Next-Generation Smile

When was the last time toothpaste had a revamp? There are the gimmicky dispensers, new ingredients, and, of course, all the whitening promises, but a Silicon Valley start up has spent years trying to reinvent this daily staple, and they did. Say goodbye to antiquated paste, and hello to Livionex. With no added abrasives, detergents, or antimicrobials, the new gel has been proven effective by a published study from UC Irvine that found it to be two times better than leading brands. This wonder gel comes in a 1.75-ounce container that provides six weeks of plaque-fighting power, and it’s carry-on approved. $20 tube and $22 pump. www.livionex.com

