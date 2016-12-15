In A Sullivan Catskills Winter, Cold Is The New Hot

Summer’s greens and blues become fall’s vibrant reds, orange and yellows, then winter’s white blankets our lakes, fields and forests under crisp, starry skies. Whether you want to sled or snuggle, gay-friendly Sullivan County is accessible, affordable and appealing.

Rise and shine in our great outdoors. Sullivan County Trail Keeper shows you all the great spots to snowshoe, Livingston Manor has Christmas Trains on Main and Holiday Mountain will get you on the slopes.

If the weather outside is frightful , there ‘s lots to do where you can leave your boots at the door. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Festival, The Arts Tour and Pottery Trail and our many antique shops will help you check off names on your Holiday lists. There’s great art inside at the Catskill Art Society, Catskill Artists Center, Delaware Arts Center, the Rolling River Gallery and the Claryville Arts Center. Take in a first run film at the Callicoon Theater, a real , old-time movie house with huge screen and awesome surround sound. We’ll lift your spirits at The Catskill and Prohibition Distilleries and the Callicoon Brewing Company, the Catskill Brewery and Roscoe, NY Beer Company.

As twilight arrives, there’s warm and delicious dining. Local and regional are the keywords for the fare at Heron, Henning’s Local, Matthews On Main, and Gerard’s. The Fat Lady Cafe and Local Table and Tap are area favorites. Piccolo Pease is a great choice for a special occasion. If you want some music with your meal, The Dancing Cat Saloon is your spot. A traditional favorite, Bernie’s Holiday Restaurant is now BHR. And, new entries to the Sullivan culinary scene, The Arnold House, The North Branch Inn and Pickled Owl are getting great reviews.

You’ll find a warm bed at the Bradstan Country Hotel (White Lake) Ecce Bed and Breakfast (Barryville) The Sullivan (Rock Hill) the Arnold House (Shandelee) The Lazy Pond Bed and Breakfast (Liberty) and many more cozy spots.

It’s a short drive from metropolitan New York, the Capital District and Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Valley. If you’re further away, it’s worth the flight into convenient Stewart Airport, just a quick rental drive away.

Whenever you arrive, what ever you do, wherever you dine or stay, you’ll find a welcoming community of gay-friendly and, often, gay owned attractions, restaurants and lodging hosts. It’s

hot fun in the wintertime.

Plan a visit to this winter wonderland using these resources: Sullivan County Catskills (scva.net), Out In The Catskills (outinthecatskills.com).