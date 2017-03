Celebrate your love every day with K-Y True Feel, the company’s true premium silicone lubricant that elevates a couple’s most intimate moments. Unlike water-based lubricants, K-Y True Feel doesn’t evaporate or absorb, thus heightening your pleasure. A supporter of the LGBT community, the brand is celebrating the launch of True Feel during pride festivals around the country and has partnered with OutCycling. $9.99. www.k-y.com

Feel Your Passion — KY True Feel was last modified: by