions in unique settings such as aboard a catamaran, and indulging in private cabana dining with personalized services amidst panoramic ocean views.

With the Sheraton Kauai Resort’s Ka Maile package, couples can exchange vows and lei beneath a bamboo cabana on the resort’s stunning Ocean Point.

For more information or to start planning a dream destination wedding, vow renewal or honeymoon in paradise, visit starwoodhotelshawaii.com/romance or call (866) 716-8140.

