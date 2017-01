One of the world’s leading beauty companies, Kérastase, brings you the ultimate room-transforming accessory with the Elixir Ultime Candle. Dim the lights, place this luxurious candle with its glass vessel in the bathroom, and feel transported to one of the world’s finest spas. This limited-edition candle releases an essential oil-based serum to give your room the feeling of Paris in springtime. $50. www.kerastase-usa.com

Kérastase Candle was last modified: by